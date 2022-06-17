Grand Rapids fishing team off to solid start

Fishing, a pastime many people enjoy on the beautiful lakes of Northern Minnesota. It’s a sport and hobby that people of all ages partake in. But, did you know kids can participate in competitive fishing as a sport in the Grand Rapids School District? The Grand Rapids fishing team was started a little over five years ago and the club only had a handful of kids. Fast forward to now, the fishing team has a whopping 39 kids competing in tournaments virtually and in-person at Northland lakes this summer. Even since last season, the amount of kids involved in the program has grown by about 24. The team is open to any boy or girl who is five years old and up, which is something that makes this club sport unique. Chris Stanley is the head coach of the team and took over the program in the middle of last summer. Stanley said the team is off to a great start this season, as they have had a handful of top place finishes. There are two different series that are open to eighth grade graduates, the B.A.S.S. and SATT (Student Angler Tournament Trail) series. Bass is the primary fishing target in these tournaments, as the players accumulate points throughout the season to qualify for later tournaments. However, there was an inaugural walleye tournament that took place on Mille Lacs, but it didn’t count towards any points. The first B.A.S.S. tournament was held on June 5 at Fish Lake Reservoir, which is north of Hermantown. The Thunderhawks claimed the top three finishes with first place going to Eli Rohloff and Ethan Zimmer, second place to Will Stanley and Noah Salisbury, and Ryder and Joey Miskovich taking the third spot. The first SATT tournament took place on Lake Minnetonka on June 12. Out of 200 boats, Zack Wilke and Beau Keagle finished in fifth place, which qualifies them for the Tournament of Champions at Lake Vermillion on August 21. Two other teams finished in the top 30, with others taking 54th and 75th in that 200 team tournament. For anyone younger than a graduate of eighth grade and older than five years old, they can only participate in “virtual” events, which gives them the ability to fish at any lake that has public access from a boat, kayak, canoe, or even from shore. Parents are allowed to fish with their child in these tournaments. A catch-record-release format is used, where you take a time-stamped photo of the fish and upload it to an app on your phone. This app keeps track of everyone’s fish in the tournament. “It’s a great format for introducing young anglers to the sport of competitive fishing and also is a great way to keep the older kids’ skills sharp during off weeks from the other “in-person” tournaments,” Stanley said. “A lot of kids are showing up to meetings and the older kids are starting an in-house tournament to keep the young ones as involved as possible.” For the older players, they have a Leech Lake tournament coming up next weekend, with others in Mille Lacs, Gull Lake, Lake Minnewawa, Mille Lacs again, Lake Vermillion, and at the Mississippi in Red Wing, MN. After these events, three tournaments for players that qualify will be held. High school fishing is a growing sport in the area with other schools such as Rock Ridge, International Falls, Aitkin, Bemidji, and Duluth all having fishing clubs. More area teams might not be that far off from adding their own team as well. For updates on the Grand Rapids Fishing Team, stay tuned to the Grand Rapids Herald Review sports section and also check out their Instagram account @grfishingteam.
Grand Rapids fishing team off to solid start
- By Blake Mortenson Herald-Review
