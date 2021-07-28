Former Grand Rapids standout Alex Goligoski signed a one-year contract with the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday, filling a vacant spot on the club’s blue line.
The veteran defenseman returns to his home state on a $5 million dollar deal with a full no-trade clause. Last season with the Arizona Coyotes, he netted three goals and 19 assists in 56 games.
Goligoski said he’s excited to play close to home, but he’s also looking forward to joining a talented Minnesota squad that plays an aggressive style of hockey.
“To be back in my home state and play professional hockey is so cool,” Goligoski said. “The team is in such a good position right now. They have a lot of high-end, young skill guys who are going to create a lot of space and a lot of offensive opportunities for defensemen.”
With the loss of defensemen Ryan Suter and Carson Soucy, Goligoski said he’s expecting to log heavy minutes as a top-4 defenseman this upcoming season. At a press conference on Wednesday, the team revealed he will wear No. 47.
The soon-to-be 36-year-old defenseman was drafted in the second round by the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2004. In his 14-year career, Goligoski has collected 429 points in 924 games with the Penguins, Dallas Stars, and Arizona Coyotes.
After winning the Stanley Cup with the Penguins in 2009, Goligoski celebrated his day with the Stanley Cup in Grand Rapids at the IRA Civic Center, signing autographs and allowing fans to take pictures with the storied trophy.
In 2004, Goligoski scored 56 points in his senior season with the Grand Rapids Thunderhawks and was a finalist for the prestigious Mr. Hockey award. The blueliner skated three seasons with the University of Minnesota, totalling 98 points in 117 games.
Goligoski still maintains ties to Grand Rapids. His parents and brother still live in the area and he plans to attend the 13th Annual Grand Rapids Hockey Golf Scramble on Friday at Pokegama Golf Course.
During the offseason, Goligoski plays for Team Jimmy John’s in Da Beauty League, a four-on-four summer league at Braemar Arena in Edina, Minn. Da Beauty League has six teams composed of professional and collegiate hockey players, many of whom have ties to Minnesota.
“[We] get out there and play some shinny hockey,” Goligoski said. “The games actually get pretty intense.”
Goligoski said he’s been a part of Da Beauty League since its inception in 2015. The games allow fans to get an up-close look at many current and upcoming NHL players.
Minnesota Gophers forward and former Thunderhawk Blake McLaughlin also plays in Da Beauty League for Team Bic.
Goligoski and Team Jimmy John’s will face off against Team Walser on Wednesday night. Games can be streamed online at the league’s website.
