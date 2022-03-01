GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Girls Basketball
Seedings
GRAND RAPIDS — Following are scenarios for girls basketball playoffs concerning teams in the area:
Class AAA
The Grand Rapids High School team has received the No. 1 seed and has a bye in the first round of the playoffs. Cloquet, the No. 2 seed, also has a bye in the first round.
Quarterfinal games which were played March 1, had No. 3 seed Hermantown faced No. 6 seed Duluth Denfeld, and No. 4 seed North Branch played host to No. 5 seed Hibbing.
In semifinal action on Friday, March 4, Grand Rapids will play host to the winner of the North Branch/Hibbing game at 6 p.m. In the other semifinal, Cloquet will play host to the winner of the Hermantown/Duluth Denfeld game.
The championship game is set for Thursday, March 10, at a site to be determined.
Class AA
The tournament started on March 1, with Eveleth-Gilbert facing Staples-Motley.
On Thursday, March 3, with all games at 6 p.m., No. 1 seed Pequot Lakes will play the winner of the Eveleth-Gilbert/Staples-Motley game, No. 2 seed Esko plays host to No. 15 seed Hinckley-Finlayson, No. 3 seed Pierz will face No. 4 seed Aitkin, No. 4 seed Proctor will take on No. 13 seed Greenway, No. 5 seed Duluth Marshall will play No. 12 seed Two Harbors, No. 6 seed Crosby-Ironton will face No. 11 seed Moose Lake-Willow River, No. 7 seed Virginia plays No. 10 seed International Falls, and No. 8 seed Mesabi East will play host to No. 9 seed Pillager.
Quarterfinal action will be on Friday, March 5, at Hermantown with the semifinals set for Wednesday, March 9, at Hermantown. The section championship game is slated for Friday, March 11, at 7:30 p.m. at the University of Minnesota-Duluth.
Class A
Round one has been completed with No. 16 seed Northeast Range defeating No. 17 seed Silver Bay 60-32 on Feb. 28, No. 15 seed Wrenshall downing No. 18 seed Nashwauk-Keewatin 78-63, and No. 14 seed Carlton stopping No. 19 seed Fond du Lac 48-41.
In the next round of action on Wednesday, March 2, with games at 6 p.m., No. 1 seed Mt. Iron-Buhl will play host to No. 16 seed Northeast Range, No. 2 seed Cromwell-Wright faces No. 15 seed Wrenshall, No. 3 seed South Ridge takes on No. 14 seed Carlton, No. 4 seed Chisholm will meet No. 13 seed Littlefork-Big Falls, No. 5 seed Cherry will play No. 12 seed Cook County, No. 6 seed Ely will meet No. 11 seed Hill City/Northland, No. 7 seed Floodwood will play host to No. 10 seed Bigfork, and No. 8 seed North Woods faces No. 9 seed Deer River.
Quarterfinal play will be Saturday, March 5, at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, with the semifinals slated for Wednesday, March 9, at UMD. The championship game will be played on Friday, March 11, at 5 p.m. at UMD.
Hall of Fame
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School Activities Department is looking for nominations for inductees for the 2022 Sports Hall of Fame.
To submit a nomination, please contact the Grand Rapids High School Activities office for a nomination form or you can find the form online at www.isd318.org/domain/124.
Please send completed nomination form along with any other information to the Grand Rapids High School Activities Office, 800 Conifer Drive, Grand Rapids, MN 55744. Please have nomination forms submitted before March 6.
For more information, contact Anne Campbell or Gigi Pehrson at 218-327-5765.
Girls Basketball
Section 7A
Wrenshall 78
N-K 63
WRENSHALL — In first round play in the Section 7A Girls Basketball Tournament, Wrenshall advanced with a 78-63 victory over Nashwauk-Keewatin.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, Nashwauk-Keewatin ends its season with a 1-23 record. With the win, Wrenshall improves to 4-14.
Boys Basketball
Two Harbors 74
Greenway 73
COLERAINE — The Greenway High School boys basketball team was tipped by Two Harbors 74-73 n play on Feb. 25, at home.
Greenway led 34-33 at the half but the Agates outscored the Raiders by two points in the second half to eke out the win.
A big factor in the game was the fact that Two Harbors had 30 trips to the foul line and made 24 of them while Greenway had just nine free throw attempts in the game, making five of them.
Trent Gomez nailed four 3-pointers and scored 30 points for Two Harbors. Cam Nelson scored 12, Ethan Bopp, 10, Kyler Pitkanen, nine, and Clark Nelson added five.
Grant Hansen had 22 points to pace Greenway in scoring. Westin Smith drained five 3-pointers and scored 19, Mathias MacKnight had 12, Grant Rychart and Kolin Waterhouse both scored six, and Tyler Swedeen added five.
With the loss, Greenway is 10-12 on the season. Two Harbors improves to 15-9 with the win.
Boys Basketball
Chisholm 85
Greenway 45
COLERAINE — The Greenway High School boys basketball team fell to Chisholm 85-45 in action Feb. 26, at home.
Chisholm led by nine at the half but then outscored the Raiders 45-14 in the second half to win going away.
Jude Sundquist had three 3-pointers and scored 31 points to pace Chisholm. Nathan Showalter scored 22, Sean Fleming, 11, Shane Zancauske, eight, and Noah Sundquist added six.
Grant Hansen and Grant Rychart both scored 12 points to lead Greenway. Westin Smith scored nine and Kolin Waterhouse added seven.
With the loss, Greenway is now 10-13 on the season. It played Mesabi East on March 1, and it will conclude the regular season with a 7:15 p.m. road game versus McGregor on Thursday, March 3.
With the win, Chisholm is 15-5 for the season.
Boys Basketball
Cloquet 72
Grand Rapids 50
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School boys basketball team fell at home to Cloquet by a 70-52 score in action on Feb. 25.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, Grand Rapids is now 6-18 on the season. It will be home for a game versus Duluth Marshall on Wednesday, March 2, at 7:15 p.m., and it will conclude the regular season with a 7:15 p.m. home game against Duluth Denfeld on Thursday, March 3.
With the win, Cloquet is 13-10 on the season.
Boys Basketball
Deer River 86
Intl. Falls 39
INTERNATIONAL FALLS — The Deer River High School boys basketball team ripped International Falls on the road 86-39 on Feb. 25.
Ethan Williams led a balanced Deer River scoring attack with 15 points and he added seven rebounds, five assists and six steals. Ty Morrison had 13 points, seven rebounds and three blocked shots, Cale Jackson scored 13, Sam Rahier nailed three 3-pointers and scored 13, Nick Bakkedahl had eight points and three blocked shots, Colton Hemphill scored seven, Caiden Schjenken had six points and seven rebounds, Rhett Mundt had five points and five rebounds, and Fred Jackson added three steals.
Scoring was not available for International Falls.
With the win, Deer River is 19-4 on the season. International Falls is now 3-19 with the loss.
Boys Basketball
Hibbing 98
Intl. 74
HIBBING — The Deer River High School boys basketball team lost to Hibbing on the road 98-74 on Feb. 26.
Ayden McDonald had 30 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists and three steals for the triple double for Hibbing. Jacob Jensrud drained four 3-pointers and scored 16 points, Carson Brown had 15 points, five rebounds, six assists and four steals while Zach Rusich had 10 points and six rebounds, Alex Chacich had 10 points and three steals while Dane Mammenga scored seven, and Finley Cary had six points and five rebounds.
Ethan Williams had 22 points, eight rebounds and four steals for Deer River while Ty Morrison connected on three 3-pointers for 20 points while pulling down 15 rebounds and dishing out seven assists. Rhett Mundt had 11 points and six rebounds while Cale Jackson hit three 3-points and also scored 11. Sam Rahier added five points and five rebounds.
With the loss, Deer River is now 19-5 on the season. It played Virginia on March 1, and will conclude the regular season with a 7:15 p.m. contest on the road versus North Woods on Friday, March 4.
With the win, Hibbing is now 17-6 on the season.
Boys Basketball
MIB 108
Bigfork 42
MT. IRON — The Bigfork High School boys basketball team lost on the road to Mt. Iron-Buhl 108-42 on Feb. 25.
Asher Zubich nailed three 3-pointers and led MIB with 30 points. Nikolas Jesch connected on three 3-pointers and scored 25 while Cooper Salinas scored 14, Jeffrey Kayfes and Alex Schneider both scored eight, and Mason Clines added six.
Jhace Pearson led Bigfork with 19 points. Jackson Lovdahl added six points.
With the loss, Bigfork is now 5-18 for the season. It will be on the road versus Carlson on Wednesday, March 2, in a 7:15 p.m. contest and it will conclude the regular season on Friday, March 4, with a home game against Chisholm at 7:15 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Esko 43
Grand Rapids 35
ESKO — The Grand Rapids High School girls basketball team concluded its regular season with a 43-35 road loss to Esko on Feb. 26.
Esko led 31-22 at the half and in were outscored by one point by the Thunderhawks in a low-scoring second half which saw just 25 points total between the two teams.
Kyra Johnson scored 17 points to lead Esko in scoring. Jayden Karppinen had 14 points and Aila Gabel added eight.
Taryn Hamling led Grand Rapids with 16 points. Jessika Lofstrom scored seven, Kate Jamtgaard, six, Kyra Giffen, four, and Braya LaPlant added two.
With the loss, Grand Rapids finishes with a 23-3 regular season record. Esko improves to 18-7 with the victory.
Girls Basketball
Virginia 83
Deer River 27
VIRGINIA — The Deer River High School girls basketball team concluded its regular season with an 83-27 road loss to Virginia on Feb. 26.
Virginia led big at 57-19 at the half and it outscored the Warriors 26-8 in the second half to cruise to the win.
Anna Fink nailed six 3-pointers and finished with 20 points for Virginia. Kelsey Squire made four 3-pointers and scored 14 while Maija Lamppa also had 14. Chance Colbert scored 11, and Rian Aune and Emma Lamppa both had eight.
Grace Bergland led Deer River with 10 points. Constance Bowstring added seven.
With the loss, Deer River concludes its regular season with a 9-16 record. Virginia is 16-10 with the win.
Girls Basketball
Bigfork 47
E-G 45
BIGFORK — The Bigfork High School girls basketball team tipped Eveleth-Gilbert 47-45 to conclude its regular season on Feb. 25.
Bigfork led 28-16 at halftime but Eveleth-Gilbert outscored the Huskies by 10 in the second half.
Memphys Tendrup scored 11 points to lead Bigfork. Kristen Grover and Emmalee Wiskow both scored eight, Kambry Peterson, seven, and Madysen Tendrup added six.
Megan Marks sank four 3-pointers and led Eveleth-Gilbert with 27 points. Anna Westby scored nine.
Men’s Basketball
Riverland 89
Itasca 51
COON RAPIDS — The Itasca Community College men’s basketball team saw its season come to an end in the first round of the Region XIII Tournament as it fell to a good Riverland Community College team 89-51.
Riverland led big at 42-14 at the half and then outscored the Vikings by 10 in the second half to cruise to the win.
Lajarrion Spinks had 16 points to lead Riverland in scoring. Joe Burgos nailed three 3-pointers and scored 13 while pulling down five rebounds, Trayvon Smith had 10 points and eight rebounds, Cleveland Bedgood had 10 points, Junior Stone scored eight and pulled down 10 rebounds, Ryan Burgess had seven points, Dominik Bangu, six points and three steals, Malik Cooper, six points, Jamari Magee, five points, and Boomer Jock, six rebounds.
Deidrich Kemp nailed three 3-pointers and along with Nick Grant led Itasca with 12 points each. Jerome Washington had 11 points, Zion Brown, seven, and Tyler Pederson had seven points and seven rebounds.
With the loss, Itasca concludes its season with a 13-15 overall record.
I 14 37 — 51
R 42 47 — 89
Itasca: Nick Grant 12, Deidrich Kemp 12, Jerome Washington 11, Tyler Pederson 7, Zion Brown 7, Emmanuel Obikwelu 2.
Riverland: Cleveland Bedgood 10, Ethan Clavero 3, Dominik Bangu 6, Lajarrion Spinks 16, Ryan Burgess 7, Junior Stone 8, Jamari Magee 5, Donavan Morris 3, Trayvon Smith 10, Malik Cooper 6, Joe Burgos 13, Jacob Lotz 2.
Total Fouls: I 12; R 14 Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: I 14-for-14; R 7-of-10; 3-pointers: I, Kemp 3, Washington, Pederson, Brown; R, Bedgood 2, Clavero, Spinks 2, Burgess, Magee, Morris, Burgos 3.
