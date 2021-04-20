HIBBING — Mesaba Country Club in Hibbing will be hosting the area’s first golf tournament of the season on May 1 and 2.

Mesaba is also happy to report that the course came through the winter in the best condition ever!

The format will be a two-person scramble and the event will be flighted based on the Saturday scores. There will be a giant cash Skins game on both days and on-course games. The defending champs are Ben Abrahamson and Jake Peterson.

The cash entry fee for non-members is $85 and includes prizes, on-course games and a free practice round on Friday.

Call the pro shop at: (218) 263-4826 to register your team.

