GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information concerning sporting events in this area:
Summer Classic
HIBBING — The Summer Classic, a three-person scramble golf tournament, will be conducted at the Mesaba Country in Hibbing on July 17 and 18.
The cash entry fee is $90 and includes three rounds of golf (free practice round on Friday included), flight prizes and more than $1,500 of prizes with the on-course games on Saturday and Sunday. Teams will also have the option to sign up for the Senior Division if eligible. There will be a giants cash skins game both days.
Last year’s event featured a full field so be sure to sign up early. The defending champions are Clint Cornell, Jeff Peltier and Chris Curb.
Teams may register by calling the pro shop at 218-263-4826.
EES 3-Man Scramble
PENGILLY — The EES 3-Man Scramble Tournament will be conducted at Swan Lake Country Club in Pengilly on July 10 and 11.
The entry fee is $85 per person for non-members and $75 per person for members. The tournament is limited to 64 teams and is sponsored by Engineered Equipment Services.
The tournament will be conducted over two days and will consist of 36 holes. Scores count both days and teams will be flighted after the first day.
There will be a Women’s Division. Players must specify when registering.
There will be two sessions each day, at 8 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., and there will be a shotgun start.
There will be a $10,000 hole-in-one event from 150 yards for amateurs only. There also will be $1,500 in flag game prizes based on 60 teams and there will be a $10,000 total flight payout based on 60 teams.
To register, call 218-885-3543 or sign up at the club.
Greenway Softball Awards
COLERAINE — The awards keep rolling in for the Greenway High School fastpitch softball team, Section 7AA champions this season.
All-Section 7AA Tournament Team selections from the Raiders were Miranda Gernander, Abby Gustason, Claire Vekich and Kennedy Hanson.
Vekich also received Academic All-State honors as well as the Raiders team. She also received All-State honorable mention and was named to the Academic All-American First Team.
Eveleth Twilight 5K
EVELETH — The tradition of having a 5K walk/run event around the July 4th holiday will be resurrected Saturday evening as the Eveleth Twilight 5K.
Such an event goes back to the 1980s and 1990s, organizer Jon Wagner said, when the Eveleth firefighters held one, which went from the high school in Eveleth to the Ely Lake Beach.
However, that holiday walk/run stopped around 1999. About 10 years later, the Firecracker 5K was born, with the funds raised going to Eveleth-Gilbert athletics.
The Firecracker 5K, which came to an end a couple years ago, went all through town which involved local police at intersections and many volunteers.
Wagner was all in favor of having a new run/walk event and figured he had a great spot for it — around Fayal Pond in Eveleth.
Any money raised from the Eveleth Twilight 5K will go toward the newly combined Rock Ridge Wolverines cross country program. One specific item on Wagner’s wish list is buying some bicycles to use as cross training for the new program.
Both participants and volunteers for timing and scoring at the end are still being sought. Anyone with questions should contact Wagner at 780-7813 or jon.wagner@rrps.org.
To register, go to rangerunners.org/registration. T-shirts will go to the first 100 entrants.
The Eveleth Twilight 5k Run/Walk will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday. On site registration will start at 5 p.m. at Fayal Pond in Eveleth.
The course will include two Loops on a paved path around Fayal Pond and the wooded areas.
Awards (medals) will go to the top three finishers in each gender and age group: 18 and Under, 19-39, 40-60, and 61 and Over.
Cost: $20, $25 on race day, $15 for students
Parking will be available on the old road south of Fayal Pond, and both sides of Fayal Road.
“We hope folks will come and do the 5K, enjoy the street dance at 8 p.m., and then watch the fireworks at 10:15 p.m.,’’ Wagner added.
Summer Softball
E-G 7
Hill City 3
EVELETH — The Thunder 18U softball team scored a 7-3 victory over Hill City after a run in the fifth inning provided the game-winning run.
Eveleth-Gilbert was up 3-1 after two innings, but the Storm battled back to tie things up at 3-3 after four and one-half innings complete.
The Thunder never let another Storm runner cross home plate.
Instead, they loaded up the bases in the fifth inning thanks to a bouncing single over third base by Anna Beaudette, a fielder’s choice by Brooke Thyen, an infield base knock by Maggie Koskela and a hit by pitch (Alyssa Grahek) with Anna Heinonen stepping to the plate.
Heinonen delivered with a bunt single that scored one Thunder base runner and gave E-G a 4-3 with what would be the game-winning hit.
Eveleth-Gilbert got things going early in the contest with a two-run first inning. Lydia Delich started things off with a bloop single before Lauren Lautigar hit a fielder’s choice, which left Delich on second.
Alex Flannigan proceeded to smack a double to the right centerfield fence, which scored Delich. But a Hill City outfielder committed an error on the play due to a wet ball, which allowed Flannigan to come all the way around for a 2-0 Thunder lead after the first.
Hill City got one back in the second on an Alynza Welk RBI double to left center field.
Eveleth-Gilbert came right back in the second to make it 3-1. Julie Lindseth lead off with a single and Koskela also singled. The runners later advanced to second and third, respectively, with Heinonen notching her first hit of the game, which enabled Lindseth to slide just under the tag at home plate.
The scored remained 3-1 until the top of the third Ally Zapzalka’s bloop to right field scored one Storm runner to make it 3-2 after four. Hill City proceeded to tie the game at 3-3 on a wild pitch with runners on first and third.
Eveleth-Gilbert didn’t let the run bother them as they went ahead 4-3 in the fifth. The Thunder were still up 4-3 going to the home half of the sixth inning and time running out on the 90-minute game.
E-G used its time wisely as they loaded the bases with a bunt single by Joey Westby and walks to Anna Westby and Delaney Maki. Starting pitcher Taylor Morley’s RBI groundout made it 5-3 and another ground out by Brooklyn Smith made it 6-3. Delich made it 7-3 as her grounder led to a Hill City error and one Thunder runner reaching home.
Morley, who fanned seven Hill City batters, picked up the complete game victory. Storm pitcher Maycee Lathrop took the loss.
Hockey coach at Rock Ridge
VIRGINIA — The Mesabi Tribune has learned that Ely High School head hockey coach Ben Johnson is set to become Rock Ridge’s first boys’ hockey coach.
Johnson’s selection was made known just before 2 p.m. on Friday through the YouthHockeyHub Twitter account. YHH tweeted: “YHH has confirmed that pending school board approval, Ely head coach Ben Johnson will become the first ever coach of the Rock Ridge HS Wolverines.”
Johnson was hired to lead the program at Ely in 2015 and was named Section 7A Coach of the Year following the 2016-17 season after leading the Timberwolves to their first winning season in 16 years.
Johnson is a 1997 graduate of Duluth East High School where he played for the Greyhounds. Johnson spent his playing days after high school with the North Iowa Huskies and Rochester Mustangs out of the USHL and the Spokane Chiefs in the WHL.
The filling of the position came relatively fast after the search was opened following the non-renewal of Virginia/MI-B coach Cale Finseth and the resignation of Eveleth-Gilbert/Mesabi East coach Jeff Torrel in recent months.
The two programs were set to stay separate for the 2021-22 school year but recently made the decision to combine a year earlier due to lower numbers within the Golden Bears program.
Representatives for Rock Ridge could not be reached for comment prior to this edition going to press.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.