GRAND RAPIDS — There was a time when I was afraid to get out of bed on Friday the 13th.
Just the thought of facing bad luck had me stepping gingerly with my head swiveling like a hawk’s, looking for possible danger.
GRAND RAPIDS — There was a time when I was afraid to get out of bed on Friday the 13th.
Just the thought of facing bad luck had me stepping gingerly with my head swiveling like a hawk’s, looking for possible danger.
Just what the heck is Friday the 13th? According to a story on www.usatoday.com, the term could stem from the Christian religion. It says, “In the Bible, Judas Iscariot – the disciple who betrayed Jesus Christ – was the 13th guest at the Last Supper. Also in the Bible, many unfortunate things happened on Fridays including Christ’s crucifiction. The day has since been associated with “general ill omen,”
Another account suggests that the day has been associated with misfortune since 1307, when on a Friday the 13th, the French king gave the orders to arrest hundreds of Knights Templar in France. Most of them were executed.
Well,whatever it is, it seems to have been ingrained in the American culture to mean bad luck, at least since I can remember.
But I found out it was pure hog wash early in life, in the late 1960s, when a prolific event in my life changed my thinking about the evil Friday the 13th.
I can remember it as if it were yesterday, mainly because it didn’t happen before. I was a defenseman in the Greenway youth hockey program in the late 1960s, during the time when Greenway won two consecutive state championships in 1967 and 1968.
I was a big kid and I could not skate well, and it showed on the ice. Hockey was king in Greenway and you had parents put their kids on skates when they were 3 or 4 years old. I was a clumsy defenseman, and I was just like an immobile pylon for the little guys as they skated circles around me.
Needless to say, with nary a slap shot and the agility of a buffalo on the ice, goals were scarce to none for me.
Then, one Friday the 13th, I was a member of the Coleraine Peewee team in the Greenway youth hockey league that was prevalent at the time. We were playing Taconite who was very good.
Any way, I was playing defense in the game, and a situation came up where they needed a forward on the ice immediately and I hopped over the boards and entered a new horizon: I had never played forward before.
I skated to in front of the net, and unbelievably, a pass from a teammate found my stick while I stood alone in front of the net.
I was ready to let loose a shot, but the puck rolled off my blade and I had to go to my backhand to grab it. Unwittingly, I also faked out the Taconite goaltender as he slid to the left, leaving virtually the entire net open.
I let go a mighty wrist shot that never left the ice, but luckily the puck had enough speed to hit the goalie’s stick handle, skip over it and trickle into the net.
My first goal and it was Friday the 13th. Yeah!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.