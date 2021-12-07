After a quiet start to the game, Grand Rapids opened up for three goals in the second period and glided to a 7-0 win over the Proctor Rails on Tuesday at the IRA Civic Center.
Senior forwards Kaden Nelson, Joey DelGreco, and Justin Kerr each tallied three points for the Thunderhawks.
Grand Rapids controlled play, but the Proctor defense kept the game close in the first period, allowing only one goal. Nelson opened the scoring by cleaning up a rebound in front of the net at 12:27 of the first period. DelGreco and Garett Drotts picked up assists.
The Thunderhawk’s offense came alive in the second period when Will Stauffer scored an even-strength goal 31 seconds into the session. Kerr and Kyle Henke recorded assists.
Ten minutes later, Kerr scored a power play goal assisted by Stauffer.
Grand Rapids’ leading scorer Joey DelGreco notched his first goal of the night on the power play with six minutes remaining in the second period to give Grand Rapids a 4-0 lead.
“It started slow but we found our stride,” DelGreco said. “They had a strong goalie so we had a hard time getting pucks by him.”
In the third, Drotts tallied a beautiful top-shelf goal after receiving a pass from Kerr as he circled behind the net. Nelson added a secondary assist.
DelGreco added a second goal on a breakaway with 11:30 remaining in the period. Defenseman Ren Morque sent a pass down the ice to DelGreco, who slipped between both defenseman and deked the goaltender for his ninth goal of the year.
With three points on the night, DelGreco now has 17 points this season and is tied for second place in scoring across the state.
“I owe a lot of it to my linemates,” DelGreco said. “We’re really moving the puck well and we just have to keep doing that.”
Ty Kennet of Red Lake Falls is the state’s scoring leader with 20 points.
With less than five minutes remaining in the game, The Thunderhawks skated into the offensive zone on a 3-on-1. Johnson made the initial save, but junior forward Blayne Mortenson buried a rebound as he crashed the net.
As running time came into effect, both teams began to collect penalties in the third period with two apiece.
Late in the first period, Proctor had a chance to tie the game with less than one minute remaining. As Grand Rapids defenseman Samuel Sterle attempted to receive a pass at the point, his stick broke, giving a Proctor forward a clear shot on net as the Rails skated down the ice. Grand Rapids goaltender Myles Gunderson made the save before the period ended.
Gunderson stopped all three shots he faced in the first and second periods. Grand Rapids placed goaltender Zac Lagergren between the pipes in the third period. Lagergren stopped five shots to complete the shutout.
Grand Rapids continually peppered Johnson with shots throughout the game. The Proctor goaltender finished the game with 53 saves on 60 shots.
“We had to come prepared just how we do every game,” Gunderson said. “The game went well and their goalie stood tall.”
Seventh-ranked Grand Rapids remains unbeaten with a record of 5-0. Proctor falls to 3-2 on the season.
Grand Rapids will play at Roseau (4-1) on Friday at 7 p.m. On Saturday, the Thunderhawks play at second-ranked Warroad (3-0) at 2:15 p.m.
Both northern border teams have winning records and strong lineups, which will present a difficult challenge for the unbeaten Thunderhawks.
“It’s going to be a tough weekend. We’ll have to be ready to go every game and we can’t take any shifts off,” Gunderson said.
