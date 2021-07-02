Herald-Review

Staff Report

GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information concerning sporting events in this area:

Pickleball Lessons

GRAND RAPIDS — Pickleball is the fastest growing sport and you don’t want to be left out of the fun!!

The Itasca County Pickleball Association (ICPA) is offering beginner pickleball lessons to anyone interested in learning how to play the game. Lessons will be offered at various times during the summer at the outdoor courts at the Itasca County YMCA in Grand Rapids. All ages are welcome and there is no charge.

In July, classes will be conducted on Thursday, July 15, at 11:30 a.m., and Monday, July 19, at 6:30 p.m. Wear tennis shoes. Paddles are available to use if needed.

Call the YMCA at 218-327-1161 to register.

Area baseball players earn All-State selections

VIRGINIA — 2021 All-State selections by the Minnesota State High School Baseball Coaches Association have been made, with two area players earning a selection in Class AA.

Eveleth-Gilbert senior pitcher Brandon Lind and Virginia senior pitcher/infielder Tom Nemanich both earned All-State honors this season.

Lind led the Golden Bears to a section championship appearance while Nemanich helped guide the Devils to 17 wins this season.

Pokegama Men’s Club

Standings

Team Pts.

1st Natl. Wealth Mgmt. 77

Clairmont Financial 74

Deerwood Bank Maroon 73

Pokegama Grill 70

Acheson Tire 67

Thrivent 67

Coldwell Banker Platinum 66

Wells Fargo Home Mort. 63

Paul Bunyan 62

Ping 59

Grand Rapids Loan 58

Deerwood Bank White 56

Dolan Law 56

Dondelinger Ford 56

Coldwell Banker Diamond 54

Eagles 53

Current Electric 52

North Compass Financial 50

Grand Itasca Clinic& Hosp. 48

Northern Laundry 45

NBC 44

Coldwell Banker Steel 42

Greater Insurance 41

S & S Meats 41

1st Natl. Bank of Coleraine 39

Carroll Funeral Home 32

Low Scores

Mitch Kellin 32

Chris Carlson 34

Jeff Ericson 35

Adam Pavek 36

Chris Christy 37

Jake Kesanen 37

Jim McCoy 37

Mike Chandler 37

Chris Johnson 38

Chris McGauley 38

Joe Benik 38

Nate Haskins 38

Shane Skelly 38

Chris Payne 39

Keith Deal 39

Roger Mischke 39

Scott Sarkela 39

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments