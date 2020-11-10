GRAND RAPIDS — If you are a highly superstitious person, then Friday the 13th occasions are not for you.
I can remember as a kid dreading the days when it was Friday the 13th. Why? Well, I really don’t know; it was because that is what you heard, that Friday the 13th meant bad luck.
However, it has not been that way for me throughout the years. I can remember one specific time when the day brought me great luck.
It was during my youth hockey days playing for the city of Coleraine team. I was a defenseman on the Peewees team known more for my physicality than for my offensive prowess. In fact, I was extremely limited in my offensive capabilities at that time.
For one thing, I must have had a whole roll of tape covering my stick. My dad got tired of buying my brother and I sticks so he would put enough tape on the blade to ensure it would not break easily.
All that tape also made shooting the puck difficult. I had a hard time just raising the puck at all and that made my offensive limitations even more obvious.
On one Friday the 13th we were playing Taconite which was loaded with great players. Coleraine also had some good players and it was a reasonably close game.
Any way, as a defenseman with no shot, I had never scored a goal in my entire hockey career. But during that game with Taconite, our coach was in a hurry to get someone on the ice and I just happened to be close to him so he sent me out to play wing.
I was standing alone in front of the Taconite net and one of our players flipped a pass to me. There I was, alone with the puck in front of Bob Weis, the Taconite goaltender, with a chance to score my first-ever goal!
I took the puck and was going to shoot it in the corner but it rolled off my stick which caused me to catch it again. It served as a good fake as Bob slid across the crease leaving the entire net open. All I needed to do was raise the puck over his stick handle and I was in the scoring column.
I let go with a mighty wrist shot which failed to leave the ice. Luckily, it was shot pretty hard and it hit the handle and jumped over it into the net.
The scoreless drought was over and I had scored my first goal. The monkey was taken finally off my back.
I played hockey for a season or two more before hanging up my skates. I think I scored one more goal during my undistinguished career. But I will always remember that first goal, which came on Friday the 13th.
