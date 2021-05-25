Staff Report
GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information regarding sporting events in the area:
Pokegama Golf Course
Golfzilla
GRAND RAPIDS — The Pokegama Golf Course Golfzilla is coming back.
It will be conducted on Friday, May 28, for youngsters ages 4 to 8 years old. The event is free for those that attend. The event will start at 3:30 p.m. and run until 6 p.m.
The event will feature Shoot Snag golf balls and Birdie balls at Golfzilla and Golfspotomus.
Baseball Clinic
GOODLAND — A Play Ball Minnesota Baseball Clinic that is free to the public will be conducted on July 17, on Kerry Field in Goodland.
The clinic is presented in partnership with Great River Energy and the Minnesota Twins Community Fund. It is hosted by Goodland Township.
The clinic is open to both boys and girls. Session 1 will be conducted starting at 9 a.m. with Session 2 set to begin at 10:30 a.m.
For details and to register, go to www.playballmn.com.
Chippewa Triathlon
Online registrations for the Chippewa Triathlon deadline is June 11, at 11:59 p.m.
Registration fee is $70 per person through June 1.
Late registration fee is $75 per person from June 2-11.
Registration fee for age 15 and under is $25, with parent or guardian waiver signature.
Saturday, June 12, 2021, the Chippewa Triathlon will begin at 7 a.m. at the MNDOT Rest Area, located on Highway 2 (east edge of the city of Cass Lake). The event course includes a 15-mile canoe route, 29-mile bike course and five-mile run. The triathlon can be completed solo or as a team.
Register online: www.chippewatriathlon.com
The Chippewa Triathlon route follows the centuries-old “Pike Bay Connection” through the Chippewa National Forest in Cass Lake, Minn. Based on wind and forecasted weather, the final course will be set the night before or morning of the race. In the event we have inclement weather, the event may be delayed or altered. It has never been postponed, but if that happened, the event would be held the following day.
The Chippewa Triathlon is not solely a competitive event; organizers emphasize its value as a personal challenge and an opportunity to improve one’s fitness level through preparatory training. And, you get to see some beautiful country!
Contact: Event Chair Jack Gustafson for more information: 218-308-5230.
Golf
Hi-Fi Spring Classic
HIBBING — The Hi-Fi Spring Classic two-person scramble tourney will be held on June 19 and 20, at the Mesaba Country Club in Hibbing.
The $90 cash price entry fee includes: a free practice round on Friday, on-course game prizes both days and flight prizes. In addition, there will be $1,000 cash added to the Sunday Skins purse.
There will be a Giant Cash Skins game both days. The event will be flighted by Saturday’s scores.
The defending regular division champs are Tyler Harvey and Todd Scaia. The defending Senior Champs are: Earl Fitzgerald and the late Jim Ahlfors.
On Saturday night the Angel Fund will be hosting a chicken cordon bleu dinner from 5 until 7 p.m. for $25. Tournament players and the public are welcome to attend. The proceeds from the dinner will benefit the Angel Fund, a local charity that benefits cancer patients and their families.
There will be raffles and prizes with live entertainment following.
To purchase tickets please call: (218) 262-2851 or pick up your tickets at the Mesaba Country Club bar.
Tournament players may call: 218-263-4826 to register your team. Be sure to register early! The event featured a full field in 2020 with many teams not being able to get into the event.
