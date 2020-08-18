GRAND RAPIDS — The weather in Grand Rapids did not look promising for racers but since there was a WISSOTA Pure Stock special and Hall of Fame ceremony, they pushed through the show making it as quick as possible to beat the rain.
The Vintage race cars also made an appearance and raced at the end of the night to close out with some good-looking old race cars.
A total of 23 WISSOTA Pure Stocks rolled onto the race track to kick off the features for the night. Kevin Baumgarner and Kade Leeper were on the poll positions to start the race. The racers only completed one lap before the caution flag was thrown. The racers grouped back together with Chad Finkbone out front with Bamgarner and James Vendela right behind. Cory Jorgensen made sure to show his nose to Vendela for a chance at third. Leeper raced in fourth and Chris Miller raced into fifth. Two caution flags were thrown again for spun cars. Finkbone held onto the lead and kept it secured when the green flag dropped, Baumgarner and Vandela battled for fourth side by side for a lap until Vandela was able to out race him and got around. Margo Butcher was able to race into fifth quickly. Jorgensen looked for a low pass on Baumgarner when he could. Miller pushed low to get around Butcher, but Butcher tried her best to keep him behind. Another caution flag was thrown for spun cars that were in the top 5. With only 7 laps to go out of 20 Finkbone kept out front while Baumgarner and Vandela went at it again and raced out for second. Vandela was able to sneak by pretty quick. In the meantime, Miller raced high on Baumgarner to challenge him for and wasted no time to get around him going into corner 1. Butcher followed behind and moved into fourth and Baumgarner then raced in fifth. The last caution flag was thrown for a stalled car on the track and the racers had to line up single file. Vandela was able to show his nose to Finkbone to try and steal the lead, and Butcher kept a close eye on Miller who was racing in third. Finkbone took the big WISSOTA Pure Stock Special win, Vendela, Miller, Butcher, and Baumgarner followed in the top 5.
The WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds then rolled onto the track in their race they only had 4 cautions for the whole race. When the green flag dropped, Jeremy Theisen and Jason LaValley battled for the lead right away. Skyler Smith was able to stick his nose in and get around to steal the lead from both of them. The racers grouped back together again because of a caution, and when they got going again LaValley challenged Smith for the lead while Michael Blevins also looked for a pass on both the racers again. Charlie Castle raced into fifth from starting in eighth. After a lap or so, Blevins was able to race up to again, challenge LaValley but for second and did not waste a second to get around. Blevins gave Smith a run for the lead after getting by LaValley and they both raced side by side, LaValley then raced in third, Castle in fourth, and Theisen raced in fifth. After looking for a pass into the lead, Blevins was able to make a move on Smith and ended up pulling out front. Then a caution was thrown and the racers had to line up single file. Blevins, Smith, LaValley, Castle, and Theisen then all raced side by side in front of the grandstands but one of the racers spun and Smith pitted. The racers went green, white, checkered and Blevins was able to take the checkered flags, LaValley, Castle, Travis Krumrei, and Darrin Lawler followed in the top five.
Matt Sparby and Don Smith led the WISSOTA Super Stocks on the track quickly to beat the rain that was in the forecast. On green, Sparby took the lead at first but Kevin Burdick raced so well that he was able to steal the lead. Robert Lore then battled with Sparby for second while Burdick pulled away from the pack. Sparby tried hard to keep Lore behind him and while that was happening Butch Butcher raced up on Lore’s high side and got around after about a lap for third. Lore then raced in fourth with Don Smith very close behind. Lore raced side by side with Butcher for a few laps but was not able to get around. Going caution-less, Burdick took the checkered flags, Sparby, Butcher, Smith, and Lore followed in the top 5 finishing.
Ten WISSOTA Modifieds then quickly went out onto the track, Ken Hron and Jeff Tardy were out front but when the green flag dropped, Tardy quickly took the lead racing high. Bob Broking stuck close to him and challenged him for the lead and was quick to get around to secure the lead. Johnny Broking snuck up into third and looked to challenge Tardy for second. Ryan Jensen secured fourth and Hron secured fifth. J. Broking inched closer to Tardy and was able to challenge him low but didn’t quite get around the first time, but he did try again and was successful to secure the lead. After some very fast and clean racing B. Broking was able to take home the win after securing it almost right away in the race.
Troy Gessner and Josh Braford led the Northern Renegades Non-Winged Sprint Cars onto the track after the Mods. 17 racers were out on the track. On green, Gessner took the lead while Caley Emerson raced low with Braford. Emerson was able to get around but Braford stuck close. Paul Schultz quickly raced up and took the lead when the leaders got loose going around the corner. Jake Barsness then moved into second, Nick DaRonco raced into third, and Jori Hughes right behind but a caution flag was thrown when Emerson’s tire went flying into the woods. Schultz still kept out front when they got going again, DaRonco and Barsness kept behind. DaRonco had enough power to pull ahead of Schultz for the lead, Barsness followed right behind. The new top five was DaRonco, Barsness, Schultz, Hughes and Ken Hron. Barsness hit the infield because he went to low on the track, A yellow flag was thrown with 14 laps complete. When they got going again, Barsness was able to race into third while DaRonco kept the lead secured. Schultz kept fourth secured and Hron kept fifth secured. DaRonco was able to take the quick win.
9 WISSOTA Hornets rolled onto the track to finish off the night before the Vintage race cars took the track, Justin Barsness and Travis Olafson were out front. Barsness took the lead when the green dropped but Olafson challenged him high. Chaston Finkbone raced in third. A caution flag was thrown right away and caused an original line-up. Olafson raced high and took the lead right away, while Finkbone challenged Barsness for second on hos high side. Justin Houck raced up into fourth and Austin Herr secured fifth. Finkbone wad able to complete a pass on Barsness which then he moved into second to get close to Olafson for the lead. Finkbone raced side by side with Olafson for a while until he was able to move around and secured the lead. Olafson did not back down but when the checkered flags dropped, he was not able to steal the lead back. Finkbone took his second feature win at Grand Rapids, Olafson, Barsness, Houck, and Herr followed behind.
WISSOTA Hornet
A Feature 1: 1. 40C-Chaston Finckbone[3]; 2. 00-Travis Olafson[2]; 3. 47J-Justin Barsness[1]; 4. 28-Justin Houck[5]; 5. 15H-Austin Herr[6]; 6. 13-Lucy LaValley[4]; 7. 25-Jordan Thayer[7]; 8. 75EH-Ayden Trembath[8]; 9. (DNF) 31-Kyle House[9]
Heat 1: 1. 40C-Chaston Finckbone[5]; 2. 28-Justin Houck[1]; 3. 00-Travis Olafson[6]; 4. 47J-Justin Barsness[4]; 5. 13-Lucy LaValley[2]; 6. 15H-Austin Herr[8]; 7. 25-Jordan Thayer[3]; 8. 75EH-Ayden Trembath[9]; 9. (DNF) 31-Kyle House[7]
WISSOTA Midwest Mods
A Feature 1: 1. 10X-Michael Blevins Sr[7]; 2. 17-Jason LaValley[3]; 3. 2-Charlie Castle[8]; 4. 14-Travis Krumrei[13]; 5. 19-Darrin Lawler[11]; 6. 04N-Nick Ayotte[5]; 7. 09-Jeremy Theisen[1]; 8. 18-Justin Feltus[19]; 9. 29-Leo Schweiss[6]; 10. 8E8-Jessy Krause[16]; 11. 21-Bret Masters[10]; 12. 32A-Brennan Schmidt[17]; 13. 23-Rick Siiter[18]; 14. (DNF) 10-Mervin Castle III[15]; 15. (DNF) 16-Skyler Smith[4]; 16. (DNF) 77-Alan Olafson[9]; 17. (DNF) 32-Butch Butcher[14]; 18. (DNF) 23X-Ross Siiter[12]; 19. (DNF) 79A-Andy LaBarge[2]
Heat 1: 1. 10X-Michael Blevins Sr[4]; 2. 29-Leo Schweiss[2]; 3. 79A-Andy LaBarge[5]; 4. 21-Bret Masters[7]; 5. 14-Travis Krumrei[1]; 6. 8E8-Jessy Krause[6]; 7. (DNF) 18-Justin Feltus[3]
Heat 2: 1. 17-Jason LaValley[1]; 2. 09-Jeremy Theisen[3]; 3. 16-Skyler Smith[5]; 4. 19-Darrin Lawler[6]; 5. 32-Butch Butcher[2]; 6. 32A-Brennan Schmidt[4]
Heat 3: 1. 77-Alan Olafson[1]; 2. 2-Charlie Castle[4]; 3. 04N-Nick Ayotte[3]; 4. 23X-Ross Siiter[2]; 5. 10-Mervin Castle III[5]; 6. (DNF) 23-Rick Siiter[6]
WISSOTA Modifieds
A Feature 1: 1. 45-Bob Broking[4]; 2. 45J-Johnny Broking[6]; 3. 67-Jeff Tardy[2]; 4. 23-Ryan Jensen[3]; 5. 46H-Ken Hron[1]; 6. 04JR-Adam Ayotte[7]; 7. 22B-Josh Beaulieu[5]; 8. 17-Michael Procopio[9]; 9. 1-Scott Heikkinen[10]; 10. (DNF) 1L-Donnie Lofdahl[8]
Heat 1: 1. 45J-Johnny Broking[5]; 2. 04JR-Adam Ayotte[3]; 3. 46H-Ken Hron[1]; 4. 23-Ryan Jensen[4]; 5. 17-Michael Procopio[2]
Heat 2: 1. 67-Jeff Tardy[1]; 2. 45-Bob Broking[2]; 3. 1L-Donnie Lofdahl[3]; 4. 22B-Josh Beaulieu[4]; 5. 1-Scott Heikkinen[5]
WISSOTA Pure Stock
A Feature 1: 1. 40-Chad Finckbone[4]; 2. 15-James Vendela[3]; 3. 25M-Chris Miller[8]; 4. 32-Margo Butcher[9]; 5. 72-Kevin Baumgarner[1]; 6. 4-Al Sadek Sr[13]; 7. 57-Austin Carlson[10]; 8. 3-Kade Leeper[2]; 9. 66-Michael Roth[7]; 10. 17-Aaron Bernick[21]; 11. 5-Dusty Caspers[22]; 12. 16-Cory Jorgensen[6]; 13. 31-Jon Burt[12]; 14. 35B-Josh Berg[14]; 15. 56-Stephen Erickson[19]; 16. 21-Mark Gangl[15]; 17. 26S-Scott Smith[18]; 18. (DNF) 10-Mikey Blevins[16]; 19. (DNF) 2-Tanner Gehl[11]; 20. (DNF) 10X-Michael Blevins Sr[23]; 21. (DNF) 8E8J-Jennie Krause[20]; 22. (DNF) 11-Joseph LaValley[17]; 23. (DNF) 19J-Jared Akervik[5]
Heat 1: 1. 40-Chad Finckbone[2]; 2. 15-James Vendela[4]; 3. 19J-Jared Akervik[6]; 4. 57-Austin Carlson[1]; 5. 4-Al Sadek Sr[5]; 6. 10-Mikey Blevins[7]; 7. 56-Stephen Erickson[3]; 8. (DNF) 5-Dusty Caspers[8]
Heat 2: 1. 66-Michael Roth[3]; 2. 72-Kevin Baumgarner[4]; 3. 25M-Chris Miller[1]; 4. 2-Tanner Gehl[5]; 5. 35B-Josh Berg[7]; 6. 11-Joseph LaValley[2]; 7. 8E8J-Jennie Krause[8]; 8. (DNF) 10X-Michael Blevins Sr[6]
Heat 3: 1. 16-Cory Jorgensen[2]; 2. 32-Margo Butcher[4]; 3. 3-Kade Leeper[3]; 4. 31-Jon Burt[5]; 5. 21-Mark Gangl[1]; 6. 26S-Scott Smith[7]; 7. 17-Aaron Bernick[6]
WISSOTA Super Stock
A Feature 1: 1. 30-Kevin Burdick[4]; 2. 81X-Matt Sparby[1]; 3. 32-Butch Butcher[5]; 4. 86-Don Smith[2]; 5. 24R-Robert Lore[3]; 6. 19-Tristan LaBarge[6]; 7. 11-Kevin Salin[8]; 8. 57-Dalton Carlson[7]
Heat 1: 1. 30-Kevin Burdick[5]; 2. 81X-Matt Sparby[2]; 3. 32-Butch Butcher[1]; 4. 86-Don Smith[3]; 5. 24R-Robert Lore[6]; 6. 19-Tristan LaBarge[8]; 7. 57-Dalton Carlson[4]; 8. 11-Kevin Salin[7]
Non-Winged Sprints
A Feature 1: 1. 8-Nick DaRonco[4]; 2. 19-Jori Hughes[9]; 3. 47-Jake Barsness[11]; 4. 101-Paul Schultz[6]; 5. 91-Ken Hron[5]; 6. 56-Josh Braford[2]; 7. 45-Lance Solem[7]; 8. 3-Ryan Johnson[12]; 9. 5-Troy Gessner[1]; 10. 04-Brian Trembath[10]; 11. Z15-Zach Olson[14]; 12. 250-Brad Larsen[16]; 13. 70-Corey Olson[13]; 14. (DNF) 2-Teal Arnason[17]; 15. (DNF) 30M-Chris Lewis[8]; 16. (DNF) 92-Danny Wait Jr[18]; 17. (DNF) 15E-Caley Emerson[3]; 18. (DNS) 46-KC Hawkinson
Heat 1: 1. 8-Nick DaRonco[2]; 2. 101-Paul Schultz[1]; 3. 91-Ken Hron[6]; 4. 56-Josh Braford[3]; 5. 19-Jori Hughes[4]; 6. 47-Jake Barsness[5]; 7. 70-Corey Olson[9]; 8. 46-KC Hawkinson[8]; 9. (DNF) 92-Danny Wait Jr[7]
Heat 2: 1. 30M-Chris Lewis[1]; 2. 45-Lance Solem[3]; 3. 5-Troy Gessner[2]; 4. 15E-Caley Emerson[7]; 5. 04-Brian Trembath[5]; 6. 3-Ryan Johnson[8]; 7. Z15-Zach Olson[6]; 8. 250-Brad Larsen[9]; 9. 2-Teal Arnason[4]
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.