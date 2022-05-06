GRAND RAPIDS — Six individuals and one team will be the next inductees into the Grand Rapids High School Sports Hall of Fame during ceremonies slated for May 26.
The six inductees are Dan Jinks, Kurt Rohloff, Veronica Sackett, Jessica Goeden Lust, Mike Christensen and Peter Goeman. The team
Following are brief biographies of the athletes:
Dan Jinks
Dan Jinks graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1973. He was a three-sport athlete and three-time letterwinner throwing the shot and discus. Dan also lettered in football, captained the team his senior year and earned All-Conference honors as a defensive tackle. In wrestling, Dan earned two letters and capped off his senior year with a region championship and State Tournament berth.
Dan graduated from Moorhead State University, lettering in football and wrestling and returned to Grand Rapids to teach elementary physical education and adaptive physical education. He served as assistant football coach from 1980-1984, and from 1999-2013, coaching the offensive and defensive lines and special teams. He was assistant track coach from 1980-2022. During his tenure as shot and discus coach he had 17 State place winners, two State champions and the girls’ all-time Minnesota State discus record holder.
Dan served as assistant wrestling coach from 1980-1984, then became head coach from 1984-1999 and from 2002-2017, retiring as the all-time winningest coach in Grand Rapids wrestling history with 416 career wins. He coached 70 individual section champions, 115 individual State qualifiers, 48 individual State place winners and 6 individual State champions. His teams won 14 conference championships and 8 section team titles. His 1987 team was a State runner-up. Seven of Dan’s wrestlers went on to earn All-American honors at the collegiate level.
Dan was named Section Coach of the Year 9 times. He served as Section 7AAA representative for 9 years and president of the Minnesota Wrestling Coaches Association.
Dan was inducted in the Dave Bartelma Minnesota Wrestling Hall of Fame and the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.
1978 State AA Baseball Champions
Of all the great State championship teams in the history of Grand Rapids High School, the 1978 State champion baseball team is the first team inducted to the GRHS Hall of Fame.
It was the first baseball team from GRHS to capture the State championship (going 22-1 on the season), the fourth to win the Region 7 championship and the second in a streak of eight straight region championships.
The team played small ball on offense (putting the ball in play, bunting and moving runners) now known statewide as “Streetar Ball.” Pitching and defense were dominant, recording an unprecedented state record 15 shutouts on the season.
The Indians went 17-1 in the regular season with their only loss coming in the season opener to Cambridge. They rattled off 22 straight victories. The squad powered through the Region 7 tournament beating St. Francis and Proctor. The State Tournament started with a 5-1 victory over Columbia Heights at Wade Stadium in Duluth. The tournament then moved to St. Cloud. In the semifinal game, which some veteran baseball observers called the finest game in tournament history, the Indians prevailed over New Ulm 1-0. The championship game was a 2-0 victory over Cooper.
The team showcased their pitching and defense in the State Tournament, allowing just one run in the three games. Pitcher Jim Jetland went 3-0 in the State Tournament, allowing just four hits. The Indians outscored their opponents 13-2 in the five region and State tourney games.
This team put GRHS on the map as a dominant force to be reckoned with in Minnesota high school baseball.
Mike Christensen
Mike Christensen graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1996. He was a six-year letterwinner in golf and qualified for four Class AA State Golf Tournaments. He claimed three State championships – as an individual in 1994 and 1996, and as part of the 1995 Grand Rapids team championship, the school’s first title. Mike also finished 5th at State twice in individual competition, in 1992 and 1995.
Mike also was a four-year letterwinner in hockey and co-captain of the team his senior year. He was named Grand Rapids High School Student of the Year in 1996.
In addition to his high school golf success, Mike won the Minnesota Golf Association Junior Championship in 1994, and became the youngest winner of the MGA State Amateur Championship in 1995. In total, Mike has 13 Minnesota State Golf titles and qualified for 9 U.S. Golf Association events.
Following high school Mike received a full scholarship to play golf at Duke University. He lettered all four years and competed in two NCAA Championships. Mike played professionally after college on several golf tours, including the Asian PGA Tour in 2002, 2003 and 2006. He also qualified and made the cut at the 2001 PGA Tour John Deere Classic.
When Mike’s professional golf career came to a close, his passion for the game continued as he caddied for Kevin Streelman (Duke golf teammate) for five years on the PGA tour. After regaining his amateur status in 2011, Mike has continued to compete at the state and national level.
Veronica Sackett
Veronica Sackett graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 2002. She was a middle distance and long-distance runner in track, a cross country runner and a point guard in basketball. Veronica lettered 6 years in cross country, 6 years in track and 2 years in basketball. She was awarded All-Conference honors 14 times in the 3 sports. Veronica earned All-State honors 4 times in track and 3 times in cross country. She was section champion multiple times in the 800-meter run, the mile, the 4x400-meter relay and the 4x800-meter relay.
A two-time State champion in the 4x800-meter relay, Veronica had the most success and fun running relays. Her first championship came as a 9th grader anchoring the relay with older sister Rachel handing off to her. Her second championship 4x800-meter relay broke the all-time Minnesota State record.
In cross country, she was on the Grand Rapids State Championship Team in 2000, placed third in 1999, and second in 2001. Veronica still holds high school records in track and cross country.
On scholarship at the University of North Dakota, Veronica ran cross country, indoor track and outdoor track. Her events ranged from the 5K to the 800-meter run to the steeplechase. Veronica was a member of 4 UND record-setting relays and is the current UND record holder in the steeplechase. She was a national qualifier in cross country and the steeplechase and was awarded multiple All-NCC and All-Academic honors.
Veronica graduated Magna Cum Laude in civil engineering and received the University of North Dakota Female Scholar/Athlete Award. She currently works as a professional engineer locally.
Jessica (Goeden) Lust
Jessica (Goeden) Lust graduated in the Grand Rapids High School class of 2002. She began competitive running as an 8th grader and earned a total of 15 State medals, including 2 State championship medals in the 4 x 800-meter and a team State championship title in cross country in 2000. She was a captain in track, cross country and basketball.
Jessica completed her accomplished high school career by setting a state record in the 4 x 800-meter relay and being named GRHS Outstanding Senior in 2002. She holds 4 GRHS records: in the 1600-meter, 3200-meter, 4x400-meter and 4x800-meter.
After high school Jessica continued her running career as a D1 scholarship athlete at Coastal Carolina University, where she was selected as Rookie of the Year and named to the All-Academic Team for the Big South Conference. During these four years she competed in cross country as well as indoor and outdoor track, where she specialized in the 800-meter and the 3,000-meter steeplechase. Jessica won 9 Big South Team Championships (4 cross country, 2 indoor track and 3 outdoor track). She graduated Summa Cum Laude, with a double major in marketing and economics.
Jessica continued her “track record” of success working in the private sector for a technology company in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., where her recent promotion makes her the youngest female executive in the company’s 36-year history.
Jessica actively mentors other business women to pursue career and family success through teamwork and leadership skills developed during her time at GRHS and throughout her running career. She remains an avid runner.
Peter Goeman
Peter Goeman swam and played baseball for Grand Rapids High School from 2002-2006.
He was an individual State swimming champion three times and set the State record for the 100-yard breaststroke in 2006. That year he also placed runner up at Junior Nationals in the 100-yard breaststroke. While swimming for GRHS, Peter set (or was a part of) 1 state record, 5 team records, 4 sectional records and over 10 pool records. He won 3 state titles and over 10 sectional titles, qualifying by time for multiple automatic All-American and All-American consideration honors. Peter was named Minnesota Swimmer of the Year in 2006.
Peter also played center field for the GRHS baseball team. During his tenure, the team had multiple successes in conference play, highlighted by a 2005 runner up finish.
Peter went on to play baseball in Los Angeles, Calif., at the Master’s University, where he played center field and batted leadoff for four years (2006-2010). He won multiple conference and team honors, and his college team had two national conference appearances.
After college, Peter coached swimming for three years while he went to graduate school to earn two master’s degrees. He then went on to earn a PhD in biblical studies, with an emphasis in Old Testament and the Hebrew language. Peter now uses the gifts of discipline and passion, which were fine-tuned during his time at GRHS and college, as a professor helping others understand the Bible and defending its historical accuracy.
Peter and his family reside in the Raleigh, N.C., area.
