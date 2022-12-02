GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Girls Hockey
GRG 5
CEC 1
CLOQUET — The Grand Rapids/Greenway girls hockey team got back on the winning track with a 5-1 victory over Cloquet-Esko-Carlton (CEC) Nov. 29, on the road.
The potent Lightning line consisting of Mercury Bischoff, Kalle Reed and Molly Pierce provided most of the scoring punch in the game. Bischoff finished with a hat trick and an assist while Pierce recorded five points with a goal and four assists. Reed had a goal and two assists.
CEC scored the first goal of the game, but that proved to be its highlight. The Lumberjacks’ Emma Parks scored just 1:37 into the game, but it was all GRG after that.
Bischoff scored two goals by the end of the first period, the last coming with 11 seconds remaining, as the Lightning led 2-1 after one period.
Bischoff scored the lone goal of the second period to complete her hat trick as GRG led 3-1 entering the final period.
Reed and Pierce both scored in the third period as the Lightning took the win.
Riley Toivonen kicked out nine shots in the nets for GRG while Araya Kiminski had 35 stops for CEC.
With the win, GRG is 3-3 on the season. It will play host to Shakopee in a 1 p.m. game on Saturday, Dec. 3, and will then travel to Eveleth for a 7 p.m. contest versus Rock Ridge on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
CEC falls to 0-6 on the season.
GRG 2 1 2– 5
CEC 1 0 0– 1
First period: 1. CEC, Emma Parks (Gwen Lilly), 1:37; 2. GRG, Mercury Bischoff (Molly Pierce), 2:53; 3. GRG, Bischoff (Kalle Reed, Pierce), 16:49.
Second period: 4. GRG, Bischoff (Reed, Pierce), 5:40.
Third period: 5. GRG, Reed (Pierce), 1:33; 6. GRG, Pierce (Allie LeClaire, Bischoff), 10:01.
Goalie saves: Riley Toivonen, GRG, 1-3-5-9; Araya Kiminski, CEC, 9-13-13-35; Total penalties: GRG 3-for-6 minutes; CEC 2-for-4 minutes.
Girls Basketball
Grand Rapids 64
Hibbing 35
GRAND RAPIDS — In the home opener for the Grand Rapids High School girls basketball team, the Thunderhawks ran past Hibbing 64-35 on Nov. 29.
The Thunderhawks led 29-16 at the half and then outscored the Bluejackets 35-19 in the second half to cruise to the victory.
Taryn Hamling was on fire from the outside for Grand Rapids as she drained seven 3-pointers and finished with 25 points. Jessika Lofstrom nailed three 3-pointers and scored 15, Braya LaPlant had nine, Jada Morgan and Kate Jamtgaard both scored five, Kyra Giffen had four and Reiley Leppanen added two.
Grand Rapids is now 1-2 for the season. It will participate in the Tip Off Classic at Hopkins High School on Saturday, Dec. 3.
Hibbing is 0-1 for the season.
Boys Hockey
Rock Ridge 4
Greenway 2
VIRGINIA — The Greenway High School boys hockey team lost to Rock Ridge in a road game on Nov. 29, by the score of 4-2.
Rock Ridge scored the first goal at the 9:02 mark of the first period when Brant Tiedeman found the back of the net. That unleashed a barrage of goals as Greenway’s Thomas Vekich tied the game with a power play goal, and then scored again with three minutes left in the period to put the Raiders ahead 2-1.
Rock Ridge managed to tie the game by period’s end when Isaac Flatley turned on the red light when he scored short-handed.
After a scoreless second period, Rock Ridge took a 3-2 lead when Ryan Manninen scored 2:57 into the third period. Special teams hurt Greenway again later in the period when Rock Ridge scored its second short-handed goal, this one by Dylan Hedley, to take a two-goal lead. The Raiders were unable to overcome the lead as Rock Ridge took the win.
Wade Harsila finished with 22 saves in the nets for Rock Ridge while Greenway’s Ethan Ambuehl had 27.
With the loss, Greenway falls to 0-3 while Rock Ridge is 1-0.
G 2 0 0– 2
RR 2 0 2– 4
First period: 1. RR, Brant Tiedeman (Kasey Lamppa, Grady Dimberio), 9:02; 2. G, Thomas Vekich (Carter Cline, Aden Springer), 10:23 (pp); 3. G, Vekich (Jacques Villenueve), 14:00; 4. RR, Isaac Flatley (Wade Harsila), 14:59 (sh).
Second period: No scoring.
Third period: 5. RR, Ryan Manninen (Ethan Jacobson, Aidan Rabideaux), 2:57; 6. Dylan Hedley (Flatley, Carston Mast), 9:53 (sh).
Goalie saves: Ethan Ambuehl, G, 9-12-6-27; Wade Harsila, RR, 13-6-4-23; Total penalties: G 3-for-6 minutes; RR 7-for-14 minutes.
Girls Basketball
Deer River 66
HCN 56
DEER RIVER — The Deer River High School girls basketball team got off to a good start as it defeated Hill City/Northland 66-56 in both teams’ season opener on Nov. 29, at Deer River.
Results of the game were not available.
Deer River is 1-0 on the season and played Littlefork-Big Falls on Dec. 2. It will be in Eveleth for a 7:15 p.m. game against Rock Ridge on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
HCN is 0-1 on the season and played Aitkin on Dec. 2. It will be on the road against McGregor for a 7:15 p.m. contest on Monday, Dec. 5.
Girls Basketball
Bigfork 49
Cherry 28
BIGFORK — The Bigfork High School girls basketball team defeated Cherry 49-28 in home action on Nov. 29.
Results of the game were not available.
With the win, the Huskies are now 2-0 for the season. Cherry falls to 0-1.
Girls Basketball
Ely 66
N-K 31
ELY — The Nashwauk-Keewatin High School girls basketball team dropped a road game to Ely on Dec. 1, by the score of 66-31.
M. Perry had 24 points to pace Ely in scoring. G. LaTourell scored 20.
Claire Clusiau finished with 18 points for Nashwauk-Keewatin. Katie Kinkel scored eight, Alainna Evans, three, and Jaci Rebrovich added two.
The Spartans fall to 0-2 for the season. They are next in action on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at home for a 6 p.m. game versus Littlefork-Big Falls, and they will remain home for a 7:15 p.m. contest against Barnum on Thursday, Dec. 8.
Girls Basketball
Chisholm 74
Bigfork 61
BIGFORK — The Bigfork High School girls basketball team lost to Chisholm 74-61 in home action on Dec. 1.
Results of the game were not available.
Bigfork is now 2-1 for the season with the loss. It will next be in action on Monday, Dec. 5, for a 7:15 p.m. home game against North Woods.
With the win, Chisholm is now 2-1 on the season.
Boys Basketball
Deer River 64
Cherry 58
DEER RIVER — The highly-ranked Deer River High School boys basketball team defeated another top team in Cherry by a 64-58 score at home on Dec. 1.
Cale Jackson nailed three 3-pointers and scored 20 points to lead the Warriors. Caiden Schjenken had 12 points and nine rebounds, Rhett Mundt tallied nine points and pulled down a monstrous 15 rebounds, Sam Rahier had nine points, and Ethan Williams scored seven points.
With the win, Deer River is 1-0 on the season. It will be on the road versus Mesabi East for a 7:15 p.m. game on Tuesday, Dec. 6, and it will be home for a 7:15 p.m. contest on Friday, Dec. 9, against Nashwauk-Keewatin.
Boys Hockey
Greenway 4
Proctor 3
COLERAINE — The Greenway High School boys hockey team earned its first win of the season with a 4-3 win over Proctor on Dec. 1, at home.
After a scoreless first period, Proctor took a 2-0 lead in the second period on goals from Vinny Horngren and Anthony Launderville, with the second goal coming on a power play. Greenway was able to cut the lead in half by period’s end with a goal from Thomas Vekich.
The Raiders came out storming in the third period to score three unanswered goals and take a 4-2 lead. Carter Cline scored the first goal,followed by goals from Noah Anick and Dylan Villenueve, whose goal came in an empty net.
But Proctor was not finished as Brett Bartlam scored just 10 seconds after the empty-net goal to pull to within 4-3 with 1:09 left in the game. But Greenway was able to hold on for the win.
Derek Gibeau finished with 25 saves for Greenway while A.U. Reyelts was forced to stop 42 Raider shots.
With the win, Greenway is 1-3 for the season. It will play host to Moose Lake Area on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 7 p.m.
Proctor falls to 1-1 with the loss.
P 0 2 1– 3
G 0 1 3– 4
First period: No scoring.
Second period: 1. P, Vinny Horngren (Austin Bryant), 5:18; 2. P, Anthony Launderville (Bryant, Tanner Ross), 10:19 (pp); 3. G, Thomas Vekich (Dylan Villenueve, Carter Cline), 11:06.
Third period: 4. G, Cline (Vekich, Caiden Carpenter), 2:40; 5. G, Noah Anick (Cline), 4:39; 6. G, Villenueve, 15:41 (en); 7. P, Brett Bartlam (Launderville, Nolan Okstad), 15:51.
Goalie saves: A.J. Reyelts, P, 12-16-14-42; Derek Gibeau, G, 5-10-10-25; Total penalties: P 2-for-4 minutes; G 3-for-6 minutes.
Women’s
Basketball
Fergus Falls 67
Itasca 41
GRAND RAPIDS — The Itasca Community College women’s basketball team lost to Minnesota State-Fergus Falls 67-41 in action on Nov. 29, at home.
Fergus Falls took a 37-18 lead at halftime and then outscored the Vikings 30-23 in the second half to take the win.
Itzel Salazar had 22 points and five steals for Fergus Falls while Lindsey Kurz had 21 points and six rebounds. Keely Foley finished with 12 points and five rebounds, and Kiera Cox scored 10 points and added eight rebounds and three steals.
Cass Dahn had 12 points to lead Itasca in scoring. Lily Gidley had seven points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals, Brooke Meyer scored seven points, Lacie O’Leary had six points and six rebounds, and Tianna Jones added five points and five rebounds.
The Vikings are now 0-9 overall. They played Anoka-Ramsey on Dec. 2, and will play Riverland Community College on the road at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3.
FF 37 30—67
Itasca 18 23—41
Fergus Falls: Lindsey Kurz 21, Itzel Salazar 22, Kiera Cox 10, Keely Foley 12, Caitlan Baardsen 2.
Itasca: Lily Gidley 7, Tianna Jones 5, Aaliyah Comer 1, Brooke Meyer 7, Cass Dahn 12, Mariah Graves 3, Lacie O’Leary 6.
Total Fouls: FF 16; ICC 19; Fouled Out: Gidley; 3-pointers: FF, Cox, Foley 2; ICC, Graves, O’Leary; Free throws: FF 22-of-30; ICC 9-of-17.
