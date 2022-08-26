GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Girls Tennis
Hibbing 6
GRG 1
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids/Greenway (GRG) girls tennis team fell at home to Hibbing by a 6-1 score on Aug. 25.
Hibbing won three of the four singles matches. Mercedes Furin won the first singles match over Taryn Hamling of GRG 6-2, 6-7 (7-4); Claire Rewertz downed Mary Pierce in the second singles match 6-2, 6-0, and Bella Vincent downed Lindsey Tulla in the third singles match 6-0,6-0.
GRG received its lone point in the dual match at fourth singles where Charlotte Moss stopped Aune Boben 5-7, 6-4, 10-7.
In doubles action, Hibbing swept all three matches. Abigail Sullivan and Opal Valeri downed Hannah LaFrenier and Caroline Ahcan in the first doubles match 6-3,6-0, and Heidi Rasch and Bella Jaynes defeated Quinn Cargill and Allyssa Ohman in the second doubles match 6-1,6-0. In third doubles, Eric McCormick and Ava Bougalis stopped Emma Moran and Ava Staskivige 6-1, 6-2.
Hibbing 6, Grand Rapids/Greenway 1
Singles: No. 1 — Furin, H, def. Taryn Hamling, 6-2, 6-7 (7-4), 10-7; No. 2 — Rewertz, H, def. Mary Pierce, 6-2, 6-0; No. 3 — Vincent, H, def. Lindsey Tulla, 6-0, 6-0; No. 4 — Charlotte Moss, GR, def. Boben, 5-7, 6-4, 10-7.
Doubles: No. 1 — Sullivan-Valeri, H, def. Hannah LaFrenier-Carolina Ahcan, 6-3, 6-0; No. 2 — Rasch-Jaynes, H, def. Quinn Cargill-Allyssa Ohman, 6-1, 6-0; No. 3 — Erin McCormick-Bougalis, H, def. Emma Moran-Ava Staskivige, 6-1, 6-2.
Volleyball
Greenway 3
Mesabi East 0
HOYT LAKES — The Greenway High School volleyball team opened its season in impressive fashion on Aug. 25, at it defeated Mesabi East 3-0 in a road match.
The Raiders won the games by the scores of 25-19,25-9,25-19.
Lexi Hammer had 27 set assists and seven digs for Greenway while Kyra Williams finished with 15 kills and 12 digs. Ava Johnson had seven kills, five digs and three ace serves, Kiara Finke recorded two blocks, Miranda Gernander had five kills and nine digs, Jocelyn Mikulich finished with five digs and three ace serves, and Lydia Johannsen had three blocks.
Greenway is 1-0 for the season and is next in action on Tuesday, Sept. 6, for its home opener set for 7 p.m. against Deer River.
Volleyball
Deer River 3
Hibbing 2
DEER RIVER — In an exciting match, Deer River tipped Hibbing 3-2 on Aug. 25, at Deer River.
The Warriors won the first two games 25-7 and 25-21, but Hibbing won the next two by the scores of 25-18 and 25-13. In the fifth and final game, the Warriors took a 15-10 victory.
Deer River is 1-0 on the season and will next be in action on Tuesday, Aug. 30, for a 7 p.m. match at home against Carlton.
Bigfork falls to 0-1 on the season. It will play Blackduck on Tuesday, Aug. 30, at home in a 7 p.m. match.
Volleyball
N-K 3
Bigfork 0
BIGFORK — The Nashwauk-Keewatin High School volleyball team won its season opener on Aug. 25, at it defeated Bigfork 3-0 in action at Nashwauk.
Scores of the games were not available.
Nashwauk-Keewatin is now 1-0 for the season and will face Mesabi East on Monday, Aug. 29, in a 7 p.m. match.
Fall Classic Two
Person Scramble
HIBBING — The final big event of the season is the Fall Classic, a two-person scramble which will be conducted on Sept. 17 and 18, at the Mesaba Country Club in Hibbing.
The cash entry fee price is $95. The entry fee includes a free practice round on Friday, flight prizes and on-course games which will be conducted on both Saturday and Sunday.
Teams will have the option to sign up for the Senior Division if eligible.
There will be a giant cash skins games on both days.
The defending champs are: Clint Cornell/Todd Scaia and the defending Senior champs are: Steve LaFreniere/Randy Siemers.
Players may call 218-263-4826 to register.
Movie Hockeyland
GRAND RAPIDS — The movie “Hockeyland” will open in more than 100 movie theaters across Minnesota on Sept. 9.
The movie is scheduled to be shown in Grand Rapids on that date.
The movie will open nationally on Sept. 16, with showings in Atlanta, Chicago, Cincinnati, Detroit, Washington, D.C., Kansas City, Miami, Los Angeles, Nashville, Phoenix, Pittsburgh and more.
The movie is set in Minnesota’s unforgiving North Country where senior boys from rival towns skate for a last chance to etch their names into local lore.
