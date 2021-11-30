25 Years Ago
Nov. 10, 1996-Rapids football players named to the North Country All-Conference team are offensive guard Paul Bignall, running back Jeff Wigfield, defensive end Ben Dixon, linebacker Reed Larson, defensive end Jayson Clairmont, and free safety Mark Lickteig. Receiving honorable mention were offensive lineman Satteso, running back Marcus Peters, defensive back Eric Engesser, and linebacker Chad Lachowitzer.
Nov. 10, 1996-The Rapids volleyball team defeated Bemidji 3-0 the semifinals of the Section 7AA Volleyball Tournament. The Thunderhawks now have a chance to defend their title from last season. Leading the way for Rapids were Gina Zakariasen, Jackie Blair, Amie Knutson, Karen ZumAllen and Heidi Madsen.
Nov. 13, 1996-The Rapids volleyball team earned its second straight trip to the state tournament as it downed Hibbing in five games. Gina Zakariasen, Amie Knutson, Andi Paul and Karen ZumAllen led the way.
Nov. 13, 1996-The Deer River football team lost to Breckenridge 13-12 in Minnesota State Class B Football Tournament action. Quinn Hastie and Kevin Fairbanks scored the Warrior touchdowns.
Nov. 13, 1996-Mesabi East ended a fine season for Northland-Remer as it defeated the Lady Eagles in the semifinals of the Section 7A Volleyball Tournament. Mia Peterson and Steph Bright led Northland-Remer.
Nov. 13, 1996-Mike Christensen, Grand Rapids, a freshman on the Duke University golf team, was his team’s highest finisher in the Old Dominion Invitational and placed sixth overall. He finished in the top 10 in three of the five tournaments he competed in this season. Meanwhile, Kelly Kirwin, Grand Rapids, a freshman on the Wake Forest women’s golf team, has enjoyed a fine season.
Nov. 13, 1996-Bret Wagner, Grand Rapids, placed first in the Men’s A Division of the Turkey Shoot Racquetball Tournament. Royal Slack was runner-up.
Nov. 13, 1996-The Rapids girls swimming team placed eighth in the section swim meet. No Thunderhawks earned a berth to the state meet.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 11, 1971-Named to the Offensive Team for the All-Iron Range Conference Football Team are Jim Rothstein and Ross Peterson of Grand Rapids, Gary Vitali and Tom Gornick of Chisholm, Jeff Parlanti and Tom Primozich of Eveleth, Gary Mattila, Aurora-Hoyt Lakes, Charles Zupetz, Virginia, and Rick Stark and Bob Eggers of Hibbing. Named to the Defensive Team are John Elioff of Greenway, Roger Grembowski and Dwight Palmi of Aurora-Hoyt Lakes, Craig Dahl and James Knapp of International Falls, Larry Gevik and Vic Yellovich of Eveleth, Rick Tintor and Don Sovil of Hibbing, Tom Riordan of Virginia, and Gary Gotchnik of Ely.
Nov. 11, 1971-Four Bigfork football players earned All-Conference and two received honorable mention. All-Conference choices are Ron Dauenbaugh, Vince Holsman, Mike Kaczor and Dale Schall. Receiving honorable mention are Dick Scofield and Jeff Pederson.
Nov. 11, 1971-Winter sports coaches at Grand Rapids High School include Jerry Portugue, basketball, Gus Hendrickson, hockey, Skip Nalan, wrestling, and Paul Petruzzi, gymnastics.
Nov. 11, 1971-Anglers from Itasca County and nearby figured prominently in the list of annual winners in the Rapids Tackle Booster Fishing Contest of Itasca County. Winners were Harvey Chase, Chisholm, 15-pound walleye from Beatrice Lake; Tina Lang, Grand Rapids, 22-pound, 1-ounce northern, Mississippi River; Jim Swanson, Kelly Lake, 27-pound, 7-ounce muskie, Moose Lake; Wayne Maki, Nashwauk, 6-pound, 7-ounce largemouth bass, Lower Balsam Lake; Robert G. Anderson, Manhattan Beach, Calif.,5-pound, 13-ounce smallmouth bass, Deer Lake; Mary Spawn, Goodland, 2-pound, 3-ounce crappie, Leech Lake; Harold Brenneke, Woodburn, Ind., 1-pound, 8-ounce sunfish, Bass Lake; Walter Wesa, Hibbing, 5-pound, 3-ounce lake trout, Caribou Lake; Axel Lalli, Bovey, 5-pound, 9-ounce rainbow from Rainbow Lake; Mrs. Ervin Stram, Grand Rapids, 6-pound, 5-ounce brown trout, Kremer Lake; and Lester Lalli, Calumet, 2-pound, 10-ounce brook trout, Stoney Brook.
Nov. 15, 1971-Winners in intramural football skills in the seventh grade were Dan Ross, Tom Madson, David Akre and Heldon Kersting. In the eighth grade, winners were Erin Roth, Jim Peterson, Harold Neumann and Steve Synhorst.
60 Years Ago
Nov. 9, 1961-An army of 20,000 red-clad hunters is expected in Itasca County for the opening of the nine-day 1961 deer season.
Nov. 9, 1961-Top bowlers in area leagues were Dolores Parker, Dee Romans, Vivien Bouchie, Ione Hedin, Evelyn Kent, June DeWitt, Betty Bloomquist, Ruth Polovina, N. Harms, J. Murphy, V. Maloney, J. Lindgren, C. Baker, M. Barney, Richard Crowe, S. Hoffman and J. Rosato.
Nov. 13, 1961-Clarence Culver Jr. had a high score of 349 at the Pokegama Sportsmen’s Club shoot at Patterson’s Pokegama Lake Store.
Nov. 13, 1961-For winter sports, Jim Hall will begin his second season as coach of the basketball team while Norvard “Skip” Nalan, a Michigan graduate who coached wrestling in Iowa the past three years, succeeds Jack Willhite as coach of the wrestling team. In two of his three years, Nalan won the NCAA championship in his weight division. Myron Roswold is coach of the hockey team.
