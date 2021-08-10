25 Years Ago
June 16, 1996-The Rapids baseball team, in its 14th appearance in the state baseball tournament, took home the third place trophy. The Thunderhawks beat Chaska 6-4 in 11 innings as Bob Kuschel ripped a two-run home run in the 11th inning while Ryan Longtin turned in a stellar relief performance on the mound. Rapids then lost to Brainerd 3-0 in the semifinals as Luke Weiland hurled a two-hitter. Rapids beat Osseo 9-4 in the third place game despite just four hits. Travis Holte was winning pitcher.
June 16, 1996-A team of Grand Rapids male runners placed first in the Bemidji-Cass Lake-Walker Centennial Triathlon. Robin Baker and Dan Hassel paddled in the event while Dave Avenson was the cyclist. Steve Fuller was the runner.
June 16, 1996-Two area youth bowlers – Krista Chamberlain and Patricia Ann Millikan – placed at the state tournament.
June 19, 1996-Derek Rolle of Grand Rapids is the new assistant golf professional at Eagle Ridge Golf Course in Coleraine.
June 19, 1996-Grand Rapids track and field athlete Matt Schroeder has signed a letter of intent to compete for the Marquette University track and field team.
June 19, 1996-The Marble Mallards swept a doubleheader from the Duluth Express. In the first game, a 7-1 win, Adam Carlson hurled a two-hitter while Jeremy Tammi had three RBIs and Mike Vekich homered. The Mallards won the second game 14-8 as R.J. Herdman and Bill Shaughnessy had three hits and Jim Gernander was winning pitcher.
June 19, 1996-Sherri Lowe of Grand Rapids was the winner of the no-tap tournament which was conducted during the Minnesota State Women’s Bowling Association Convention in Grand Rapids.
June 19, 1996-Aaron Carlson of Greenway has been selected to represent northern Minnesota in the 22nd annual Lions All-Star Baseball Tournament.
June 19, 1996-Junior pitcher Abbie Feldt of Greenway was named to the All-Area Softball Second Team.
50 Years Ago
June 17, 1971-Grand Rapids Jaycees will sponsor the fourth annual Minnesota State Championship Canoe Derby.
June 17, 1971-Jim Hayes and Loren Tardy were winners in the six-cylinder events while Bruce Niemi came out on top in the V-8 Super Stock time trials and Loren Pagel and Wally Fox emerged victorious in Super Stock heats.
June 17, 1971-The Grand Rapids Red Sox baseball team beat the Marble Mallards 7-5 as Tom Ozbun was winning pitcher. Bob Partanen had five hits while Joe Miskovich and Mike Miskovich each had a home run for the Mallards. Leading the Red Sox offense were Roger Anderson, Ken Hupila, Bob Streetar and Tom Eilertson. The Red Sox also beat Duluth 3-1 led by Don Erven’s two-run single in the 11th inning.
June 17, 1971-Forest Lake Beauty Salon sits atop the women’s golf league at Pokegama Golf Course while Tok Furniture is second and Roddy’s Coffee Shop is in third. Top golfers were Mrs. James P. Hall, Class A; Mrs. Marian Johnson, Class B; and Mrs. T.W. Harner, Class C.
June 17, 1971-In county league baseball, Floodwood swamped Splithand 12-2 as Mike Louhala was winning pitcher and Dale Rasmussen was losing pitcher. Swatara beat Blackberry 17-8 as Dale Gillson was winning pitcher and also banged out two home runs. Clark Bailey and Paul McNeil also homered. Gary Sutherland and Ed Hietala pitched for Blackberry. Spang topped Warba 4-2 as Jack Burt was winning pitcher. Brad Billick and Dale McCauley pitched for Warba. Doyle Hartje was winning pitcher.
June 21, 1971-Buzz Peterson of Minneapolis won the Minnesota State Canoe Championship Race with his son Steve on a 17-mile stretch of Pokegama Lake and the Mississippi River. Robin Baker of Cohasset and Gary Neddermeyer were third. Len Wohlsdorf and Tom Sobolik of Grand Rapids won the VFW Division for boys 14-18.
June 21, 1971-The Rapids Jaycees softball team lost to Keyboard Lounge of Chisholm 6-3 in the Pauletti Memorial Tournament at Virginia. The Jaycees beat the Dave’s Pizza team from Virginia 5-2 led by Lonny Roy, Tom Lagergren, John Hanson, Duane Jedelenski and Phil Carlson.
June 21, 1971-Town and Country Florists sits atop the standings in the men’s league at Pokegama Golf Course. First National Bank of Grand Rapids is second and Lasker and Upin is third. Top golfers for the week were K. Ericson, J. Gabrielson, M. Barle, T. Bischoff, R. Forneris, S. Glomstad, V. Erickson and B. Bowman.
June 21, 1971-Donald Erickson of Grand Rapids lettered on the Luther College track team which won is ninth straight Iowa Conference title this year.
60 Years Ago
(Ed. note: Pages were missing from the June 19 edition.)
June 15, 1961-Harold Carron of Virginia was honored for being the driver with the highest points total in the last three weeks. In the week’s time trials, Bob Percy of Biwabik was the winner. Winners in heats were Dave Miller and Ken Mattson and winner in the semi-feature race was Ken Feltus of Bigfork. Mattson won the feature race followed by Carron, Percy, Don Matzdorf and Harry Menzgher.
June 15, 1961-The Grand Rapids Braves baseball team beat Ely 11-1 as Dale Slupe had a home run among his two hits. Bob Streetar also had two hits. Dick Moore was winning pitcher with a three-hitter and 13 strikeouts. The Braves also beat Hibbing 14-4 as Gary Lussier was winning pitcher and Ray Tomberlin had three hits.
June 15, 1961-In Chippewa Forest League baseball play, the Inger Indians lost to Bigfork 9-8 while Trout Lake topped Swan Valley 5-1. In East Itasca League action, Lawrence Lake downed Goodland 13-3 as Delich and Dahline pitched for the winners. Cameron, Lubken and Snyder hit home runs to lead Deer River over Balsam 16-6. Elich was winning pitcher a Pengilly downed Keewatin 19-4.
June 15, 1961-Vanity Cleaners and Town and Country sit atop the Thursday Night Golf League. Bill Ewens had the low score for the week.
June 19, 1961-The Grand Rapids Braves baseball team beat Virginia 4-2. John Ozbun and Dick Moore pitched for the Braves while Don Anderson had a home run among his two hits. Garberding also had two hits.
June 19, 1961-Coleraine beat Grand Rapids 7-4 in American Legion baseball action. Kearney, Tok and Predovich led Coleraine. Keewatin beat Marble 18-17 and Nashwauk topped Bigfork 11-8.
June 19, 1961-Stock car racing at the St. Louis County Fairgrounds got off to a good start. Ken Mattson was first in the time trials while heat winners were Rich Milovich and Mattson while Don Matzdorf won the semi-feature. Mattson was the winner in the feature followed by Bob Percy.
June 19, 1961-Maurice Salisbury and Phil Cook paced marksmen at the Blandin Gun Club trapshoot with perfect rounds of 25.
