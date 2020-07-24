GRAND RAPIDS — The 2020 Grand Slam Amateur Golf Tournament will be conducted on Aug. 21-23.
Play will be at Pokegama Golf Course in Grand Rapids and Eagle Ridge Golf Course in Coleraine. The tournament will consist of two-person teams. There will be both men’s and women’s flights and teams will be flighted by lower handicap.
Entry fee is $360 per team. Pokegama and Eagle Ridge season pass golfers’ entry fee is $320 per team.
The schedule on Friday will be best ball format at Pokegama Golf Course. Tee tomes will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
On Saturday, a scramble format will be played at Eagle Ridge. Tee times will be from 8 to 10 a.m.
On Sunday, the format will be Chapman Alternate Shot at Pokegama. Tee times will be from 8 to 10 a.m.
There will be daily skins games and there will be a players pool cash payout on Saturday. There will be merchandise payouts for each flight on Sunday at Pokegama Golf Shop.
Those interested in playing in the event can download an entry form at www.grandslamam.com.
