COLERAINE — Gordon Skaar made a hole-in-one while golfing at Eagle Ridge Golf Course in Coleraine on June 30.

He made the ace on hole No. 4, which played at 155 yards. He used a pitching wedge.

Witnesses were Sam Skaar, Ben Kinser and Kevin Starr.

