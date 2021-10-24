In his first home game as a member of the Minnesota Wild, defenseman Alex Goligoski dished out two assists as Minnesota escaped with a thrilling 6-5 overtime victory over the Winnipeg Jets.
The win gave the red-hot Wild its third victory in as many games, but as the final minutes expired, it looked as if Winnipeg would walk away with a victory.
Late in the third period, Jets forward Mark Scheifele skated into the Wild’s zone and scored on an empty net to give Winnipeg a 6-4 lead, but after an official review, the play was ruled offside and the goal was negated.
Shortly after play resumed, Joel Eriksson Ek tied the game with 59 seconds remaining.
The Wild came through in overtime, as Kevin Fiala and Kirill Kaprisov passed back and forth before sending the puck across the crease to Eriksson Ek who secured his first-career hat trick and gave the Wild the win.
The game was quite a way for Goligoski to be introduced to his home state as a member of the Wild. Goligoski told the Herald-Review that the crowd was electric during the third period and overtime.
“The energy in the building...I haven’t felt anything like that in years,” Goligoski said. “For a regular season game, the crowd was going crazy.”
In a press conference following the game, he said his new club has a good mix of players that have what it takes to battle back from a deficit.
“The guys in the locker room are great. It’s just a bunch of guys that want to go win hockey games,” Goligoski said. “It’s all about the team.”
Now in his 15th professional season, Goligoski said the key to his longevity has as much to do with luck as it does to a strict training regimen. In his professional career, he’s been able to avoid major injuries.
“I probably skate more than most people do in the summers,” he said. “It’s being diligent with diet and staying in shape and taking care of yourself.”
In the Minnesota Wild media guide, Goligoski lists his favorite outdoor hockey memory as playing on Grand Rapids’ public rinks. He grew up near Southwest Elementary School and spent much of his free time playing pickup hockey with his friends.
“That was my spot,” he said. “It was a popular rink for a lot of kids. I used to go knock on [Parks and Recreation Director Dale Anderson’s] door and ask him to open the warming shack.”
Goligoski will have a chance to relive some of those outdoor memories this January, as the Minnesota Wild will host the St. Louis Blues during the 2022 Winter Classic at Target Field on Jan. 1.
On Saturday, the Wild kept their winning streak alive with a 4-3 overtime victory over the Anaheim Ducks. Ryan Hartman scored the game-winning goal with 13 seconds remaining in the extra session to keep the Wild undefeated. Goligoski recorded an assist on a goal by Jared Spurgeon in the first period.
Update: On Sunday, the Wild fell to the Nashville Predators 5-2. Roman Josi led Nashville with four points.
