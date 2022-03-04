MINNEAPOLIS — ,The Grand Rapids Gymnastics Academy (GRGA) was back in action at the Minneapolis Convention Center on Saturday, Feb. 19, where it competed at the Twisted Moose Invitational.
GRGA had another successful weekend, taking first place in Level 9 and second place in Level 8 as a team. The Level 9 team shattered their own GRGA program record from earlier this season, scoring a 110.375 to win the meet that consisted of 17 USAG clubs. GRGA continues to remain undefeated this season in Minnesota.
The young Level 9 team is looking to make GRGA history with a top-five finish at the state meet in March and qualify all their athletes on to the Region IV Championships in April and Level 9 Western Nationals in May. Team members are senior - Jaci Fothergill, Sophomore - Kate Clairmont and freshman class members - Allie Haarklau, Selah Villeneuve, Kaycee Calliguri and Kat Trest.
The Level 8 team finished second among 14 other clubs, scoring a 107.55. Midwest Gymnastics, home to Olympic all-around gold medalist Sunisa Lee, won the meet with a score of 110.225.
Individually, GRGA also broke two program event records and recorded several top-three podium finishes from their athletes. Jaci Fothergill won the Level 9 meet and set a new GRGA all-around record with a 37.425. She also won the vault with a GRGA record of 9.75, which is also the fifth highest score in the country this season. Additionally, Fothergill won balance beam with a 9.225 and finished second on floor and bars with scores of 9.2 and 9.25 in the 16 Plus age group.
In the 15-year old age group, GRGA gymnasts took the top four all-around spots. Kat Trest was first with a 36.05, Selah Villeneuve was second with a 36.025, Kate Clairmont was third with a 36.00 and Kaycee Calliguri was fourth with a 35.15. Trest won the vault with a 9.2 and balance beam with a 9.15. She was also second on floor with a 9.0.
Villeneuve won the bars with a personal best of 9.425. She was also second on vault with a 9.2. Clairmont notched a pair of third-place finishes, placing third on vault with a 9.2 and third on floor with an 8.975.,Calliguri also took a home a third-place finish on the balance beam with an 8.975.
In Level 8 action, Emma Morris led the team with a second-place all-around finish and score of 35.8. Morris also scored two personal bests to win vault and beam in the fourteen-year old age group. She had scores of 9.575 on the vault and 9.1 on the balance beam.
Luisa Francis, age 13, put together her best meet of the season to place second all-around with a score of 34.95. Francis won vault and floor, with two personal bests. She scored an 8.95 on vault and a 9.2 on floor. She was also second on beam with a 9.05.
Luisa Hoen, also 13, notched a pair of third-place finishes on the vault and beam with scores of 8.85 and 8.975.
Mileena Sladek finished third on bars with an 8.575 and second on beam with an 8.975 in the 15 Plus age group.
The Level 7 team also hit several top-three finishes with Claire Fannin winning the balance beam with a score of 8.975. Sophie Halter finished third on the balance beam with a score of 8.75. Hattie Eskeli notched a third-place finish on floor with a score of 9.375.
