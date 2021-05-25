GRAND RAPIDS — Following are results and information concerning sporting events in the area:
Softball
Greenway 10
Hibbing 6
HIBBING — The Hibbing High School softball team hasn’t been stinging the ball at the plate lately, so the last thing the Bluejackets can do is give away runs.
Giving extra outs in innings only turns into trouble, and Hibbing found that out Monday when it gave Greenway at least five extra outs, and the Raiders took advantage of it in a 10-6 victory at Bennett Park Field.
The Raiders got on the board first with an Ava Johnson RBI single in the second, then Greenway added three runs in the third, even though Boben struck out two hitters, who both reached base on wild pitches.
One of those hitters was Lexi Hammer, who was sacrificed to second. Claire Vekich singled, then Boben struck out Abby Gustason, but she reached on that dropped third strike that would have ended the inning.
Instead, Greenway scored three runs, with two of those crossing the plate on a two-run single by Kennedy Hanson. Hannah Anderson knocked in the third run with a squeeze bunt.
Hibbing countered with two runs in its half of the third as Boben doubled home a run. She stole third and when the throw went into left field, she scored to make it 4-2.
The Bluejackets made it 4-3 with a run in the fourth as Ayva Terzich doubled, then scored on a single by Maddie Rewertz.
The Raiders scored once in the fifth as Hanson had an RBI base hit to make it 5-3, then Hibbing gave Greenway two extra outs in the sixth.
The Raiders took advantage of that by scoring three more runs to make it 8-3.
Hammer knocked in one run with a fielder’s choice ground ball, one scored when Miranda Gernander reached on one of those errors and Gustason hit a sacrifice fly to account for the runs.
Hibbing would score twice in the sixth to make it 8-5.
Emma Kivela singled, then scored on a triple by Abigail Sullivan. She scored on a ground out by Terzich.
Down by three, the Bluejackets needed a quick one, two, three seventh inning, but they couldn’t field a bunt attempt by Anderson, then Jadin Saville hit a two-run home run to make it 10-5.
Hibbing had the opportunity to get a rally going in the seventh when Maddy Clusiau walked, but Greenway starting pitcher Gernander got consecutive grounds, then following an error, a strikeout to end the game.
Gernander allowed just six hits, while striking out nine and walking three. Boben finished with an eight-hitter, striking out eight.
Gernander finished with two hits, as did Hanson, Anderson and Saville.
Boben had two hits for Hibbing.
GHS 013 013 2 — 10-12 4
HHS 002 102 1 — 6 6 3
Greenway: Miranda Gernander (W) and Abby Gustason; Hibbing: Aune Boben (L) and Bella Scaia; 2B — Gernander, Lexi Hammer, Ayva Terzich, Boben; 3B — Abigail Sullivan.
Softball
Greenway 8
Aitkin 0
BOVEY — The Greenway High School fastpitch softball team defeated Aitkin 8-0 on May 11.
Miranda Gernander had a pair of doubles for the Raiders while Hannah Anderson had a hit and two RBIs. Jadin Saville had a double while Claire Vekich had a hit and scored two runs.
Gernander was dominant on the mound for Greenway as he hurled a one-hitter, walking just one and fanning six.
Softball
Greenway 7
South Ridge 0
BOVEY — The Greenway fastpitch softball team defeated South Ridge 7-0 in play on May 13.
Miranda Gernander hurled the shutout, allowing three hits while walking one and striking out two.
Jadin Saville had two hits with a double and drove in two runs for the Raiders while Hannah Anderson had a pair of doubles and scored a run.
Softball
Greenway 15
N-K 0
KEEWATIN — The Greenway fastpitch softball team dispatched Nashwauk-Keewatin 15-0 on May 14.
Claire Vekich had three hits with a home run, a triple and a double, scored two runs and drove in three for the Raiders while Kennedy Hanson had three hits and scored a run. Abby Gustason had two doubles and scored three runs while Gernander had two hits with a double, scored three runs and drove in another. Ava Johnson had a hit, scored a run and drove in two while Lexi Hammer had a hit and scored two runs.
Ava Johnson hurled the distance for Greenway to post the shutout. In her five innings of work, she allowed two hits, did not issue a walk and struck out seven.
Softball
Greenway 14
IF 0
BOVEY — Greenway pitchers posted their sixth consecutive shutout in defeating International Falls 14-0 on May 21.
Miranda Gernander fired a two-hitter while walking one and striking out five on the mound for the Raiders.
Claire Vekich had three hits with a double, scored two runs and drove in three for the Raiders while Jocelyn Mikulich also had three hits, scored three runs and drove in two. Abby Gustason had two hits with a double, scored two runs and drove in two more and Ava Johnson scored two runs. Hannah Anderson had a hit, scored two runs and drove in two and Lexi Hammer had a double and scored twice. Gernander had two hits and scored a run.
Greenway remains perfect at 18-0 for the season.
Softball
HCN 13
Ogilvie 3
OGILVIE — The Hill City/Northland fastpitch softball team defeated Ogilvie 13-3 in a five-inning contest on May 17, at Ogilvie.
Kaija Neary was the winning pitcher for the Storm.
Shaley Pearson had three hits including a triple for HCN.
HCN is 10-4 on the season.
Softball
WF 1
HCN 0
REMER — Walker-Finlayson defeated Hill City-Northland 1-0 in eight innings in play on May 18, at Remer.
Walker scored an earned run in the top of the eighth on two hits in the inning.
Maycee Lathrop went the distance for the Storm and was the tough-luck loser. She allowed just three hits, walked one and struck out 13.
Walker Finlayson’s pitcher Raddatz went the distance striking out 15 while allowing two hits and walking four.
Softball
Hinckley 12
HCN 0
REMER — Hinckley defeated the Hill City/Northland fastpitch softball team 12-0 in six innings in Remer.
Maycee Lathrop took the loss on the mound for the Storm. HCN is now 10-6 for the season.
Baseball
N-K 7
Ely 3
NASHWAUK — Deuces ran wild for the Nashwauk-Keewatin High School baseball team.
The Spartans scored two runs each in the first, second and fourth innings, then Nashwauk-Keewatin added an insurance run in the sixth en route to a 7-3 victory over Ely Thursday at the Nashwauk-Keewatin Baseball Field.
The Spartans started off a little shaky on the mound, giving up three walks and one hit batter in the first as Ely took a 1-0 lead.
Nashwauk-Keewatin responded in its half of the first with two runs.
Gaige Waldvogel singled, and Nick Miskovich singled. Brent Keranen hit a fielder’s choice ground ball to put runners on first and third with one out.
Jeff Lorenz would strike out, and when the ball was dropped, he was thrown out at first. Waldvogel took off from third and scored to tie it 1-1. Damon Gangl followed with an RBI single to give the Spartans the lead.
Ely took advantage of three more walks, a single and two fielder’s choice ground ball to get two runs in the second.
Will Davies and Joey Bianco both had the RBI fielder’s choice ground balls to make it 3-2, but the Timberwolves ran themselves out of the inning when a runner ran out of the baseline with the bases loaded.
Nashwauk-Keewatin started its second with a hit-by-pitch to Carter Williams, then Waldvogel reached on catcher’s interference. With one out, Keranen singled to load the bases.
Lorenz grounded out to second to score a run, then Waldvogel scored on a passed ball and the Spartans led 4-3.
Every time Ely scored, the Spartans had an answer for it.
On the other hand, the Timberwolves didn’t capitalize on their chances early on in the game.
Nashwauk-Keewatin gained some breathing room in the fourth by plating two more runs.
One of those runs scored on a fielder’s choice ground ball by Lorenz, and the other on an Ely error.
Every game has been a learning experience for Ely.
The Spartans got that insurance run in the sixth when Miskovich singled and took second on an error. He took third on a passed ball, then scored on a sacrifice fly hit by Keranen.
Keranen got the win, tossing 5.2 innings of relief. He allowed two hits, struck out six and walked five. Gangl tossed 1.1 innings of one-hit ball. He struck out one and walked six.
Harry Simons got the loss, working 5.2 innings. He gave up eight his, fanned four and walked two. Gunnar Hart worked .1 innings.
EHS 120 000 0 — 3 3 6
NK 220 201 x — 7 8 2
Ely: Harry Simons (L), Gunnar Hart (6th) and Drew Marolt; Nashwauk-Keewatin: Damon Gangl, Brent Keranen (W) (2nd) and Keranen, Gangl (2nd).
Softball
HCN 17
Blackduck 2
BLACKDUCK — The Hill City/Northland fastpitch softball team spanked Blackduck 17-2 in action May 24.
Maycee Lathrop was winning pitcher in the four-inning game, allowing two runs on two hits while striking out 10, walking two and hitting a batter.
Kaija Neary had three hits for the Storm with a double and a triple and she knocked in six runs.
HCN is now 11-6 for the season.
Baseball
Virginia 10
Deer River 0
VIRGINIA — Daniel Moore tossed three scoreless innings Monday to help lead Virginia to a 10-0 shutout of visiting Deer River in five innings.
Moore ended up with five strikeouts and no walks as he picked up the win. John Kendall pitched two innings in relief, allowing no runs on no hits, fanning three Warriors and walking one.
The Blue Devils also had five players with two hits to lead the offense. Nick Peters was 2-for-2 with a double. Tom Nemanich, Dylan Hedley, Cole Schaefer and Logan Nordby each went 2-for-3, while Mason Carlson added a base knock.
Baseball
GR 4
Princeton 0
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School baseball team won a big section game as it downed Princeton 4-0 in action Friday.
Sophomore Kyle Henke was the big story in this game as he hurled a two-hitter while walking one, hitting one batter and four strikeouts.
“Kyle threw a gem,” Grand Rapids manager Bill Kinnunen said. “He was on his A game and he threw an excellent game. He changed speeds, moved the ball around; he only struck out four but he spotted the ball very well and kept his pitch count down. It was an outstanding performance.”
Myles Gunderson had two hits for the Thunderhawks including a two-run single in the fifth inning while Ben Keske had two hits and scored a run. The winning runs came when Kodi Miller ripped a two-run home run in the first inning.
Mason Beltrand took the loss on the mound for Princeton.
P 000 000 0 — 0 2 0
GR 200 020 0 — 4 7 1
Grand Rapids: Kyle Henke (W); 2B-Ren Morque; HR-Kodi Miller.
Baseball
DR 9
GR 8
DULUTH — In a game at Wade Stadium in Duluth, Grand Rapids committed six errors which proved to be costly in a 9-8 loss to Duluth East on Monday.
The game was played in fog and cold conditions despite the 75-degree weather elsewhere, and there was a chilling breeze coming off Lake Superior.
“I wish we could blame the fog and the cold on our start but it was horrible,” Thunderhawk manager Bill Kinnunen said. “We were not ready to play; we made as many errors as we had hits (six). We gave up four in the first and four in the second and all of them were unearned runs. Then we gave it away in the bottom of the seventh.
“It was just a big defensive collapse and we were not ready to play.”
Trailing 8-1 after two innings, Grand Rapids picked away at the Duluth East lead, scoring single runs in the third and fourth innings and then adding two more in the fifth to pull to within 8-5.
Grand Rapids then pushed across three runs in the top of the seventh inning to complete the comeback, but Duluth East managed to score in the bottom of the seventh to take the win.
Myles Gunderson pitched an inning plus for Grand Rapids and gave up eight runs, but all were unearned because of the Thunderhawks’ shoddy fielding. Dan Wohlers came on in relief in the second inning and pitched well in taking the loss, pitching five innings and giving up one run on five hits while striking out three and walking one.
Ren Morque came on in relief after Wohlers walked the leadoff hitter in the bottom of the seventh, two more walks loaded the base. Then, a pop up fell in for the game-winning hit for the Greyhounds.
Gunderson was 4-for-4, scored three runs and drove in one run as the Thunderhawks could manage just six hits in the contest.
Grand Rapids is now 10-7 for the season. The Thunderhawks played Superior on Tuesday and then will play Greenway on Wednesday at Bob Streetar Field in Grand Rapids at 7 p.m. They will conclude the regular season with a game at home against Hermantown on Thursday.
“I think we are going to finish as the No. 3 seed behind North Branch if everything goes as is and everybody stays where they are at,” Kinnunen said about the seeding for the impending section tournament. “That would mean if we win that first playoff game on Tuesday, we would go to North Branch on Thursday for the second round and face the guy that beat us when we gave up seven runs in one inning.
“If we don’t come ready to play, anybody in the state of Minnesota can beat us. We could lose to Greenway and Hermantown if we play like we did on Monday.”
GR 011 120 3 — 8 6 6
DE 440 000 1 — 9 13 1
Grand Rapids: Myles Gunderson, Dan Wohlers (2nd) (L), Ren Morque (7th); 2B-Ren Morque; HR-Kodi Miller.
