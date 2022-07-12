GRAND RAPIDS — Grand Rapids Speedway held a regular night of racing Thursday night before the WISSOTA Fast Lane Super Stock Series roll into town on July 14.
This week, however, was Salute the Troops Night, so all past and present military could enjoy the races for free. The show for this week consisted of the WISSOTA Modifieds, WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds, WISSOTA Super Stocks, WISSOTA Pure Stocks, WISSOTA Hornets and Northern Renegade Sprint Cars.
Tyler Kintner raced from sixth to take home a feature win, Chad Finckbone took another win in his WISSOTA Pure Stock on the last lap of the race, Carter Matthews stole a win in his WISSOTA Hornet, Dustin Nelson had a great race and won in the WISSOTA Super Stock class, and Chris Lewis started on pole and finished with a quick win in his Northern Renegade Sprint Car.
Justin Jones and Garrett Paull led the WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds out onto the track first. Jones took the lead when the green flag dropped, Paull followed behind while Tyler Kintner raced high battling David Simpson for third until the caution flag was put out for a spun driver in corners 1 and 2. When they got back racing again, Jones kept out front while Kintner made a run for second then went on to challenge Jones on his high side for the lead. Simpson raced in third, Charlie Castle raced high on the
track in fourth with Paull close in fifth. A caution flag was thrown again, with another one almost right after but it put Kintner out front of the pack. Kinter then secured the lead while Jones and Simpson raced back and forth for second. Darrin Lawler raced his way into fourth with McLean Andrews close in
fifth. A caution flag was thrown right at the end of the race with just a couple laps to go, Kintner held onto the lead, Jones in second. Simpson finished third, Lawler finished fourth, and Paull rounded off the top five.
WISSOTA Pure Stocks were led onto the track next with Jake Smith and Chaston Finkbone in the pole positions. Smith was able to steal the lead while Chaston and Josh Berg battle side by side for second. Chad Finckbone raced in fourth, with Austin Carlson close to him in fifth. Smith stuck out front while Chad was able to sneak around Chaston and battle Berg for second. A caution was thrown when a racer spun out on the track. They grouped back together and started racing again with Smith still out front of the pack, while Chad and Berg race for second with Carlson hanging behind. Chad, Berg and Carlson did end up all battling for second bunching up together but another caution was thrown for another spun car. That still kept Smith out front while Carlson and Chad then battled for second. Right when the checkered flag was going to be thrown for Smith, Chad raced high on the track and gave everything he had and scooped up the checkers. Carlson followed in second, Berg snuck around in third, Smith finished fourth and Chaston finished fifth.
Chris Lewis and K.C. Hawkinson led the Northern Renegade Sprint Cars out onto the track for their feature. Lewis instantly secured the lead early in the race but then a caution flag was thrown right away also for a bad start. The next try, Lewis still secured the lead while Zach Olson raced into second,
Hawkinson raced into third, while Jori Hughes and Paul Schultz battled for fourth. They both inched up closer to then put Hron and Hawkinson into the mix and they battled each other for third while Lewis kept out front. Hughes was able to pull into second and get close to Olson until he was able to complete a pass into second. Jake Barsness then made his way up from eighth to secure fourth and Schultz raced into fifth.
The next class that rolled onto the track were the WISSOTA Hornets. Rich Rusich and Tristen McLynn started off out front. Rusich was able to steal the initial lead with Tristen driving into second, Bonnie McLynn then raced into third with Carter Matthews racing high to complete a pass into third. Rusich and
Tristen then raced side by side for the lead until a caution flag was thrown for a few spun cars. Rusich still kept out front with Matthews and Tristen now battling for second, Bonnie raced in third. They then went three wide for first, and Rusich fell back into the pack after getting loose on the track which then
just brought Justin Barsness into the mix for first. Matthews was still inching away into the lead from the others, and Barsness secured second, while Bonnie and Tristen battled for third. Another yellow flag was dropped with another one almost right after. When they finally got back going again, Matthews kept out front and Barsness followed in second with Mark Gangl close to him racing in third. Ellen Lange then was able to secure her fourth position with Ryder Gangl rounding off the top five.
WISSOTA Super Stocks closed off the night with Andy LaBarge and Fritz Myers out front. LaBarge wasted no time to steal the lead right away with Myers following in second. Dustin Nelson and Kevin Salin followed close behind. LaBarge inched away from the pack then Nelson challenged Myers for second while Salin and Don Smith battle for fourth side by side. Nelson was able to race into second when a caution flag was thrown for a spun racer. When the green flag dropped again, LaBarge raced out front with Nelson close behind him challenging him for the lead while Meyers raced in third. Smith raced in fourth and Dalton Carlson battled with Terran Spacek for fifth. LaBarge and Nelson kept battling for first back and forth, with Meyers in third until Spacek made his way through the pack and stole third to bump Myers to fourth, Don Smith then secured fifth. Nelson then made a quick move to steal the win and cross the checkered flags first for the win.
Results
RAPIDS BREWING COMPANY WISSOTA MWM
A Feature 1: 1. 22T-Tyler Kintner[6]; 2. 69-Justin Jones[1]; 3. 70-David Simpson[4]; 4. 19-Darrin
Lawler[5]; 5. 16-Garrett Paull[2]; 6. 3M-McLean Andrews[8]; 7. 2-Charlie Castle[3]; 8. 17L-Jason
LaValley[12]; 9. M2-Chris Magistad[13]; 10. 11L-Joseph LaValley[7]; 11. 26K-Sam Kolar[14]; 12. 21R-Ross
Siiter[11]; 13. 33-Travis Tupa[16]; 14. (DNF) 10-Mervin Castle III[9]; 15. (DNF) 28-Paul Ripley[17]; 16.
(DNF) 88-Chad Puschinsky[10]; 17. (DNF) 22-Chad VanDuker[15]
Heat 1: 1. 69-Justin Jones[1]; 2. 70-David Simpson[3]; 3. 19-Darrin Lawler[2]; 4. 22T-Tyler Kintner[8]; 5.
10-Mervin Castle III[4]; 6. 21R-Ross Siiter[7]; 7. M2-Chris Magistad[5]; 8. 26K-Sam Kolar[9]; 9. (DNF) 28-
Paul Ripley[6]
Heat 2: 1. 3M-McLean Andrews[1]; 2. 16-Garrett Paull[4]; 3. 2-Charlie Castle[3]; 4. 11L-Joseph
LaValley[8]; 5. 88-Chad Puschinsky[7]; 6. 17L-Jason LaValley[6]; 7. (DNF) 22-Chad VanDuker[5]; 8. (DNF)
33-Travis Tupa[2]
9 entries
ROTH RV WISSOTA PURE STOCKS
A Feature 1: 1. 40-Chad Finckbone[5]; 2. 57-Austin Carlson[4]; 3. 86J-Jake Smith[1]; 4. 35B-Josh Berg[3];
5. 40C-Chaston Finckbone[2]; 6. 15-Landon Gross[6]; 7. 88B-Brandon Puschinsky[7]; 8. (DNS) 88-Joseph
Krause; 9. (DNS) 8E8J-Jennie Krause
Heat 1: 1. 40-Chad Finckbone[1]; 2. 57-Austin Carlson[6]; 3. 35B-Josh Berg[5]; 4. 86J-Jake Smith[7]; 5.
40C-Chaston Finckbone[2]; 6. 15-Landon Gross[4]; 7. 88B-Brandon Puschinsky[3]; 8. 88-Joseph
Krause[8]; 9. (DNF) 8E8J-Jennie Krause[9]
11 entries
SUPER ONE FOODS WISSOTA HORNETS
A Feature 1: 1. 07-Carter Matthews[7]; 2. 47J-Justin Barsness[8]; 3. 34-Mark Gangl[5]; 4. 40-Ellen
Lange[4]; 5. R34-Ryder Gangl[10]; 6. 17Z-Zachary Rusich[9]; 7. 25X-Bonnie McLynn[3]; 8. 9L-Josey
LaValley[11]; 9. (DNF) 40R-Tristen McLynn[2]; 10. (DNF) 17R-Rich Rusich[1]; 11. (DNF) 33L-Cejay
LaValley[6]
Heat 1: 1. 07-Carter Matthews[4]; 2. 40-Ellen Lange[2]; 3. 17R-Rich Rusich[5]; 4. 25X-Bonnie McLynn[3];
5. 17Z-Zachary Rusich[6]; 6. 9L-Josey LaValley[1]
Heat 2: 1. 47J-Justin Barsness[5]; 2. 34-Mark Gangl[3]; 3. 33L-Cejay LaValley[1]; 4. 40R-Tristen
McLynn[2]; 5. R34-Ryder Gangl[4]
11 entries
COORS LIGHT WISSOTA SUPER STOCKS
A Feature 1: 1. 46-Dustin Nelson[4]; 2. 79A-Andy LaBarge[1]; 3. 22T-Terran Spacek[5]; 4. 5F-Fritz
Myers[2]; 5. 86-Don Smith[6]; 6. 57-Dalton Carlson[9]; 7. 81X-Matt Sparby[8]; 8. 11-Kevin Salin[3]; 9.
T26-Nic Lewis[7]; 10. PBC-Trevor Voss[10]; 11. 05V-Gavin Voss[11]
Heat 1: 1. 86-Don Smith[4]; 2. 11-Kevin Salin[5]; 3. 81X-Matt Sparby[2]; 4. T26-Nic Lewis[3]; 5. 57-Dalton
Carlson[1]; 6. 05V-Gavin Voss[6]
Heat 2: 1. 22T-Terran Spacek[3]; 2. 46-Dustin Nelson[2]; 3. 79A-Andy LaBarge[1]; 4. 5F-Fritz Myers[4]; 5.
PBC-Trevor Voss[5]
13 entries
BLUE MOON APPLIANCE NORTHERN RENEGADES
A Feature 1: 1. 30M-Chris Lewis[1]; 2. 19-Jori Hughes[5]; 3. Z15-Zach Olson[3]; 4. 47-Jake Barsness[8]; 5.
101-Paul Schultz[4]; 6. 46H-Ken Hron[6]; 7. 10C-Travis Case[10]; 8. 46-KC Hawkinson[2]; 9. 11-Jesse
Grife[9]; 10. 67-Chad Wulff[12]; 11. 56-Josh Braford[13]; 12. 91-Dave Braford[11]; 13. (DNF) 36-Tyler
Wass[7]
Heat 1: 1. 101-Paul Schultz[1]; 2. 30M-Chris Lewis[2]; 3. 46-KC Hawkinson[3]; 4. 36-Tyler Wass[5]; 5. 11-
Jesse Grife[6]; 6. 91-Dave Braford[4]
Heat 2: 1. 46H-Ken Hron[6]; 2. Z15-Zach Olson[1]; 3. 19-Jori Hughes[4]; 4. 47-Jake Barsness[3]; 5. 10C-
Travis Case[2]; 6. 67-Chad Wulff[5]; 7. (DNF) 56-Josh Braford[7]
