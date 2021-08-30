GRAND RAPIDS — With the move from two classes up to three classes in Minnesota high school cross country running this fall, it will give local runners a better chance to qualify for state competition.
Grand Rapids High School cross country coach Steve Kohorst, who is starting his 19th year as head coach of the Thunderhawks, said he likes the addition of the new class and he added that it will give Thunderhawk athletes a better chance to experience the state meet.
“What that means is no Duluth East, no Elk River, no Forest Lake, no Andover,” said Kohorst, listing teams that will move up into the highest class while Grand Rapids remains in Section 7AA. “Those are the teams that destroyed us every year. So, that bumps us up.”
Kohorst feels Cloquet and North Branch will be among the top teams in the newly-revamped Section 7AA this year.
Last year the Grand Rapids boy harriers finished seventh in the section meet while the girls team was 13th. Kohorst said a big key in cross country is having the athletes run during the summer to they enter the cross country season with a good base.
“Running during the summer is really the key to how well you do in cross country in the fall,” Kohorst explained.
Rachel Edmundson and Kevin Johnson will serve as assistant coaches in the program once again this season.
The Thunderhawks will open the season on Sept. 1, with a meet hosted by Rock Ridge in Virginia.
“In our first meet, I will probably get all the necessary feedback I need,” Kohorst said. “This is a great bunch of kids; they have humor, they have great outgoing personalities, and that’s what you want. These kids are so high-functioning as far as grade point averages. I run into a lot of my ex-runners and they are lawyers and doctors and dentists, and they tell me the correlation between working hard – which cross country is clearly a conditioning sport and it is work – and how that transcends into their lives. They tell me that they went out and ran all these miles and work ethic is no problem for them.”
Boys
The Thunderhawks finished seventh in the section last year and qualified Sam Stertz and Austin Hanson for the state meet. Stertz has graduated but Hanson returns and he will be among the top runners in the area this fall.
“The seventh place finish for the boys last year was very good considering what we had,” Kohorst said.
Kohorst feels that even though Stertz has graduated, the team will move up in the standings this fall in the new three-class system.
“We are going to move up from seventh for sure,” Kohorst said. “It just depends on these kids; if they ran all summer and how they are going to compete. We could have a really good team or we could have a mediocre team. With Hanson leading, it is going to help immensely because we like to have that big dog up front.”
Kohorst said Hanson possesses the three key ingredients to be a great cross country runner, namely foot speed, work ethic and competitiveness.
“You give me a kid who has three components and you have a winner every time,” the coach explained. “The foot speed is genetic – you can work on foot speed forever but that is pretty much genetic. I am looking for Austin Hanson to win a good share of our races this year.”
Other boys who are expected to contribute include Caleb Rychart, Mason Sovada, Nick Casper, and Adrian Hanson-Kaasa.
Girls
The Grand Rapids girls team was extremely young last year, made up predominantly of middle school runners. It placed 13th out of 16 teams in the section meet last season.
“I have the whole girls team back except for Katherine Eddy,” Kohorst said. “That is a promising thing. I think we had one junior last year and the rest were mostly freshmen and they are all back. And, a lot of them ran all summer and that is really the key to the whole cross country season. I am looking for some pretty good things from the team.”
The Thunderhawks will be led by Ella Karkela and Whitney Sylvester this season. Other athletes who are expected to contribute include Ellen Sween, Emily Walters, Emily Timm, Ella Downing, Claire Louis and Gabrielle Daydodge, who is the captain of the girls team.
