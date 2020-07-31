This coming week, the Grand Rapids VFW baseball team will be hosting tournaments at Bob Streetar Field in Grand Rapids. The tournaments will consist of teams from Hibbing, Ely, Brainerd, Cherry, and Bemidji. The game schedule is as follows:
Wednesday, Aug. 5
11 a.m. Grand Rapids vs. Hibbing
1:30 p.m. Ely vs. Brainerd
4 p.m. Loser GM 1 vs. Loser GM 2
6:30 p.m. Winner GM 1 vs. Winner GM 2
Thursday, Aug. 6
11 a.m. Grand Rapids vs. Cherry
1:30 p.m. Brainerd vs. Bemidji
4 p.m. Loser GM 1 vs. Loser GM 2
6:30 p.m. Winner GM 1 vs Winner GM 2
