GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Girls Hockey
GRG 9
Princeton 0
COLERAINE — The Grand Rapids/Greenway (GRG) girls hockey team matched its goal output of its first game and also was successful in its home opener at Hodgins-Berardo Arena in Coleraine as it pounded Princeton 9-0 Friday.
The Lightning out shot the Tigers 74 to five to completely dominate the contest.
The story of the first period was Princeton goaltender Shelby Ulm as she stopped all 24 shots directed at her in the period as it ended with neither team scoring.
However, that changed just 23 seconds into the middle period when Kalle Reed scored. By period’s end, the Lightning enjoyed a 5-0 advantage as Reed would add another goal while Mercury Bischoff, Mira Rajala and Allie LeClaire also turned on the red light.
GRG added four more goals in the third period for the 9-0m win. Reed completed her hat trick with a goal in the period while Rajala scored her second goal and Kylie DeBay scored the final two goals.
Makenzie Cole recorded her second shutout of the young season as she was forced to stop just five shots, none in the third period.
Ulm finished with 65 saves in the game.
GRG is now 2-0 for the season while Princeton falls to 0-4.
Princeton 0 0 0 – 0
GRG 0 5 4 – 9
First period: No scoring.
Second period: 1. GRG, Kalle Reed (Allie LeClaire, Molly Pierce), 0:23; 2. GRG, Mercury Bischoff (Jazzy Bischoff), 8:07 (sh); 3. GRG, Mira Rajala (Hannah LaFrenier, Taelyn Pomplun), 10:42; 4. LeClaire (Mercury Bischoff, Jazzy Bischoff), 12:12 (pp); 5. GRG, Reed (LeClaire, Pierce), 14:58.
Third period: 6. GRG, Rajala (Pierce, M. Bischoff), 1:25; 7. GRG, Reed (Cali Madsen), 5:15; 8. GRG, Kylie DeBay (LaFrenier), 8:30; 9. GRG, DeBay (Emma Moran), 16:12.
Goalie saves: Shelby Ulm, P, 24-19-22-65; Makenzie Cole, GRG, 2-3-0-5; Total penalties: Princeton 2-for-4 minutes; GRG 4-for-8 minutes.
Girls Hockey
Rogers 3
GRG 2
GRAND RAPIDS — In GRG’s home opener at the IRA Civic Center in Grand Rapids, Rogers spoiled things as it topped the Lightning 3-2 in overtime.
Avery Farrell scored 2:37 into overtime for Rogers to secure the victory.
GRG led 1-0 after one period as Mercury Bischoff scored just 35 seconds into the contest.
Paige Vreeman tied the game for Rogers 2:01 into the second period, but the Lightning regained the lead a little more than two minutes later when Bischoff again found the back of the net on feeds from Kalle Reed and Molly Pierce.
Rogers tied the game with a little more than a minute remaining in the second period when Avery Achterkirch scored.
There was no scoring in the third period which sent the game to overtime where Farrell scored the game winner.
Alexa Backmann kicked out 20 shots in the nets for Rogers while GRG goalie Makenzie Cole was forced to make 36 saves.
With the loss, GRG falls to 2-1 on the season. It is in action on Friday, Nov. 26, at 7 p.m. when it plays White Bear Lake at 7 p.m. in the Lightning Tournament at the IRA Civic Center. The Lightning remain in action on Saturday, Nov. 27, when it faces Blaine in a 1 p.m. contest at the IRA Civic Center.
Rogers remains unbeaten at 4-0 for the season.
Rogers 0 2 0 1 – 3
GRG 1 1 0 0 – 2
First period: 1.GRG, Mercury Bischoff (Jazzy Bischoff, Allie LeClaire), 0:35.
Second period: 2. R, Paige Vreeman (Avery Achterkirch, McKenna Sandberg), 2:01; 3. GRG, M. Bischoff (Kalle Reed, Molly Pierce), 4:14; 4. R, Achterkirch (Sandberg, Leah Hatcher), 15:51.
Third period: No scoring
Overtime: 5. R, Avery Farrell (Anna Scherling, Ava Johansson), 2:37.
Goalie saves: Alexa Backmann, 24-19-22-20; Makenzie Cole, GRG, 2-3-0-36; Total penalties: Rogers 1-for-2 minutes; GRG 2-for-4 minutes.
College Basketball
Men
Rainy River 71
ICC 52
INTERNATIONAL FALLS — The Itasca Community College men’s basketball team suffered its first loss of the season, falling on the road to Rainy River 71-52 in non-conference action on Friday.
Itasca had a 32-28 lead at the half, but Rainy River came out flying in the second half as it outscored the Vikings 43-20 in taking the 19-point win.
Quelyn Nelson scored 22 points and added 19 rebounds to pace Rainy River in scoring. Stephan Mereus hit four of his five 3-point attempts and finished with 16 points while Kenris Henry scored 12, Marvel Carter, seven, and Alex Aguilar and Jacob Desangles both added five.
Jerome Washington led ICC with 17 points and nine rebounds while Rycen Lagmay-Yamada had 11 points. Nick Grant had eight points and seven rebounds while Deidrich Kemp also scored eight points. Tyrell Tellis-Martin added five points.
With the loss, the Vikings are now 1-1 for the season while Rainy River is 2-0.
ICC 32 20 — 52
RR 28 43 — 71
Itasca: Rycen Lagmay-Yamada 11, Nick Grant 8, Jack Tong 2, Deidrich Kemp 8, Jerome Washington 17, Tyrell Tellis-Martin 5, Tyler Pederson 1.
Rainy River: Quelyn Nelson 22, Alex Aguilar 5, Stephan Mereus 16, Faizon Francis 3, Kendris Henry 12, Antoine Vincent-Genod 1, Jacob Desangles 5, Marvel Carter 7.
Total Fouls: N/A; Fouled Out: N/A; Free Throws: ICC 11-of-25; RR 13-of-23; 3-pointers: ICC, Kemp, Washington 2; RR, Mereus 4.
College Basketball
Men
ICC 88
Vermilion 55
ELY — The Itasca Community College men’s basketball team got back on the winning track as it overpowered Vermilion 88-55 in play Saturday, Nov. 20, at Ely.
Itasca took a big 48-25 lead at the half and never looked back in taking the win.
Deidrich Kemp was 3-for-3 from 3-point land and led five ICC players in double figures with 22 points. Jack Tong scored 18, Rycen Lagmay-Yamada and Tyrell Tellis-Martin both scored 11 while Nick Grant finished with 10. Jerome Washington scored nine.
Ronald Ducros had 21 points to pace Vermilion in scoring. Mason Bennett had three 3-pointer and nine points while Austin Frank also scored nine. Kengi Bryant and A.J. Taylor both added six points.
With the non-conference win, the Vikings are 2-1 for the season. They were in action Tuesday at home for a game against Hibbing and then will be off until Wednesday, Dec. 1, when it plays host to Gogebeic Community College in a 7 p.m. game in Grand Rapids. It will then be on the road for a 7:30 p.m. contest versus Minnesota State-Fergus Falls on Friday, Dec. 3, and at St. Cloud Technical College on Saturday, Dec. 4, for a 3 p.m. game.
Vermilion is now 0-3.
ICC 48 40 — 88
V 25 30 — 55
Itasca: Rycen Lagmay-Yamada 11, Nick Grant 12, Jack Tong 18, Deidrich Kemp 22, Emmanuel Obikweiu 4, Jerome Washington 7, Tyrell Tellis-Martin 11, Tyler Pederson 3.
Vermilion: Kengi Bryant 6, Ronald Ducros 21, Elijah Eide 2, Mason Bennett 9, A.J. Taylor 6, Austin Frank 9, La’Ron Truehill 2.
Total Fouls: ICC 12; V 18; Fouled Out: Ducros; Free Throws: ICC 16-of-25; RR 8-of-12; 3-pointers: ICC, Lagmay-Yamada, Tong 2, Kemp 3, Washington, Tellis-Martin; V, Ducros, Bennett 3, Frank.
College Basketball
Women
Rainy River 94
ICC 47
ELY — It was a tough season opener for the Itasca Community College women’s basketball team on Nov. 19, as it lost to Rainy River Community College 94-47 in action at Ely in the Vermilion Classic.
Rainy River had a 48-29 lead at the half and outscored the Vikings 46-18 in the second half to win going away.
B’jne Arvie scored 28 points to pace five Rainy River players in double figures in scoring. Arcadya Conway scored 12 while Shamiyah Bradford, Kierra Edley and Queristan Coates all had 10. Livonna Wallace scored nine and Peyton Robb added seven.
Mya Roberts had a big game for Itasca as she nailed four 3-pointers and scored 31 points. Hailey Giacomini scored six and Lacey Lindekugel added five.
ICC 29 18 — 47
RR 48 46 — 94
Itasca: Lacey Lindekugel 5, Hailey Giacomini 6, Mya Roberts 31, Maddi Taylor 4, Caroline Cheney 1.
Rainy River: Cierra Lindquist 4, Livonna Wallace 9, Shamiyah Bradford 10, B’Jne Arvie 28, Arcadya Conway 12, Kierra Edley 10, Kyss Benoit 4, Peyton Robb 7, Queristan Coates 10.
Total Fouls: ICC 11; RR 17; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: ICC 11-of-18; RR 8-of-14; 3-pointers: ICC, Roberts 4; RR, Wallace 2, Bradford 2.
College Basketball
Women
Rainy River 82
ICC 34
ELY — The Itasca Community College women’s basketball team played Rainy River once again at the Vermilion Classic at Ely on Saturday and lost 82-34.
Rainy River led 42-17 at the half and outscored Itasca 40-17 in the second half to win going away.
Arcadya Conway led Rainy River with 16 points. Kierra Edley scored 13, Cierra Lindquist and Marlandria Hebert both tallied 12, Shamiyah Bradford 11, and Livonna Wallace added nine.
Mya Roberts scored 15 points to pace Itasca in scoring. Maddi Taylor scored eight, Lacey Lindekugel, six, and Hailey Giacomini added five.
The Vikings are now 0-2 for the season and are next in action on Sunday, Nov. 28, when it is on the road to face Anoka-Ramsey Community College in a 2 p.m. contest.
Rainy River improves to 3-0 on the season.
