HIBBING — The Fall Classic Two-Person Scramble Golf Tournament will be held at the Mesaba Country Club in Hibbing on Sept. 19 and 20.
The cash entry fee is $90 and includes three rounds of golf (free practice round on Friday included), flight prizes and an additional $1,500 plus of prizes with the on-course games. Teams will also have the option to sign up for the Senior Division if eligible. There will be a giants cash Skins game both days.
The defending champs are: Jeff Thune and Chris Rengstorf and in the Senior Division: Marv Vuicich and Scott Maki. Teams may register by calling the pro shop at: 218-263-4826
