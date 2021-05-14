GRAND RAPIDS — Following are results and information concerning sporting events in the area:
Grand Rapids
Gun Club
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids Gun Club is open for the season.
The hours are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Summer leagues are starting for trap, skeet and five-stand. Team sign-up is at the club located at 460 Peterson Road in Grand Rapids. The telephone number is 326-3348.
Rental guns and ammunition are available. Shooting instruction is available upon request. The club is open to the public and membership is not required.
“Everyone is welcome to come on out and enjoy shooting some clay targets,” club members said.
Softball
LFBF 6
HCN 5
HILL CITY — Littlefork-Big Falls tipped the Hill City/Northland fastpitch softball team 6-5 in action on May 11, in Hill City.
Maycee Lathrop hit a three-run home run for HCN in the bottom of the fifth inning to give the Storm a 3-2 lead. But LFBF took the lead back by scoring four runs in the top of the seventh inning and then held on for the win.
Lathrop was losing pitcher for HCN.
The Storm is now 8-3 for the season.
Softball
Chisholm 13
N-K 8
KEEWATIN — Perseverance paid off for the Chisholm High School softball team.
The Bluestreaks trailed for the majority of their game against Nashwauk-Keewatin, but a two-run seventh inning, then a five-run eighth inning capped off a valiant comeback as Chisholm beat the Spartans 13-8 in extra innings at Pete Filippi Field Wednesday.
Nashwauk-Keewatin did get on the board first with two runs in the second inning. Kaydince Thoennes singled and would score on a single by Sophia Woodman, then Johnnie Waldvogel singled home Sam Woodman, who had walked earlier in the inning.
Chisholm got one of those runs back in the third Abby Duchene walked, and she would score on a Sofie Anderson base hit.
The Spartans got that run back in their half of the third on a RBI single by Sam Woodman, but Chisholm tied it in the top of fourth with two runs thanks to an error and an RBI single by Juliana Janezich.
The Spartans seemed to take control in the fourth as they scored four runs with the help of a Bluestreaks error, a bases-loaded walk to Kiara Clusiau and an RBI single by Thoennes.
Trailing 7-3, Chisholm put on a rally to make it 7-6. Anderson singled and took second on a groundout. Kaija Gams walked, then Emma DuChamp singled home a run. Olivia Hutchings had an RBI groundout, and Torri Castagneri hit an RBI single to pull Chisholm within one.
Nashwauk-Keewatin did score once in the sixth to take an 8-6 lead. Jocelyn Maki singled to start the inning, then Thoennes singled. An RBI groundout by Clusiau gave the Spartans a two-run lead.
The Bluestreaks came back to tie it in the top of the seventh as DuChamp walked and Hutchings singled. Molly Sundquist reached on an error to plate one run, then Janezich singled home the tying run.
That set the stage for the eighth inning. Chisholm would send 11 hitters to plate, scoring five times. Hutchings, Castagneri, Sundquist, Janezich and Anderson all had base hits during the inning, and Jolene Quirk and Katie Pearson drew an RBI walks during the rally.
In the bottom of the eighth, Chisholm starting pitcher Anderson faced three batters and preserved the win.
DuChamp had four hits for Chisholm, including a double. Anderson, Castaneri and Janezich all had three hits. Hutchings had two.
Waldvogel and Thoennes each had three hits for Nashwauk-Keewatin. Getting two each were Harmony Folstad, Addy Gangl, Maki and Sam Woodman.
Baseball
Chisholm 10
Hill City/Northland 0
CHISHOLM — Bryce Warner tossed a five-inning two-hitter as the Bluestreaks blanked the Hornets Tuesday at Field of Dreams.
Warner struck out seven and walked two.
Jude Sundquist had two hits and an RBI for Chisholm (7-3). Ben Wegener had a two-run double, and Sean Fleming added two hits, including a double and one RBI.
HC/N 000 00 — 0 2 5
CHS 210 61 — 10 7 1
Hill City/Northland: H Gerber (L), No. 2 (4th) and No. 3; Chisholm: Bryce Warner (W) and Jude Sundquist; 2B — No. 8, Ben Wegener, Sean Fleming.
Softball
Cherry 7
HCN 0
CHERRY — The Hill City/Northland fastpitch softball team lost to Cherry 7-0 in play May 13, at Cherry.
Cherry broke a scoreless tie with two runs in the fifth inning and scored five more in the sixth.
Maycee Lathrop was the losing pitcher for the Storm.
HCN is now 8-4 for the season.
Softball
North Branch 7
GR 0
NORTH BRANCH — North Branch defeated the Grand Rapids High School fastpitch softball team 7-0 on May 7.
North Branch scored one run in the second inning and added three more in the third. It added a single run in the fifth before scoring its final two runs in the sixth inning.
Hannah Kinnunen took the loss on the mound for the Thunderhawks, hurling six innings and allowing seven runs, six of which were earned. She gave up 11 hits while walking four and striking out five.
Emma Moran had two hits for Grand Rapids while Adrienne Venditto, Lindsey Tulla and Addie Linder all had one hit.
With the loss, the Thunderhawks are now 7-7 for the season. It was in action at home on Friday against Superior.
Softball
Greenway 21
Virginia 2
BOVEY — The Greenway High School fastpitch softball team ripped Virginia 21-2 in action May 7.
Claire Vekich led a potent Raider attack as she was 4-for-4 with a home run, four runs scored and seven RBIs. Miranda Gernander had three hits with a double, scored three runs and drove in two while Jadin Saville had three hits, scored two runs and drove in one. Hannah Anderson had two hits with a double, scored two runs and drove in two while Abby Gustason had two doubles, scored three runs and drove in four. Kennedy Hanson had two hits with a double, scored a run and drove in two while Lexi Hammer had a double and scored three runs.
Gernander pitched all four innings and allowed two runs on four hits while walking three and striking out four.
Softball
Greenway 13-10
Fridley 0-0
FRIDLEY — The Greenway High School fastpitch softball team swept a doubleheader from Friday on May 8, winning the first game 13-0 and then taking the nightcap 10-0.
Seventh grader Ava Johnson hurled a two-hit shutout for the Raiders, striking out seven while not issuing a walk in the opener.
Miranda Gernander was 4-for-5 with a double, three runs scored, two RBIs and four stolen bases. Abby Gustason was 3-for-3 with a double and three runs scored. Claire Vekich had two hits and scored two runs while Kennedy Hanson had two hits and a RBI. Johnson had a hit and scored two runs.
In the second game which the Raiders took 10-0, Gernander hurled a five-inning no-hitter, walking just one and striking out six.
Kennedy Hanson had two doubles and scored two runs while Jadin Saville had two hits and two RBIs. Hannah Anderson had two hits and scored a run while Claire Vekich had a double, scored two runs and drove in one. Cecelia Vekich had four stolen bases.
Greenway has added two more wins since then to improve to 15-0 for the season. Results for a n 8-0 victory over Aitkin and a 7-0 win against South Ridge were not available at press time.
Baseball
GR 7
Cloquet 3
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School baseball team climbed over the .500 mark for the season as it beat Cloquet 7-3 for its third straight win Tuesday in play at Bob Streetar Field.
Dan Wohlers pitched the final four innings to pick up the victory on the mound for Grand Rapids. He allowed no runs on two hits while walking one, striking out one and hitting one batter. Wyatt Holcomb started the game and Cloquet was able to score all three of its runs before an out was recorded. However, he was able to settle down and did not allow another run in his three innings of work. He allowed two hits while walking two and hitting one batter.
Ren Morque was 4-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs for Grand Rapids while Kodi Miller had a two-run home run in the third inning. Myles Gunderson had two hits, scored two runs and drove in another.
Grand Rapids is now 7-6 for the season.
“As we expected, as it got warmer and we played more that the bats would come alive,” said Grand Rapids manager Bill Kinnunen. “Hopefully they stay alive as we have four games next week and then three in the last week of the season.
“We have all our people back healthy and we are playing well right now. We made some errors against Cloquet and we are going to work on that. The more we play, the better we should get.”
Grand Rapids will play host to Duluth Marshall on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m., and they stay at home for a 4:30 p.m. contest versus Duluth Denfeld on Wednesday. The Thunderhawks play Cambridge on the road on Thursday, and they return home on Friday to play host to the Princeton Tigers in a 4:30 p.m. contest.
C 300 000 0 — 3 4 4
GR 003 022 0 — 7 12 3
Grand Rapids: Dan Wohlers (4th) (W).
