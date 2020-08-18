GRAND RAPIDS — For most of my life, Friday nights have meant high school football games.
As a youngster in grade school, I can remember going to games just to be with my classmates. Instead of watching the game, we would have our own football games somewhere near the field, fantasizing about the time when we would be able to play for the high school team.
Then, when we reached high school age, our dreams were met when we ran onto the field for the first time as a varsity player. I was a sophomore and it was a special moment for me.
My very first play as a varsity player was a rude awakening for me. I can remember it vividly and it is not a pretty thought.
It was against a tough Eveleth team and I was playing defensive end. The quarterback took the snap and dropped back to pass. Rushing the quarterback, all that was in front of me was a diminutive running back. I was closing in on the quarterback and I had that exciting feeling that I had a chance for a sack on my first varsity play!
Unfortunately for me, that little running back hit me just below my shoulder pads and knocked me easily out of the play, and it almost knocked the wind out of me.
All I can remember doing is thinking, “Don’t show anything, just persevere and get ready for the next play.”
Thankfully, I recovered quickly. But it let me know that I had better be ready on every play or I am going to get embarrassed.
Looking back at my high school career where I played offensive tackle on offense and defensive end and tackle, I did all right. I wasn’t All-State caliber but I held my own on the line.
Perhaps my most embarrassing moment came in a game against Hibbing my senior year. Playing defensive end, the Hibbing tackle had cheap-shotted me and I was going to retaliate when I had the chance.
The chance came when the halfback scooted toward the other sideline. I managed to get the tackle to the ground and I fell on him with both elbows, meanwhile chiding him with insulting language.
All of a sudden I hear the patter of feet and I look up and I see the receiver from the other end of the field going around my end on a double reverse for a long touchdown run.
Needless to say, the coaching staff was not too happy with me.
I also covered games every Friday for more than 30 years as a sports reporter.
I will miss it this fall.
