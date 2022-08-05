GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
GRHS Fall Sports Schedule
GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information concerning fall sports practices at Grand Rapids High School:
Students are required to have all eligibility forms completed, physical on file and participation fees paid before attending a practice.
Students are required to have a physical every three (3) years starting in seventh grade. Physical Must Be On MSHSL Form (No Well Child Physicals).
Participation fees for sports are $160 per sport for students in grades 9-12 and $130 per sport for students in grades 7-8. Activity forms and fall schedules can also be accessed on the school web site at www.isd318.
All paperwork, fees paid and physicals must be completed before the first day of practice.
Girls soccer 9-12: Starts Aug. 15, 8-10 a.m., Noble Hall Field
Boys soccer 9-12: Starts Aug. 15, 8-10 a.m., Sports Complex
Volleyball varsity, JV
, 9: Starts Aug. 15, 7-11 a.m., High School Gym
Volleyball 7-8: Starts Aug. 15, 3-5 p.m., Middle School Gym
Cross country run: Starts Aug. 15, 8:30-10:30 a.m., High School Track
Girls swim (9-12): Starts Aug. 15, 9-11 a.m., Middle School Pool
Girls swim 7-8: Starts Aug. 22, 9-11 a.m., Middle School Pool
Football (9-12): Starts Aug. 15, 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m., High School
Football 7-8: Starts Monday, Aug. 22, with informational meeting and equipment will be issued from 5:30-6:30 p.m., for seventh and eighth grade players. The meeting will be conducted at the Grand Rapids Middle School. Practice begins Tuesday, Aug. 23, from 8:30-11 a.m. at the Middle School football fields.
Grand Rapids/Greenway girls tennis: Starts Aug. 15, 9-11 a.m., Middle School Courts
Online registration began on Aug. 1. To to GRHS Activities home page, sports online registration. If you pay with cash/check or request a waiver, come to the Activities Office.
Swan Lake Ladies Golf League
PENGILLY — On Wednesday, Aug. 3, 24 women teed off at 9 A.M. for their first outing of August for the Swan Lake Ladies Golf League.
The weather was chilly this morning with a brisk wind, lots of clouds and temperatures in the mid-60s; still a great day for golf.
The games committee chose the game of Best Ball 1-2-3. Each player tallied their individual scores and putts. Additionally, each team added up their best single score on Holes 1, 4 and 7; their two lowest scores on Holes 2, 5 and 8; and all three scores on Holes 3, 6 and 9 to create a total score for the team.
Earning the high score with 117 was the team of Karen Anderson, Kim Woodman, Cathy Snowden and Bobbie Saban.
Earning the middle score with a score of 109 was the team of Judy McDonald, Julie Vesel and Myra Bakken.
And coming in on top with the low score of 98 was the team of Gail Gannon, Tammy Chamernick and Carol Peterson.
On the distance side, Peterson sank a 26-foot 7-inch putt on hole No. 7.
JoAnn Getz, Molly Randall and Mary Garner won the awards for low putts, each with 14. There were no Birdies scored.
There were no winners in the Sink-A-Putt contest. Splits were won by Linda Kangas.
Joining the Turkey Board were Getz and Anderson.
Pokegama Tuesday Morning Women’s Golf League
Standings
Aug. 2
Team Pts.
Eye Care Clinic 49
Pokegama Grill 44
Thrivent Financial 39
Mallard Wild Rice 28
Low Gross
Sue Wolfe 86
Low Net
Bonnie Johnson 70
Judy MacAlpine 65-green tees
18-Hole Low Net Weekly Challenge Winner: Sue Wolfe 69
Judy MacAlpine 65-green tees
Birdies: Paula Mackey, No. 11; Sue Wolfe, No. 13; and Mary Elmeer, No. 8.
Pokegama Men’s Club
Standings
Aug. 3
Team Pts.
Nicklaus Division
Deerwood Bank White 112
Clairmont Financial 111
Wells Fargo Delta Blues 111
Pokegama Grill 102
Grand Rapids Loan 101
Northcliff Property Service 98
Dolan Law 93
Grand Rapids Dental Care 91
North Compass Financial 82
Coldwell Bank Platinum 79
Miskovich Dental 79
NBC 73
Carroll Funeral Home 63
Grand Itasca Clinic & Hosp. 21
Low Scores
Dan Soular 35
Phil Daigle 38
Steve Forneris 38
Bob Dolan 39
Chris Payne 39
Jon Rohloff 39
Palmer Division
Eagles 115
1st National Wealth Mgmt. 114
Davis Oil 100
Wells Fargo Legacy 96
Itasca Reliable 89
Paul Bunyan 89
Ping 86
McCoy Construction 84
Coldwell Banker Diamond 81
Current Electric 80
Greater Insurance 77
Deerwood Bank Maroon 75
1st Natl. Bank Coleraine 73
Acheson Tire 65
Low Scores
Nate Haskins 35
Brad Gallop 36
Brett Kromy 37
Keith Oleheiser 37
Nick Goligoski 37
Jake Keskanen 38
Luke Sheetz 38
Jackson Gessell 39
Matt Prokop 39
Mitch Witkofsky 39
Travis Kane 39
