GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Girls Basketball
Grand Rapids 65
Princeton 31
PRINCETON — The Grand Rapids High School girls basketball team ran past Princeton on the road on Jan. 14, by the score of 65-31.
The Thunderhawks jumped out to a big 43-19 at the half and cruised from there to take the win.
Taryn Hamling nailed three 3-pointers and scored 25 points to lead Grand Rapids. Jessika Lofstrom scored 16, Kyra Giffen, eight, Braya LaPlant, seven, and Amanda Scherping added six points.
Lillian Tidrick led Princeton with 11 points. Kyle Ellingson added five points.
With the win – Grand Rapids’ 13th in a row – the Thunderhawks improve to 13-2. They played Bemidji Jan. 17, and are off until Monday, Jan. 23, for a 7 p.m. home game versus Duluth East.
With the loss, Princeton falls to 4-8 on the season.
GR 43 22—65
P 19 12—31
Grand Rapids: Jada Morgan 2, Kyra Giffen 8, Jessika Lofstrom 16, Taryn Hamling 25, Braya LaPlant 7, Samantha Brink 1, Amanda Scherping 6.
Princeton: Willa Waytashek 2, Sadie Meyer 3, Myranda Griesert 4, Kyleigh Noble 4, Lillian Tidrick 11, Kylie Ellingson 5, Jasmine King 2.
Three pointers: GR, Giffen 2, Hamling 3, LaPlant; P, Tidrick, Ellingson; Free throws: GR 9-of-10; P 7-of-10.
Girls Hockey
GRG 3
ERZ 1
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids/Greenway girls hockey team defeated Elk River/Zimmerman (ERZ) 3-1 in home action on Jan. 13.
After a scoreless first period, GRG took a 1-0 lead 1:49 into the second period when Mira Rajala turned on the red light. ERZ countered less than five minutes later when Abby Hansberger scored to tie the game. The game was tied at 1-1 entering the final period.
Kylie DeBay scored just 1:53 into the final period for GRG for the eventual game-winning goal. Mercury Bischoff scored into an open net for the Lightning with 14 seconds remaining to clinch the win.
Riley Toivonen came up big in the nets for the Lightning as she kicked out 22 of the 23 shots that were directed her way. ERZ goaltender Addi Brandt finished with 27 stops.
With the win – GRG’s third in a row – the Lightning improve to 11-7 on the season while ERZ falls to 6-11.
ERZ 0 1 0 — 1
GRG 0 1 2 — 3
First Period: No scoring.
Second period: 1. GRG, Mira Rajala (Jazzy Bischoff, Kylie DeBay), 1:49; 2. ERZ, Abby Hansberger (Karen Balabon), 6:21.
Third Period: 3. GRG, DeBay (Rajala, Cali Madsen), 1:53; 4. GRG, Mercury Bischoff (Molly Pierce), 16:46 (en).
Penalties-Minutes: ERZ 2-for-4 minutes; GRG 1-for-2 minutes.
Goalie saves: Addi Brandt, ERZ, 10-10-7—27; Riley Toivonen, GRG, 3-13-6—22.
Girls Hockey
GRG 4
Forest Lake 2
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids/Greenway girls hockey team won its fourth game in a row with a 4-2 victory over Forest Lake in home action on Jan. 14.
GRG led 1-0 after the first period on the strength of a goal from Kalle Reed.
Forest Lake scored the only goal of the second period as Malia McKinnon found the back of the net. The game was tied at 1-1 entering the third period.
Mercury Bischoff gave the Lightning the lead for good just 2:28 into the third period on an unassisted short-handed goal. Bischoff then scored again with 2:39 remaining in the game to give GRG a 3-1 advantage.
But Forest Lake wasn’t finished as Maddy Monette tallied with 1:18 remaining to cut the Lightning lead to 3-2. But Bischoff achieved her hat trick and put the game out of reach with an empty net goal with 25 seconds left in the contest.
Samantha Baratto had 14 saves in the nets for GRG while Adria Haley was credited with 22 stops for Forest Lake.
With the win, GRG is now 12-7 on the season. It played at Superior, Wis., on Jan. 17, and will travel to Bemidji for a 7 p.m. contest on Thursday, Jan. 19. The Lightning remain on the road on Friday, Jan. 20, for a 7 p.m. game at Andover.
With the loss, Forest Lake falls to 7-12.
FL 0 1 1 — 2
GRG 1 0 3 — 4
First Period: 1. GRG, Kalle Reed (Maisie Bader, Molly Pierce), 10:31.
Second period: 2. FL, Malia McKinnon (Rylen Kissell), 13:12 (sh).
Third Period: 3. GRG, Mercury Bischoff, 2:28 (sh); 4. GRG, Bischoff (Pierce, Reed), 14:21; 5. FL, Maddy Monette (Kissell, Hailey Stanius), 15:42; 6. GRG, Bischoff (Pierce), 16:35 (en).
Penalties-Minutes: FL 2-for-4 minutes; GRG 3-for-6 minutes.
Goalie saves: Adria Haley, FL, 10-10-7—22; Samantha Baratto, GRG, 3-13-6—14.
Boys Hockey
Grand Rapids 2
Moorhead 1
MOORHEAD — The Grand Rapids High School boys hockey team traveled to Moorhead and came away with a 2-1 victory on Jan. 14.
Moorhead led 1-0 after the first period as Aaron Reierson scored a power play goal late in the period.
The Thunderhawks scored the lone goal of the second period as the game entered the third period deadlocked at 1-1. Kyle Henke scored the goal in the middle period with Caleb Gunderson and Blayne Mortenson getting assists.
Jacob Garski scored at 8:45 of the third period on feeds from Hayden Davis and Gavin Forrest as Grand Rapids took a 2-1 lead. The Thunderhawks managed to keep the Spuds off the scoreboard the rest of the way to take the victory.
Myles Gunderson stopped 18 of the 19 shots he faced in the nets for Grand Rapids while Kai Weigel was credited with 25 stops for Moorhead.
With the win, Grand Rapids improves to 10-5 for the season. It played Cloquet-Esko-Carlton on Jan. 17, and will travel to White Bear Lake for a 7 p.m. game on Friday, Jan. 20. It will meet Hill-Murray at Aldrich Ice Arena in Maplewood on Saturday, Jan. 21, at 2:15 p.m.
With the loss, Moorhead drops to 7-7 for the season.
GR 0 1 1 — 2
M 1 0 0 — 1
First Period: 1. M, Aaron Reierson (Joe Kortan, Garrett Lindberg), 15:57 (pp).
Second period: 2. GR, Kyle Henke (Caleb Gunderson, Blayne Mortenson), 4:18.
Third Period: 3. GR, Jacob Garski (Hayden Davis, Gavin Forrest), 8:45.
Penalties-Minutes: GR 7-for-30 minutes; M 6-for-12 minutes.
Goalie saves: Myles Gunderson, GR, 9-3-6—18; Kai Weigel, M, 4-13-8—25.
Boys Basketball
S-M 82
Greenway 41
STAPLES — The Greenway High School boys basketball team lost on the road to Staples-Motley by an 82-41 margin in action on Jan. 13.
Staples-Motley led 44-21 at the half and went on to take the victory.
Isaiah Schultz scored 23 points to lead Staples-Motley. Avandre Brant nailed four 3-pointers and scored 18, Hunter Miller tallied 11, and Luke Brownell and Alex Schultz both added 10.
Stephen McGee led the Raiders with 15 points. Colin Robertshaw scored eight while Tyler Swedeen and Lennie Oberg both added six.
With the loss, Greenway falls to 1-11 on the season while Staples-Motley improves to 4-5 on the season.
G 21 28—41
SM 44 23—82
Greenway: Morgan Hess 2, Tyler Swedeen 6, Colin Robertshaw 8, Gage Olson 4, Stephen McGee 15, Lennie Oberg 6.
Staples-Motley: Hunter Miller 11, Luke Brownell 10, Isaiah Schultz 23, Alex Schultz 10, Dakota Hennagir 4, Avandre Brandt 18, Grant Bestland 4, Elijah Claussen 2.
Fouls: G 9; SM 10; Fouled out: None; Three pointers: G, Swedeen 2, Robertshaw 2, McGee, Oberg 2; SM, Brownell 2, I. Schultz 2, A. Schultz 2, Brandt 4; Free throws: G 6-of-12; SM 6-of-11.
Boys Basketball
Ely 61
N-K 52
NASHWAUK — The Nashwauk-Keewatin High School boys basketball team lost to Ely at home on Jan. 13, b the score of 61-52.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, the Spartans fall to 1-11 on the season. They played Mesabi East on Jan. 17, and will be home against Cherry on Friday, Jan .20, for a 7:15 p.m. contest.
With the win, Ely improves to 9-1 on the season.
Boys Basketball
Deer River 55
Aitkin 52
DEER RIVER — The Deer River High School boys basketball team tipped Aitkin 55-52 in play on Jan. 13, at Deer River.
Caiden Schjenken connected on three 3-pointers and led Deer River with 19 points while adding 12 rebounds. Rhett Mundt scored 11 points and pulled down 12 rebounds, Cale Jackson scored 11, and Ethan Williams had 10 points, 13 rebounds and six assists.
Asmyi led Aitkin with 13 points. Williams scored nine and Smith added seven.
With the win, the Warriors are 9-2 on the season. They played Northome-Kelliher on Jan. 17, and will be at Cass Lake-Bena for a 7:15 p.m. contest on Friday, Jan. 20.
With the loss, Aitkin falls to 4-7 on the season.
A 22 30—52
DR 29 26—55
Aitkin: Christy 4, Nissen 3, Smith 7, Martinson 2, Palm 2, Williams 9, Price 2, Asmyi 13.
Deer River: Cale Jackson 10, Caiden Schjenken 19, Ethan Williams 10, Damian Cash 1, Kayden Gotchie 2, Rhett Mundt 11, Sam Rahier 1.
Fouls: A 12; DR 16; Fouled out: None; Three pointers: A, Christy, Nissen, Smith, Williams; DR, Jackson 2, Schjenken 3; Free throws: A 6-of-16; DR 4-of-6
Boys Basketball
Hill City 71
Cook County 63
HILL CITY — The Hill City High School boys basketball team picked up its first win of the season over Cook County on Jan. 14, with a 71-63 victory at home.
Results of the game were not available.
With the win, Hill City is now 1-9 for the season. It will be at Greenway for a 7:15 p.m. game on Friday, Jan. 19, and then will be home for a 7:15 p.m. contest versus Littlefork-Big Falls on Friday, Jan.20. It will travel to Floodwood for a 7:15 p.m. tilt on Monday, Jan. 23.
With the loss, Cook County is 1-5 on the season.
Boys Basketball
Hermantown 76
Grand Rapids 63
HERMANTOWN — The Grand Rapids High School boys basketball team lost on the road to Hermantown by a 76-63 score on Jan. 14.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, the Thunderhawks fall to 1-10 on the season. It is off until it goes on the road to play Moose Lake-Willow River in a 7:15 p.m. game on Tuesday, Jan. 24.
Hermantown improves to 9-1 on the season with the win.
Girls Basketball
Greenway 53
Wrenshall 32
COLERAINE — The Greenway High School girls basketball team defeated Wrenshall at home by a 53-32 margin on Jan. 13.
Results of the game were not available.
The Raiders are now 2-9 on the season and they played Duluth Denfeld on Jan. 17, and they will be at Hibbing for a 7:15 p.m. contest on Thursday, Jan. 19.
With the loss, Wrenshall falls to 0-10 for the season.
Girls Basketball
HCN 50
Mille Lacs 46
ISLE — The Hill City/Northland girls basketball team was victorious over Mille Lacs in road action by the score of 50-46 on Jan. 13.
Results of the game were not available.
With the win, Hill City/Northland improves to 2-9 on the season while Mille Lacs falls to 0-9.
Wrestling
Moorhead Gladberry Invite
MOORHEAD — The Grand Rapids High School wrestling team took part in the Moorhead Gadberry Invitational on Jan. 14, in Moorhead.
The Thunderhawks placed fourth out of nine teams competing. Moorhead was first with 140 followed by Border West 138.5, Fargo Davies 134.5, Grand Rapids 130, Fargo North 86, Detroit Lakes 84.5, Park Rapids Area 84.5, Breckenridge/Wahpeton 28, and Fargo South 7.
Alex Lehman of Grand Rapids was the champion at 126 pounds. He pinned Dalton Humeniuk of Moorhead in 1:11 in the championship match.
Justin Jobe of the Thunderhawks was second at 132 pounds. He lost to Eli Larson of Border West by a 12-5 decision in the championship match.
Clayton Danielson of Grand Rapids was second at 285 pounds. He lost to Jeffery Moen of Detroit Lakes by a 5-1 decision in the championship match.
Joey Seely of the Thunderhawks placed third at 113 pounds. He defeated Aiden Maanum of Park Rapids Area in the third place match by a 9-3 decision.
Holden Brink of Grand Rapids was third at 120 pounds as he downed Jeremy Linn of Detroit Lakes by fall in 59 seconds in the third place match.
Tanner Morlan of Grand Rapids was third in the 145-pound division as he beat Lee Ellingsberg of Moorhead by an 8-2 decision in the third place match.
Connor Keith of the Thunderhawks was fourth at 138 pounds as he lost to Konnor Johnson of Fargo North by an 11-7 decision in the third place match.
Trevor Snetsinger was fourth in the 160-pound division.
Asher Brenden of the Thunderhawks placed fifth at 120 pounds as he won by fall over Nolan Mack of Fargo Davies in 32 seconds in the fifth place match.
Joe Berg of Grand Rapids was fourth at 220 pounds as he lost to Ashton Spieker of Moorhead by fall in 3:28 in the third place match.
Wrestling
BHVPP Invite
BERTHA — The Deer River High School wrestling team took third and the Nashwauk-Keewatin/Greenway team was eighth at the Bertha-Hewittt-Verndale-Parkers Prairie (BHVPP) Invitational on Jan. 14.
BHVPP was first with 170 while Royalton-Upsala was second with 153.5. They were followed by Deer River 139.5, Wadena-Deer Creek 57, Crosby-Ironton 45, Ottertail Central 35, Roseau 20.5, and NKG 13.
Charles Ikola of Deer River defeated Hudson Truax of BHVPP by technical fall to win the 106-pound weight class.
At 120 pounds, Tate Evans of the Warriors won the title, defeating Michael Anderson of Crosby-Ironton by fall in 1:57.
Gus Thompson of Deer River won the 170-pound title, defeating Justin Koehn of BHVPP by fall.
Nathias Parks of Deer River took second at 152 pounds, losing to John Paul Fitzpatrick of Crosby-Ironton by fall JoJo Thompson of the Warriors was second at 195 pounds as he lost to Koby Endres of Wadena-Deer Creek by fall. Lee Perrington of Deer River took second in the 220-pound class..
Dylan Gielen of Deer River was third at 126 pounds while Preston Reed of the Warriors was third at 132 pounds. Tygh Gullickson of the Warriors finished third at 145 pounds while Hunter Rhodes of Deer River was third at 160 pounds.
Ian Benham of the Warriors took fifth at 113 pounds while John Duffy of NKG was fifth at 145 pounds.
Taking sixth place at 138 pounds was Deer River’s Wyatt Gullickson.
Ethan Wellings of NKG was eighth at 138 pounds.
Boys Basketball
MIB 86
Greenway 36
COLERAINE — The Greenway High School boys basketball team fell at home to Mt. Iron-Buhl by an 86-36 score on Jan. 16.
MIB led 53-15 at the half and went on to take the victory.
Nik Jesch connected on five 3-pointers and scored 22 points to lead MIB in scoring. Josh Holmes scored 15 and Mason Clines added 10.
Gage Olson topped Greenway in scoring with 12 points. Tyler Swedeen added eight points.
With the loss, the Raiders fall to 1-12 for the season. They play host to Hill City on Thursday, Jan. 19, at 7:15 p.m., and then will travel to Remer for a 7:15 p.m. contest versus Northland on Friday, Jan. 20.
With the win, MIB improves to 8-5 on the season.
MIB 53 33—86
G 15 21—36
Mt. Iron-Buhl: Braylin Keith 6, Asher Zubich 8, Mason Clines 10, Rylen Niska 8, Josh Holmes 15, Nik Jesch 22, Carlos Hernandez 6, Micaden Clines 5, Alex Schneider 6.
Greenway: Morgan Hess 4, Colin Robertshaw 2, Tyler Swedeen 8, Jeremy Huff-Metso 4, Gage Olson 12, Stephen McGee 2, Ethan Eiden 1, Bayley Stanley 3.
Team fouls: G 8; MIB 8; Fouled out: None; Three pointers: MIB, Holmes 2, Jesch 5, Micaden Clines; G, Swedeen 2, Olson, Stanley; Free throws: GR 9-of-10; G 2-of-4.
Girls Basketball
Mesabi East 72
N-K 38
NASHWAUK — The Nashwauk-Keewatin High School girls basketball team lost to Mesabi East at home on Jan. 16, by the score of 72-38.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, Nashwauk-Keewatin is now 4-9 on the season. It played Floodwood on Jan. 17, and will travel to North Woods for a 7:15 p.m. game on Thursday, Jan. 19.
With the win, Mesabi East improves to 8-4 on the season.
IRC Stats
Boys Basketball
Through Jan. 15
2-pt. FG Percentage
15 or More Attempts
1. Griffin Krmpotich, Rock Ridge, 62.50
2. Carter Mavec, Rock Ridge, 61.54
3. Rhett Mundt, Deer River, 60.44
4. Grant Hansen, Rock Ridge, 60.00
4. Casey Aune, Rock Ridge, 60.00
4. Noah Mitchell, Rock Ridge, 61.45
3-pt. FG Percentage
10 or More Attempts
1. Trent Forsline, Chisholm, 45.16
2. Casey Aune, Rock Ridge, 43.28
3. Sean Fleming, Chisholm, 43.24
4. Caiden Schjenken, Deer River, 37.84
5. Jalen Miskowitz, Rock Ridge, 57.50
Free Throw Percentage
10 or More Attempts
1. Zane Lokken, Rock Ridge, 90.91
2. Casey Aune, Rock Ridge, 85.71
3. Cale Jackson, Deer River, 82.35
4. Griffin Krmpotich, Rock Ridge, 77.27
5. Noah Mitchell, Rock Ridge, 75.00
5. Colton Hemphill, Deer River, 75.00
7. Caiden Schjenken, Deer River, 71.43
Points per Game
3 or More Games
1. Caiden Schjenken, Deer River, 17.00
2. Ethan Williams, Deer River, 15.18
3. Hayden Sampson, Mesabi East, 13.22
4. July Abernathy, Chisholm, 13.11
5. Grant Hansen, Rock Ridge, 13.00
6. Rhett Mundt, Deer River, 11.18
6. Stephen McGee, Greenway, 11.18
Rebounds
3 or More Games
1. Hayden Sampson, Mesabi East, 12.44
2. Rhett Mundt, Deer River, 10.913
3. Stephen McGee, Greenway, 9.45
4. Noah Mitchell, Rock Ridge, 8.38
5. Caiden Schjenken, Deer River, 8.00
6. Ethan Williams, Deer River, 7.64
8. Jeremy Huff-Metso, Greenway, 6.27
9. Gage Olson, Greenway, 5.55
Assists
3 or more games
1. Grant Hansen, Rock Ridge, 5.25
2. Trent Forsline, Chisholm, 4.33
3. Ethan Williams, Deer River, 3.45
4. Sam Rahier, Deer River, 3.18
4. Gage Olson, Greenway, 3.18
Steals
3 or more games
1. Shane Zancauske, Chisholm, 4.00
2. Trent Forsline, Chisholm, 3.56
3. Caiden Schjenken, Deer River, 3.45
4. July Abernathy, Chisholm, 3.44
5. Phil Barnard, Chisholm, 2.33
5. Sean Fleming, Chisholm, 2.33
Blocks
3 or More Games
1. Noah Mitchell, Rock Ridge, 1.85
2. Stephen McGee, Greenway, 1.73
3. Hayden Sampson, Mesabi East, 1.67
4. Hayden Roche, Chisholm, 1.43
5. Cooper Sickel, Mesabi East, 1.00
Girls Basketball
Through Jan. 15
2-pt. FG Percentage
15 or more attempts
1. Anna Westby, Rock Ridge, 61.54
2. Emma Lamppa, Rock Ridge, 61.22
3. Caitlynn Hemphill, Deer River, 59.38
4. Aleksia Tollefson, Rock Ridge, 56.10
5. Piper Tomczak, Intl. Falls, 54.55
9. Hannah Fawcett, Greenway, 47.62
10. Shauna Michaud, Deer River, 47.37
3-pt. FG Percentage
10 or More Attempts
1. Anna Westby, Rock Ridge, 47.06
2. Emma Lamppa, Rock Ridge, 36.73
3. Talia Saville, Greenway, 36.36
4. Morgan Marks, Rock Ridge, 34.21
5. Maija Lamppa, Rock Ridge, 33.33
7. Constance Bowstring, Deer River, 31.75
Free Throw Percentage
10 or More Attempts
1. Hannah Anderson, Intl. Falls, 78.57
2. Hannah Kne, Chisholm, 78.57
3. Alyssa Prophet, Mesabi East, 72.97
4. Abbi Hutchinson, Intl. Falls, 68.29
5. Lexi Lamppa, Rock Ridge, 68.18
6. Mia Doerr, Deer River, 64.71
8. Chloe Hansen, Greenway, 61.54
Points per Game
1. Tresa Baumgard, Chisholm, 20.92
2. Marta Forsline, Mesabi East, 18.09
3. Hannah Kne, Chisholm, 15.92
4. Alyssa Prophet, Mesabi East, 15.36
5. Anna Westby, Rock Ridge, 13.85
5. Maija Lamppa, Rock Ridge, 13.77
7. Constance Bowstring, Deer River, 11.45
Rebounds
1. Tresa Baumgard, Chisholm, 16.92
2. Olivia Hutchings, Chisholm, 12.77
3. Gracie Swenson, Intl. Falls, 11.44
4. Marta Forsline, Mesabi East, 10.73
5. Paige Nason, Deer River, 9.64
9. Hannah Edwards, Deer River, 7.00
10. Caitlynn Hemphill, Deer River, 5.82
Assists
1. Lola Huhta, Chisholm, 4.85
2. Maija Lamppa, Rock Ridge, 3.23
3. Lexi Lamppa, Rock Ridge, 3.00
4. Ella Storlie, Deer River, 2.91
5. Chloe Hansen, Greenway, 2.88
Steals
1. Alyssa Prophet, Mesabi East, 3.64
2. Abbi Hutchinson, Intl. Falls, 3.00
2. Anna Westby, Rock Ridge, 3.00
4. Tresa Baumgard, Chisholm, 2.69
5. Maija Lamppa, Rock Ridge, 2.62
Blocks
1. Caitlyn Hemphill, Deer River, 2.09
2. Tresa Baumgard, Chisholm, 2.00
3. Marta Forsline, Mesabi East, 1.82
4. Olivia Thostenson, Intl. Falls, 1.50
5. Anna Westby, Rock Ridge, 1.31
Boys Hockey
As of Jan. 15
Scoring
1. Dylan Hedley, Rock Ridge, 8-12-20
2. Isaac Flatley, Rock Ridge, 9-9-18
2. Colin Kostiuk, Intl. Falls, 6-12-18
2. Max Dremmel, Intl. Falls, 3-15-18
5. Braden Skifstad, Intl. Falls, 9-8-17
6. Cooper Crandall, Intl. Falls, 6-9-15
7. Cody Joslyn, Intl. Falls, 4-9-13
8. Matt Wherley, Intl. Falls, 6-6-12
9. Jack Stadler, North Shore, 4-6-10
9. Matt Hannah, Greenway, 3-7-10
Save Percentage
1. Ryan Rothfork, Rock Ridge, 93.12
2. Derek Gibeau, Greenway, 90.43
3. Levi Maki, Rock Ridge, 89.66
4. Chase Mallory, North Shore, 88.82
5. Zach Bentler, North Shore, 87.00
Goals Against Average
1. Ryan Rothfork, Rock Ridge, 1.82
2. Derek Gibeau, Greenway, 2.86
3. Levi Maki, Rock Ridge, 3.40
4. Chase Mallory, North Shore, 3.91
5. Ward Harsila, Rock Ridge, 4.05
