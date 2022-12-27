GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Swimming and Diving
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School boys swimming and diving team on competed in a double dual with Hibbing and Proctor on Dec. 13.
Following are results:
Double Dual
200 medley relay — 1. Hibbing, 1:47.84; 2. Grand Rapids (Isaac Palecek, Seth Barton, William Skaudis, Christian Varin), 1:55.23; 3. Proctor, 2:03.65.
200-yard freestyle: 1. Joe Loney, GR, 2:07.10; 2 Leif Wyland, GR, 2:18.48; 3. Max Connelly, GR, 2:21.24.
200-yard individual medley: 1. Ben Phillips, H, 2:20.15; 2. Jacob Gundry, P, 2:24.88; 3. William Skaudis, GR, 2:33.99.
50-yard freestyle: 1. Luke Pocquette, H, 24.14; 2. Isaac Palecek, GR, 24.50; 3. Christian Varin, GR, 26.55.
1-meter diving: 1. Aydin Aultman, GR, 221.10; 2. Tyler Fosso, H, 192.10; 3. Cole Hughes, H, 166.50.
100-yard butterfly: 1. Ben Phillips, H, 58.78; 2. William Skaudis, GR, 1:04.23; 3. Jacob Gundry, P, 1:06.08.
100-yard freestyle: 1. Matthew Phillips, H, 54.53; 2. Ben Riipinen, H, 55.91; 3. Nathan Ewen, GR, 1:01.19.
500-yard freestyle: 1. Joe Loney, GR, 5:52.62; 2. Graham Verke, GR, 6:13.25; 3. Leif Wyland, GR, 6:14.11.
200-yard freestyle relay: 1. Hibbing, 1:37.22; 2. Grand Rapids (Christian Varin, William Skaudis, Nathan Ewen, Joe Loney), 1:45.09; 3. Grand Rapids (Max Connelly, Kasey Cowan, Zak Vidmar, Leif Wyland), 1:50.49.
100-yard backstroke: 1. Matthew Phillips, H, 1:04.54; 2. Wylie Stenson, H, 1:10.06; 3. Franklin Block, GR, 1:11.95.
100-yard breaststroke: 1. Ben Riipinen, H, 1:09.17; 2. Luke Pocquette, H, 1:12.09; 3. Seth Barton, GR, 1:15.52.
400-yard freestyle relay: 1. Grand Rapids (Joe Loney, Leif Wyland, Graham Verke, Nathan Ewen), 3:58.45; 2. Hibbing, 4:00.41; 3. Grand Rapids (Max Connelly, Jack Kellin, Sam Barton, Seth Barton), 4:15.38.
IRC Stats
Girls Basketball
Through Dec. 25
2-pt. FG Percentage
10 or more attempts
1. Caitlynn Hemphill, Deer River, 70.59
2. Emma Lamppa, Rock Ridge, 67.74
3. Maija Lamppa, Rock Ridge, 65.12
4. Anna Westby, Rock Ridge, 62.96
5. Olivia Hutchings, Chisholm, 60.42
3-pt. FG Percentage
5 or More Attempts
1. Anna Westby, Rock Ridge, 50.00
2. Allie Lamppa, Mesabi East, 41.67
3. Lexi Lamppa, Rock Ridge, 38.89
4. Constance Bowstring, Deer River, 35.71
5. Kaelynn Johnson, Deer River, 33.33
Free Throw Percentage
5 or More Attempts
1. Mia Doerr, Deer River, 83.33
2. Hannah Kne, Chisholm, 81.82
3. Alyssa Prophet, Mesabi East, 66.67
4. Olivia Hutchings, Chisholm, 64.29
5. Maija Lamppa, Rock Ridge, 63.64
10. Hannah Edwards, Deer River, 57.14
Points per Game
1. Tresa Baumgard, Chisholm, 21.71
2. Marta Forsline, Mesabi East, 17.80
3. Anna Westby, Rock Ridge, 14.00
3. Alyssa Prophet, Mesabi East, 14.00
5. Maija Lamppa, Rock Ridge, 13.63
6. Constance Bowstring, Deer River, 13.29
Rebounds
1. Tresa Baumgard, Chisholm, 15.86
2. Olivia Hutchings, Chisholm, 12.43
3. Gracie Swenson, Intl. Falls, 11.33
4. Maija Hill, Mesabi East, 9.60
5. Paige Nason, Deer River, 9.29
4. Anna Westby, Rock Ridge, 9.60
9. Hannah Edwards, Deer River, 6.29
Assists
1. Lola Huhta, Chisholm, 5.14
2. Ella Storlie, Deer River, 3.57
3. Lexi Lamppa, Rock Ridge, 3.13
3. Maija Lamppa, Rock Ridge, 3.13
5. Hannah Kne, Chisholm, 2.71
5. Paige Nason, Deer River, 2.71
Steals
1. Abbi Hutchinson, Intl. Falls, 3.83
2. Alyssa Prophet, Mesabi East, 3.80
3. Anna Westby, Rock Ridge, 3.50
4. Maija Lamppa, Rock Ridge, 3.13
5. Lexi Lamppa, Rock Ridge, 3.00
5. Tresa Baumgard, Chisholm, 3.00
Blocks
1. Caitlynn Hemphill, Deer River, 2.43
2. Tresa Baumgard, Chisholm, 2.00
3. Marta Forsline, Mesabi East, 1.40
4. Anna Westby, Rock Ridge, 1.13
5. Olivia Hutchings, Chisholm, 0.71
Boys Hockey
As of Dec. 25
Scoring
1. Dylan Hedley, Rock Ridge, 4-10-14
2. Braden Skifstad, Intl. Falls, 8-5-13
3. Cooper Crandall, Intl. Falls, 5-7-12
3. Colin Kostiuk, Intl. Falls, 3-9-12
5. Isaac Flatley, Rock Ridge, 8-3-11
5. Max Dremmel, Intl. Falls, 2-9-11
7. Thomas Vekich, Greenway, 5-3-8
7. Matt Wherley, Intl. Falls, 4-4-8
9. Carter Cline, Greenway, 2-5-7
9. Cody Joslyn, Intl. Falls, 2-5-7
9. Sam Troutwine, Rock Ridge, 0-7-7
Save Percentage
1. Ryan Rothfork, Rock Ridge, 91.89
2. Chase Mallory, North Shore, 90.91
3. Derek Gibeau, Greenway, 88.89
4. Levi Maki, Rock Ridge, 87.95
5. Zach Bentler, North Shore, 84.44
Goals Against Average
1. Ryan Rothfork, Rock Ridge, 1.90
2. Chase Mallory, North Shore, 2.30
3. Derek Gibeau, Greenway, 3.00
4. Levi Maki, Rock Ridge, 3.95
5. Ward Harsila, Rock Ridge, 4.05
Girls Basketball
Greenway 42
HCN 37
COLERAINE — The Greenway High School girls basketball team earned its first win of the season with a 42-37 victory over Hill City/Northland at home.
Scoring for Greenway was not available.
Lainee Spangler led HCN with 15 points. Bella Dunham scored nine and Imani Richey added six.
With the win, the Raiders are now 1-7 for the season. They will next be in action on Monday, Jan. 2, for a 7:15 p.m. game at Bigfork.
With the loss, HCN falls to 1-6 for the season. It is next in action on Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 2 p.m. when it plays Ogilvie in the Aitkin Holiday Tournament.
Girls Hockey
Waiser Tourney
Edina 6
GRG 0
EDINA — The Grand Rapids/Greenway girls hockey team lost to a strong Edina team 6-0 on Dec. 26, in the Waiser Tournament in Edina.
Edina scored four unanswered goals in the first period to take a huge lead. Ellie Chapman scored the first goal and Eliza Fraley followed with a goal just 27 seconds later to give Edina an early 2-0 lead. Kaylee Idrogo-Lam scored on a power play and Sami Hankinson added a short-handed goal later in the period for the Hornets.
Hannah Halverson scored the lone goal of the second period for Edina while Idrogo-Lam scored her second goal in the third period as Edina took the win.
Uma Corniea was forced to stop just eight shots in compiling the shutout in the nets for Edina. Samantha Baratto had 21 saves for the Lightning.
The loss drops GRG to 7-5 for the season. It played Wayzata in the Edina tournament on Dec. 27. It is then next in action on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 7:15 p.m. on the road against Brainerd/Little Falls.
With the win,Edina improves to 8-2 for the season.
GRG 0 0 0 — 0
E 4 1 1 — 6
First Period: 1. E, Ellie Chapman (Whitney Horton, Nora McConnell), 2:14; 2. E, Eliza Fraley (Stella Hankinson, Kaylee Idrogo-Lam), 2:41; 3. E, Idrogo-Lam (Horton, Taylor Porthan), 10:24 (pp); 4. E, Sami Hankinson (Lauren Zawoyski, Horton), 14:57 (sh).
Second period: 5. E, Hannah Halverson (Horton), 10:27.
Third Period: 6. E, Idrogo-Lam (Cate McCoy, Horton), 4:55.
Penalties-Minutes: GRG 3-for-6 minutes; E 3-for-6 minutes.
Goalie saves: Samantha Baratto, GRG, 5-10-6—21; Uma Corniea, E, 5-3-0—8.
