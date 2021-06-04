GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids Speedway was finally able to open after last week’s opening night being rained out.
This week the weather was chilly and lows got to freezing, but it didn’t stop racers from wanting to race. This week, Grand Rapids hosted the WISSOTA Pure Stocks, Chad Finkbone was able to take home a win. The Northern Renegades Winged Sprint Cars, Zach Olson took his first feature win in his Winged Sprint. The WISSOTA Mod Fours, Tommy Bawden took a feature win this week. And the WISSOTA Late Models, Greseth was able to start in the poll position and after some battling, was able to take the checkered flags in the NRLA Late Model Feature.
Wissota Pure Stocks rolled on the track first to start out the features with Chad Finkbone and Mikey Blevins out front of the pack. The racers went the whole feature race with no cautions but it was close a couple times. When the green flag dropped, Finkbone wasted no time to take the lead and keep it. M. Blevins followed behind him in second. Jared Akervik, Austin Carlson, and Michael Roth all battled for top five position. Roth raced quickly into fourth and Chris Miller was able to sneak up into fifth and challenge Roth for fourth and was able to make a quick pass around with three laps left.
The Northern Renegades Winged Sprint Cars drove out onto the track second and they had only four cautions throughout their feature race. Ken Hron and Zach Olson led the pack in the poll positions. When the green flag dropped Hron was able to take the initial lead and Olson followed close behind. Patrick Heikkinen raced up into third and Lance Solem raced quick into fourth while Caley Emerson followed in fifth. After the first caution flag, Hron was able to keep out front ahead of Olson. Hron had some kind of car trouble which caused another early caution and resulted in Olson moving into the first-place position. The next caution happened and resulted in a single file line up. Olson, Solem, Heikkinen, Emerson, and Ryan Johnson turned into the new top five lineup. Johnson tried to battle with Emerson for fourth but Emerson was able to challenge Heikkinen for third and was successful. Teal Amason was able to get quick passes on Heikkinen and Solem and raced into third. After the last caution the top five finishers were Olson, Emerson, Arnason, Solem, and Heikkinen.
WISSOTA Mod Fours drove onto the track after the Sprint Cars. The Mod Fours are not a usual class that is run at Grand Rapids. The WISSOTA Mod Fours ended up only having two cautions during the race, one was at the beginning and one was towards the end. Chad Funt and David Fortier were lined up in the pole positions to start the race. Funt took the lead while Blake Erickson was able to race into second and hang onto it until the checkered flag. Skyler Smith was able to keep his third-place spot the whole race. When the racers grouped together again after the first caution early in the race, Funt was still able to keep out front but only for a quick minute be cause Erickson was able make a high pass on Funt to pull into the lead. After a little bit into the race, Tommy Bawden made his way up into the top five of the pack and was able to make passes on Smith and Erickson to take the lead. Dean Larson was also up in the mix and raced in fifth but also looked close for a chance to pass Funt for fourth but didn’t have enough time to. Bawden was able to race from starting in sixth and passing to take the win.
Twenty-Six NRLA WISSOTA Late Models came to Grand Rapids Speedway for their special. There were racers from all over, including different states, and they were able to put on a great show. Mike Greseth and Brad Seng were out front of all of the other racers. The WISSOTA Late Models had a rocky start to begin their feature as they had three cautions right away in their race, each time the green flag dropped they didn’t get far before a caution was thrown. After the third caution though they put on a great clean race for the night. Out of all the cautions Greseth was able to keep out front of the pack, Shane Edginton started in fifth and was able to race up into second behind Greseth. Brad Seng and Greseth took turns taking the lead throughout thee race which put on fun show but Greseth was able to come out in front at the end. Dave Mass started the race in sixth and made two quick passes and was able to stay and finish in fourth for the night. Kyle Peterlin and Derek Vessel went at it throughout the race as well, challenging each other back and forth for fifth but when Greseth took the checkered flags Peterlin was able to keep going and round off the top five and Vesel finished behind in sixth.
Results
ROTH RV WISSOTA PURE STOCKS
A Feature 1: 1. 40-Chad Finckbone[1]; 2. 10JR-Mikey Blevins[2]; 3. 57-Austin Carlson[6]; 4. 25M-Chris Miller[7]; 5. 66-Michael Roth[9]; 6. 19J-Jared Akervik[5]; 7. 10-Samuel Blevins[10]; 8. 32-Margo Butcher[8]; 9. 4-Al Sadek Sr[11]; 10. 12-Scott Smith[12]; 11. 35B-Josh Berg[4]; 12. 86J-Jake Smith[15]; 13. 3C-Jamie Chlebecek[13]; 14. 24-Tabatha Conkle[14]; 15. (DNF) 5-Dusty Caspers[3]; 16. (DNF) 8E8J-Jennie Krause[16]
Heat 1: 1. 19J-Jared Akervik[2]; 2. 10JR-Mikey Blevins[6]; 3. 35B-Josh Berg[1]; 4. 32-Margo Butcher[5]; 5. 66-Michael Roth[7]; 6. 4-Al Sadek Sr[8]; 7. 3C-Jamie Chlebecek[4]; 8. 86J-Jake Smith[3]
Heat 2: 1. 40-Chad Finckbone[4]; 2. 57-Austin Carlson[5]; 3. 5-Dusty Caspers[6]; 4. 25M-Chris Miller[3]; 5. 10-Samuel Blevins[1]; 6. 12-Scott Smith[7]; 7. 24-Tabatha Conkle[2]
KME WISSOTA LATE MODELS
A Feature 1: 1. 17-Mike Greseth[1]; 2. 5E-Shane Edginton[5]; 3. 12S-Brad Seng[2]; 4. 2-Dave Mass[6]; 5. 23-Kyle Peterlin[3]; 6. 16-Derek Vesel[10]; 7. 31-Travis Budisalovich[13]; 8. 54-Keith Niemi[8]; 9. 17X-Deven VanHouse[7]; 10. 44-Cole Schill[15]; 11. 1 2-Bryce Sward[9]; 12. 71-Dustin Strand[17]; 13. 28-Jeff Provinzino[21]; 14. 6M-Jeffrey Massingill[11]; 15. 10R-Kevin Robertson[20]; 16. 71X-Zach Wohlers[19]; 17. 54L-Jayme Lautigar[16]; 18. 13-Roger Paolo[12]; 19. 2D-Dan Dowling[14]; 20. 11-Troy Schill[23]; 21. 35-George Ledin Jr[26]; 22. 2*-Cole Babcock[18]; 23. 9A-Blake Anderson[25]; 24. 9R-Erik Robertson[22]; 25. 9-Steve Anderson[4]; 26. 14-Brody Troftgruben[24]
Heat 1: 1. 5E-Shane Edginton[2]; 2. 17X-Deven VanHouse[1]; 3. 1 2-Bryce Sward[6]; 4. 31-Travis Budisalovich[4]; 5. 71-Dustin Strand[3]; 6. 28-Jeff Provinzino[7]; 7. 9A-Blake Anderson[5]
Heat 2: 1. 2-Dave Mass[4]; 2. 54-Keith Niemi[1]; 3. 16-Derek Vesel[7]; 4. 2D-Dan Dowling[3]; 5. 2*-Cole Babcock[5]; 6. 9R-Erik Robertson[2]; 7. 35-George Ledin Jr[6]
Heat 3: 1. 17-Mike Greseth[1]; 2. 12S-Brad Seng[3]; 3. 6M-Jeffrey Massingill[2]; 4. 44-Cole Schill[4]; 5. 71X-Zach Wohlers[5]; 6. 11-Troy Schill[6]
Heat 4: 1. 23-Kyle Peterlin[1]; 2. 9-Steve Anderson[2]; 3. 13-Roger Paolo[3]; 4. 54L-Jayme Lautigar[5]; 5. 10R-Kevin Robertson[4]; 6. 14-Brody Troftgruben[6]
WISSOTA MOD FOURS
A Feature 1: 1. 81X-Tommy Bawden[6]; 2. 99-Blake Erickson[4]; 3. 16-Skyler Smith[3]; 4. XL1-Chad Funt[1]; 5. 37-Dean Larson[14]; 6. N88-Gerrald Nohner[8]; 7. 30-Dean Shaver[9]; 8. 21-David Fortier[2]; 9. 05V-Gavin Voss[13]; 10. 05F-Brian Feda[11]; 11. MRS16-Jenny Smith[12]; 12. 5F-Nicole Feda[15]; 13. 69-Brandon Warzecka[10]; 14. (DNF) 5JF-Jonathen Feda[5]; 15. (DNF) 17S-Patrick Specht[7]
Heat 1: 1. 16-Skyler Smith[6]; 2. 17S-Patrick Specht[1]; 3. N88-Gerrald Nohner[2]; 4. 99-Blake Erickson[3]; 5. 30-Dean Shaver[4]; 6. 05F-Brian Feda[5]; 7. MRS16-Jenny Smith[8]; 8. 05V-Gavin Voss[7]
Heat 2: 1. 81X-Tommy Bawden[7]; 2. XL1-Chad Funt[2]; 3. 21-David Fortier[1]; 4. 5JF-Jonathen Feda[4]; 5. 69-Brandon Warzecka[3]; 6. (DNF) 37-Dean Larson[5]; 7. (DNF) 5F-Nicole Feda[6]
BLUE MOON APPLIANCE NORTHERN RENEGADES
A Feature 1: 1. Z15-Zach Olson[2]; 2. 15E-Caley Emerson[6]; 3. 2-Teal Arnason[9]; 4. 45-Lance Solem[5]; 5. 13-Patrick Heikkinen[3]; 6. 3-Ryan Johnson[13]; 7. 6-Zach Wilde[10]; 8. 47-Jake Barsness[4]; 9. 92-Danny Wait Jr[8]; 10. (DNF) 30M-Chris Lewis[12]; 11. (DNF) 46H-Ken Hron[1]; 12. (DNF) 56-Josh Braford[7]; 13. (DNF) 36-Tyler Wass[11]; 14. (DNF) 250-Brad Larson[14]
Heat 1: 1. 56-Josh Braford[5]; 2. 92-Danny Wait Jr[1]; 3. 15E-Caley Emerson[6]; 4. 47-Jake Barsness[3]; 5. 2-Teal Arnason[4]; 6. 36-Tyler Wass[2]; 7. 46H-Ken Hron[7]
Heat 2: 1. 13-Patrick Heikkinen[4]; 2. 45-Lance Solem[3]; 3. Z15-Zach Olson[6]; 4. 6-Zach Wilde[2]; 5. 30M-Chris Lewis[1]; 6. 3-Ryan Johnson[5]; 7. 250-Brad Larson[7]
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.