MINNEAPOLIS — The Grand Rapids High School girls swimming and diving team placed 12th at the Minnesota Girls True Team Class A State Swimming and Diving Meet on Oct. 22, at the pool at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis.
Visitation won the team title with 2,217.5 points with Orono placing second with 1,965 and Delano finishing third with 1,959. Grand Rapids accumulated 902.5 points.
Finishing fourth for the Thunderhawks were senior Makenzie Mustar in diving (334.15 points), and senior Hannah Rauzi in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:10.69).
Placing fifth for Grand Rapids was sophomore Ella Albrecht in diving (315.55 points).
Coming in sixth for the Thunderhawks was the 200-yard freestyle relay comprised of senior Sophia Verke, junior Alyssa Jackson, junior Chloe Petersen and Rauzi (1:44.08).
Taking eighth for Grand Rapids was the 200-yard medley relay consisting of Verke, Rauzi, Chloe Petersen and Jackson (1:56.48).
State Class A True Team Meet
Teams: 1. Visitation 2,217.5; 2. Orono 1,965.5; 3. Delano 1,959; 4. Monticello 1,575; 5. Mound Westonka Holy Family 1,546.5; 6. Waconia 1,449; 7. Mahtomedi 1,383; 8. Breck School 1,350.5; 9. New Prague 1,340; 10. Melrose Area 984; 11. Park Rapids 925.5; 12. Grand Rapids 902.5.
200 medley relay — 1. MNDW, 1:49.57; 2. Visitation, 1:52.94; 3. Delano, 1:53.02; 8. Grand Rapids (Sophia Verke, Hannah Rauzi, Chloe Petersen, Alyssa Jackson), 1:56.48; 26. Grand Rapids (Selah Smith, Lauren Rauzi, Alaina Grochowski, Treasure Jager), 2:05.64; 44. Grand Rapids (Ava Goodman, Nora Wick, Aubrie Hoard, Danika Kaczor), 2:16.68; 47,Grand Rapids (Isabella Hass, Lola Nintzel, Gentry Byers, Lillyanna Higgins), 2:28.96
200 freestyle — 1. Ella Passe, Visi, 1:54.64; 2. Elizabeth Burke, Visi, 1:56.41; 3. Graycin Andreen, Orno, 1:57.68; 28. Nevaeh Hoard, GR, 2:10.95; 42. Lauren Rauzi, GR, 2:19.92; 47. Ada Jackson, GR, 2:23.50; 48. Sylvie Ledermann, GR, 2:25.76.
200 individual medley — 1. Catherine Dueck, MNDW, 2:09.25; 2. Anna Farley, Visi, 2:10.09; 3. Katie Miller, Visi, 2:12.58; 28. Alyssa Jackson, GR, 2:29.39; 42. Gentry Byers, GR, 2:41.21; 44. Isabella Hass, GR, 2:47.65; 46. Hannah Brunn, GR, 2:53.04.
50 freestyle — 1. Adalynn Biegler, Mont, 24.05; 2. Abigail Wright, Maht, 24.46; 3. Jayln Storm, Mndw, 24.57; 14. Chloe Petersen, GR, 26.37; 42. Treasure Jager, GR, 28.19; 44. Alaina Grochowski, GR, 28.67; 48. Kelsie Zimmer, GR, 29.80.
Diving — 1. Avery Lommel, Dela, 401.75; 2. Nellie Dalsin, NPRG, 367.60; 3. Bailey Monette, Mndw, 348.20; 4. Makenzie Mustar, GR, 334.15; 5. Ella Albrecht, GR, 315.55.
100 butterfly — 1. Adalynn Biegler, Mont, 59.25; 2. Anna Farley, Visi, 59.28; 3, Faith McAdam, Visi, 59.82; 18. Sophia Verke, GR, 1:05.35; 29. Chloe Petersen, GR, 1:07.86; 37. Selah Smith, GR, 1:10.60; 45, Alaina Grochowski, GR, 1:15.61.
100 freestyle — 1. Piper Crosby, Brek, 52.14; 2. Abigail Wright, Maht, 53.22; 3. Katie Miller, Visi, 53.80; 10. Hannah Rauzi, GR, 57.06; 42 Treasure Jager, GR, 1:02.70; 46. Nora Wick, GR, 1:04.31; 48. Kelsie Zimmer, GR, 1:07.29.
500 freestyle — 1. Ella Passe, Visi, 5:06.96; 2. Elizabeth Burke, Visi, 5:12.70; 3. Tessa Lindstrom, Visi,5:15.69; 24. Nevaeh Hoard, GR, 5:55.56; 45. Ada Jackson, GR, 6:23.39; 47. Sylvie Ledermann, GR, 6:32.37; 48. Ava Goodman, GR, 6:35.10.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Visitation, 1:41.05; 2. Mahtomedi, 1:41.69; 3. Delano, 1:41.71; 6. Grand Rapids (Sophia Verke, Alyssa Jackson, Chloe Petersen, Hannah Rauzi), 1:44.08; 29. Grand Rapids (Lauren Rauzi, Alaina Grochowski, Ada Jackson, Nevaeh Hoard), 1:53.91; 38. Grand Rapids (Nora Wick, Kelsie Zimmer, Danika Kaczor, Sylvie Ledermann), 1:58.26; 45. Grand Rapids (Hannah Brunn, Kate Wheelock, Isabella Hass, Ava Goodman), 2:04.14.
100 backstroke — 1. Piper Crosby, Brek, 57.24 (meet record); 2. Catherine Dueck, Mndw, 59.85; 3. Josie Strobl, Dela, 1:00.83; 11, Sophia Verke, GR, 1:03.75; 16. Alyssa Jackson, GR, 1:06.08; 31. Selah Smith, GR, 1:09.28; 47. Aubrie Hoard, GR, 1:17.69.
100 breaststroke — 1. Kate Johnston, Mndw, 1:05.99; 2. Hallie M. Drossel, Melr, 1:06.66; 3. Ava Allingham, Brek, 1:10.59; 4. Hannah Rauzi, GR, 1:10.69; 22. Lauren Rauzi, GR, 1:17.17; 44. Gentry Byers, GR, 1:22.30; 46. Nora Wick, GR, 1:23.03.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Visitation, 3:37.28; 2. Mahtomedi, 3:43.60 3. Orono, 3:44.89; 23. Grand Rapids (Nevaeh Hoard, Treasure Jager, Ada Jackson, Selah Smith), 4:07.17; 40. Sylvie Ledermann, Kelsie Zimmer, Danika Kaczor, Gentry Byers), 4:27.04; 45. Grand Rapids (Ava Goodman, Isabella Hass, Hannah Brunn, Kate Wheelock), 4:40.44; 47. Grand Rapids (Lola Nitzel, Lillyanna Higgins, Bella Bulson, Aubrie Hoard), 5:06.72.
