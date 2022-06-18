GRASC plays in Bemidji

On Saturday, April 30, players from the Grand Rapids Area Soccer Association competed against teams from Brainerd and Bemidji. The Rapids boys dropped Bemidji, 10-7, with goals from Mac Martinson, Gus Jackson, Camden Schaeffer, and Max Glass. The boys then went on to play in their final game against Brainerd. The two teams played a hard fought game with Brainerd leading 7-6. With no time remaining, Gus Jackson top shelved a shot to tie the match, 7-7, sending the game directly into a shootout. Max Glass filled in as goalie making the saves needed to put the team up, with Martinson and Schaefer scoring the shootout goals for the win. These players were again in action on June 4 at the Bemidji Blowout Tournament. The players competed against teams from across the region with wins coming against two Bemidji teams, Brainerd, and a championship game against the Greater Grand Forks Soccer Club. The boys’ started their tournament with a 5-0 win over Bemidji, with goals from Cam Schaefer, Jace Mattson, Cal Casey, and Lyric Shelhamer. The second game paired them against a team from Brainerd that they’d seen in three straight tournaments. This game saw Grand Rapids topping the Blast, 2-1, with the boys overcoming a slow start being down, 1-0. The two goals at the end came from Mac Martinson and Gus Jackson. The first playoff game pitted Grand Rapids against a second team from Bemidji. This time, with goals from Jace, Mac, and a corner goal from Jackson, they won out 3-0. This win placed the boys in the championship game against the Greater Grand Forks Soccer Club. The speed and intensity was elevated as the boys matched up strong with their opponents from North Dakota. The game started with long drop kick passes from goalie Gus Jackson spotting the first goal to Mac Martinson. Grand Forks then tied the game up prior to the half, 1-1. Going into the final half, Grand Rapids had solid goaltending, defense, and offfense to pull ahead to 3-1 with two goals from Martinson.
