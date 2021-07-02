Herald-Review
Staff Report
GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information concerning sporting events in this area:
Pickleball Lessons
GRAND RAPIDS — Pickleball is the fastest growing sport and you don’t want to be left out of the fun!!
The Itasca County Pickleball Association (ICPA) is offering beginner pickleball lessons to anyone interested in learning how to play the game. Lessons will be offered at various times during the summer at the outdoor courts at the Itasca County YMCA in Grand Rapids. All ages are welcome and there is no charge.
In July, classes will be conducted on Thursday, July 15, at 11:30 a.m., and Monday, July 19, at 6:30 p.m. Wear tennis shoes. Paddles are available to use if needed.
Call the YMCA at 218-327-1161 to register.
Area baseball players earn All-State selections
VIRGINIA — 2021 All-State selections by the Minnesota State High School Baseball Coaches Association have been made, with two area players earning a selection in Class AA.
Eveleth-Gilbert senior pitcher Brandon Lind and Virginia senior pitcher/infielder Tom Nemanich both earned All-State honors this season.
Lind led the Golden Bears to a section championship appearance while Nemanich helped guide the Devils to 17 wins this season.
Pokegama Men’s Club
Standings
Team Pts.
1st Natl. Wealth Mgmt. 77
Clairmont Financial 74
Deerwood Bank Maroon 73
Pokegama Grill 70
Acheson Tire 67
Thrivent 67
Coldwell Banker Platinum 66
Wells Fargo Home Mort. 63
Paul Bunyan 62
Ping 59
Grand Rapids Loan 58
Deerwood Bank White 56
Dolan Law 56
Dondelinger Ford 56
Coldwell Banker Diamond 54
Eagles 53
Current Electric 52
North Compass Financial 50
Grand Itasca Clinic& Hosp. 48
Northern Laundry 45
NBC 44
Coldwell Banker Steel 42
Greater Insurance 41
S & S Meats 41
1st Natl. Bank of Coleraine 39
Carroll Funeral Home 32
Low Scores
Mitch Kellin 32
Chris Carlson 34
Jeff Ericson 35
Adam Pavek 36
Chris Christy 37
Jake Kesanen 37
Jim McCoy 37
Mike Chandler 37
Chris Johnson 38
Chris McGauley 38
Joe Benik 38
Nate Haskins 38
Shane Skelly 38
Chris Payne 39
Keith Deal 39
Roger Mischke 39
Scott Sarkela 39
