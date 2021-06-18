Grand Rapids baseball advances to state championship game

Ed. note: A game story on the championship game will be posted on the Herald-Review website, www.grandrapidsmn.com later today.
JORDAN — Although it has managed just 10 hits in two games in the Minnesota Class AAA Baseball Tournament, the Grand Rapids High School baseball team – using spectacular pitching, solid defense and clutch hitting – advanced to the state championship game on Wednesday with a 4-3 victory over St. Thomas Academy.
Grand Rapids opened the tournament with a 6-2 victory over Marshall on Tuesday.
With the two wins, Grand Rapids – 19-7 on the season, winner of 14 of its last 15 games and on a nine-game winning streak – took on Mahtomedi on Friday at 4 p.m. at Jordan. Due to deadline constraints, results of the game will be in Wednesday’s edition.
Sophomore pitchers Kyle Henke and Myles Gunderson mowed down two potent lineups on the mound for the Thunderhawks, both throwing complete-game gems. In addition, senior Andrew Sundberg came up with clutch hits in both games to lead the offense. That paved the way for Grand Rapids reaching the state championship game and a date against Mahtomedi.
“For two straight days we played Grand Rapids baseball,” said Thunderhawks manager Bill Kinnunen. “We threw strikes, picked it up and threw it across the diamond. It was surprising that we got performances like that from two sophomores and that we can rely on them like that which bodes really well for the future for Grand Rapids baseball for the next two years.”
One key for Grand Rapids so far in the tournament is the fact that it has been able to take advantage of its team speed.
“We are starting to use our speed more because we have needed it against these good teams,” Kinnunen said. “You don’t get the free base runners like you do during the regular season. So, we have been taking some chances in running. We have had the speed all year long – we knew coming into the year we were going to have some speed and we are starting to take advantage and use it now.”
This is the second state championship game for Grand Rapids under Kinnunen, having played in the 2005 state championship game. The program has two state championships, in 1978 and 1984 under legendary coach Bob Streetar.
“We lost to Lakeville in 2005, and they were a huge school,” Kinnunen remembered.
Grand Rapids is a young team with just four seniors. Kinnunen said the seniors have provided great leadership for the younger players.
“A big thing is these kids have a tight-knit bond, they are a real close family and they care about each other,” Kinnunen said. “They want to succeed and they want to do well for each other and pick the other guy up when he is down, and they have done that all season long.”
One big advantage for the Thunderhawks entering the championship game is its pitching depth. Grand Rapids has a number of pitchers who can start the championship game or appear at some time during the contest.
“We have probably 12 pitchers total but Kyle and Myles are done so they can’t throw,” Kinnunen explained. “It is going to be somebody in that stable and it may be seven different guys if we can get seven guys to throw one good inning apiece. Or, maybe we will go one time through the lineup with one guy and try to get two, three innings out of a bunch of guys. We haven’t come to a decision. We are going to see how arms feel and we will figure it out.”
One thing for certain is the fact that Grand Rapids is in the state championship game, a dream for each team when they throw that first pitch of the season.
“It has been an unbelievable run at the end here, but it also was unbelievable at the start when we had all the guys quarantined due to COVID,” Kinnunen said. “Then we had hockey players gone still playing hockey and we were starting five or six junior varsity players and getting beat and we started the year at 2-5 or 2-6. Then, once we got our guys together we only lost one ball game since we have had our complete team and that was when we gave up eight unearned runs in the first two innings against Duluth East and tied it in the seventh. Then we gave it away in the bottom of the seventh when we walked the eight and nine guys.
“So, they have really come together and played well. That’s what we expected out of this group at the start of the year.”
Quarterfinals
Grand Rapids 6
Marshall 2
Grand Rapids used the strong arm of sophomore Kyle Henke to win its state quarterfinal matchup against Marshall by the score of 6-2.
Henke allowed two runs on five hits while walking two and striking out two. The Thunderhawks committed just one error in the field to help out Henke.
“Kyle threw a heck of a ball game,” said Kinnunen. “That is what we are coming to expect from him considering his last five or six outings. He has been spot on, hitting locations and changing speeds, moving the ball in, out and down, and keeping the other team off-balance.
“The one time we got in trouble, we made an error and it was his only walk of the ball game and we gave them two runs. We had to battle back and we came up with a huge hit at the end.”
It was a pitching duel between Henke and Marshall’s Joshua Baker in the early innings. Then, in the bottom of the third inning, Marshall scored what proved to be its only runs. Tyler Mayaert doubled and Chase Douglas walked. Mayaert would later score on an error and Connor Neubeck singled in Douglas for the second run as Marshall led 2-0.
But Grand Rapids wasted little time in retaliating as it put up a three-spot in the top of the fourth inning to take the lead for good.
Kodi Miller started the inning off by reaching on an error and advanced to second on a ground out. Wyatt Holcomb walked and Henke then reached on an error to score Miller. Andrew Sundberg followed with a RBI single to knock in Holcomb. Keske drove in the third run when he walked with the bases loaded.
The Thunderhawks added three insurance runs in the top of the seventh to take a 6-2 lead. Miller walked and Myles Gunderson and Holcomb were hit by a pitches to load the bases. That paved the way for a double down the right field line by Sundberg that cleared the bases and gave Grand Rapids a four-run lead.
“Andrew battled all day long at the plate and I think he ended up with four RBIs on the day with two big hits,” Kinnunen said. “He’s been hitting eighth and that has been a good spot for him; he missed a lot of time early in the year due to quarantine with COVID and he is starting to see the ball really well.
“We don’t want to mix anything up so we are going to leave them there and hopefully the guys on front of them are on base.”
Henke retired Marshall in order in the bottom of the seventh as Grand Rapids took the win.
The Thunderhawks managed just four hits in the game but took advantage of six Marshall errors. Sundberg had two hits with a double and drove in four runs for Grand Rapids while Gunderson had a hit and a run scored. Ren Morque had the other Rapids hit.
Neubeck had two hits and a RBI for Marshall.
Joshua Baker took the loss on the mound for Marshall. Jack Bly and Mitchell Bouwman also saw mound action.
GR 000 300 3 — 6 4 1
M 002 000 0— 2 5 6
Grand Rapids: Kyle Henke (W); Marshall: Joshua Baker (L), Jack Bly (4th), Mitchell Bouwman (7th); 2B-Andrew Sundberg, Tyler Mayaert.
Semifinals
Grand Rapids 4
STA 3
In the semifinals, Grand Rapids defeated St. Thomas Academy 4-3 to advance to the state championship game.
Another pitching duel developed as in the quarterfinal game, this time with Grand Rapids sophomore Myles Gunderson squaring off against Division I commit Benjamin Taxdahl of STA.
“Myles was on his A game again and we have come to expect that from him also,” Kinnunen explained. “He handled the pressure really well – you could tell how calm he was, he worked quick, threw strikes, changed speeds and kept a very potent St. Thomas offense off-stride all day long. They had scored double-digits I think their last four playoff games and it was scary watching them on the day before against Willmar.”
The Thunderhawks took a 1-0 advantage in the top of the third inning when Ben Keske was hit by a pitch, stole second base and was sacrificed to third by Ren Morque. A Kodi Miller single then plated Keske with the first run of the game.
STA answered in the bottom half of the third inning when Michael Miller doubled and scored on a double by Tristin Thilmany.
Grand Rapids then scored three big runs in the top of the fifth inning that proved to be the difference in the game. After two outs were recorded, Miller walked and stole second base. Gunderson was hit by a pitch and Wyatt Holcomb followed with a single to load the bases with two outs.
Kyle Henke was then hit by a pitch which forced in Miller and put the Thunderhawks ahead 2-1. Zachary Klemz came on in relief of STA pitcher Taxdahl and Andrew Sundberg greeted him with a single to right field which scored both Gunderson and Holcomb and gave the Thunderhawks a 4-1 advantage.
But STA was far from finished. In the bottom of the sixth inning, Middleton and Taxdahl both singled, and Pacyga singled to load the bases with no outs. Engelbert hit a sacrifice fly to drive in one run, and Cunningham drove in a second run on a ground out as STA pulled to within 4-3.
STA had a rally going in the bottom of the seventh inning as Kotok reached on an error, but Gunderson struck out the next two hitters looking. A single advanced the lead runner to third base with two outs, but Middleton grounded out to second base to end the game and send Grand Rapids into the finals.
In his complete game winning effort, Gunderson gave up three runs on eight hits while not issuing a walk and striking out five.
Taxdahl pitched the first 4 2/3 innings for STA and took the loss, being charged with all four runs on three hits. He walked four and struck out nine. Klemz pitched the final 2 1/3 innings and allowed no runs on three hits while striking out two.
Sundberg had a hit and two RBIs for Grand Rapids while Miller and Henke both had a hit and a RBI. Also adding hits for the Thunderhawks were Keske, Morque and Holcomb.
Thilmany had two hits and a RBI for STA and Gavin Engelbert and Cunningham had RBIs.
GR 001 030 0 — 4 6 1
STA 001 002 0— 3 8 0
Grand Rapids: Myles Gunderson (W); STA: Benjamin Taxdahl (L), Zachary Klemz (5th); 2B-Tristin Thilmany, Asa Rapp, Michael Miller.
