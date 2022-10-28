MINNEAPOLIS — The Grand Rapids High School girls swimming and diving team placed 12th at the Minnesota Girls True Team Class A State Swimming and Diving Meet on Oct. 22, at the pool at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis.

Visitation won the team title with 2,217.5 points with Orono placing second with 1,965 and Delano finishing third with 1,959. Grand Rapids accumulated 902.5 points.


