ST. PAUL — The Grand Rapids Gymnastics Academy’s (GRGA) Level 6-9 competitive team gymnasts competed at the Gina Morri Invitational this past weekend held at the St. Paul State Fairgrounds.
The Level 8 team improved their previous high team score by four points to score a 107.025. Kaycee Calliguri put together a stellar performance to win the vault and place third in both the all-around and balance beam. Calliguri led her team on vault with a 9.175, beam with a 9.2, floor with a 9.225 and all-around with a 36.75.
Teammate Mileena Sladek posted the top bar score for GRGA with a 9.175 and placed third on that event.
The Level 6 team came away with the highest GRGA team finish, placing third of 12 participating gymnastics clubs. Kali Benes and Ali Bretto both finished with all-around scores of 34.4 to lead the team. Benes also posted GRGA’s top bar score of 8.15 and floor score of 9.1. Additionally, she won the vault for the junior age group with a score of 8.975.
Claire Fannin won the vault in the senior age group and posted the top GRGA score on this event with a 9.1. Bretto notched the top beam score of 8.95.
GRGA Level 9 gymnasts were led by Kat Trest who posted the team’s top floor and beam scores. Trest hit an 8.55 on beam and an 8.775 on floor to place fourth and fifth on those events. Kate Clairmont hit the top vault score with an 8.65 and placed fourth on that event.
The Level 7 team was led by Luisa Francis who finished with an overall score of 34.1. She also led the team on bars with an 8.55 and floor with an 8.775. Sophie Halter hit the top vault score with an 8.65 while Kennedy Garner led the team on beam with an 8.7.
GRGA will next compete at home in the “Up North Invitational” on Feb. 20.
