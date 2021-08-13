GRAND RAPIDS — Grand Rapids Speedway held another night of regular racing for the fans. This week the Northern Renegade Sprint Cars came ready to race instead of the WISSOTA Late Models. There were very good shows from all the classes and a chilly evening from mother nature. Both Chad and Chaston Finkbone stole wins in the Wissota Pure Stock and Wissota Hornet classes. Jimmy Latvala won in his WISSOTA Midwest Modified for the night, Kevin Budick took home a win in his WISSOTA Super Stock, Johnny Broking and Nick DaRonco also took home Feature Wins for the night.
Michael Finkbone and Brandon Pushinsky led the WISSOTA Pure Stocks out for their feature for the night. On green, M. Finkbone stole the initial lead, while Mikey Blevins, fell into second, while Chad Finkbone, Scott Smith, Samuel Blevins, and Austin Carlson all race out for third. C. Finkbone was able to keep in front of them then passed M. Blevins and was able to race in second. M. Blevins challenged him low though. S. Blevins raced in third, Carlson raced in fourth while Josh Berg raced quickly in fifth. Carlson then challenged S. Blevins for third side by side with Berg also looking for a pass. Carlson wasted no time to raced into third, and Berg followed right behind him up the pack. A caution was then thrown when M. Blevins stalled on the track. When the racers got green to go, Finkbone kept out front, while Berg looked for a pass around and kept very close. Carlson raced in third, S. Blevins then raced in fourth, while Jake Smith and S. Smith battled for fifth. Another caution was thrown which sent C. Finkbone and Berg to the back of the pack, which then made Carlson the new leader. S. Blevins then was able to race in second and Finkbone raced up from the back on the low side up into third. Another caution was thrown when Carlson stalled on the track. Finkbone then was back out front in the lead, S. Blevins raced in second, Berg raced in third and challenged S. Blevins low for the spot. J. Smith secured fourth and S. Smith secured fifth. Berg was able to move around S. Blevins for second by the time the checkered flags were thrown when Finkbone took the win.
The WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds were on the track next for the night with Justin Feltus and Michael Blevins out front of the pack. On green, they both battle for the lead, but Blevins was able to pull ahead. Feltus followed in second. Jimmy Latvala challenged low in third and was able to move up the pack. Mervin Castle and Feltus then battled for third while Tyler Kintner challenged them on their high side. Adam Bohlman also was bale to sneak his nose in. M. Castle drove low to get around Feltus but then got challenged by Kinter. Latvala and Blevins then battled for the lead when Latvala made a move but Latvala was able to secure the lead. A caution flag was thrown when Feltus spun. When the drivers packed back together and the green dropped, Kintner, Blevins and Latvala all raced for the lead. Latvala still did his best to keep out front while Blevins kept in second and Kintner battled with Justin Jones for third. Another caution flag was thrown when there was a pile up in corner four. When the pile up got cleared out, and they got going again, Latvala still did everything he could to keep out front. Kintner was able to steal second from Blevins. After a few laps, Jones then challenged Blevins low for third and quickly snuck around. On the last lap of the feature Bohlman looked for a low pass on Blevins for fourth and was able to steal it right at the checkered flags. Latvala, Kintner, Jones, Bohlman and Blevins all were top five finishers for the night.
Only six WISSOTA Super Stocks came to race Thursday night which led to a caution-less and quick feature race. Matthew Hammitt and Dalton Carlson started out front in the poll positions. Hammitt was able to steal the lead on green, while Carlson followed behind in second. Kevin Burdick then raced low and was able to make a couple passes and moved into second, then went on to challenge Hammitt for the lead. Don Smith and Hammitt did not let him have it easy though. Kevin Salin raced in fourth until he pitted. Kevin Burdick then was able to move out front into the lead to finish out the race, Smith, Hammitt, Carlson and Salin even though he pitted, all took top five wins for the night.
The WISSOTA Modifieds also had a small feature for the night with only seven cars. They too also had a quick and caution-less race. Michael Procopio and Josh Beaulieu lined up in the poll positions. Procopio was able to take the initial lead on the green flag, while Beaulieu challenged him on his high side and tried to get around. Johnny Broking then ended up racing into second and followed Procopio. Beaulieu then raced in third Adam Bohlman raced in fourth and Alan Bohlman raced in fifth. Broking then made a high pass on Procopio and was able to secure the lead, while Adam Bohlman raced low and got around Beaulieu for third then he went on to challenge Procopio for second. Alan Bolhman hung on in fifth. Procopio then pitted later in the race which then caused Adam Bohlman to race into second Beaulieu secured third, Alan Bohlman secured fourth and Jessy Krause raced up and secured fifth.
Ryan Johnson and Zach Olson led the 18 Northern Renegade Sprint Cars onto the track next. Johnson was able to steal the lead right away while Olson and DaRonco battled for second. DaRonco was able to keep second from Olson. Ken Hron then raced up into third while Paul Schultz challenged him low. Olson then raced in fifth. Schultz then inched away from Hron for third while KC Hawkinson inched up on Olson for a pass into fifth low, and he was able to steal it. Schultz then inched up on DaRonco and kept looking for a way into third. A caution flag was then thrown for a spun driver. After they lined back up again, another caution was thrown almost right away again. Johnson still kept out front though, while DaRonco and Schultz raced for second. Caley Emerson also challenged them. DaRonco then was able to challenge Johnson for the lead on his high side while Emerson kept behind them. Johnson and DaRonco battled for a few laps then Emerson and Schultz battled side by side as well for third. Jesse Grife was able to secure fifth from Hron. DaRonco was able to sneak by Johnson right at the checkered flags for a good winning finish, Emerson. Schultz, and Grife rounded off the top five for the night.
Ellen Lange and Dominick Provinzino led the WISSOTA Hornets onto the track to close out the features for the night. Almost right away in the race a caution flag was thrown. After re-starting, Lange was able to move ahead of Provinzino. Chaston Finkbone and Peyton Edelman battled for third. Provinzino was then able to get close to Lange and challenged for the lead and was able to steal it. Finkbone then raced up and into second then wasted no time to look for a pass into the lead. Jase Wiarda then was able to race up into second when Jesse Feltus dropped back into the pack. Provinzino followed in third, Jacob Aarhus was able to race quickly into third after completing a pass on Provinzino. Provinzino then raced in fourth Edelman raced in fifth while Travis Olafson inched up and was able to pass around Provinzino to secure fourth. Finkbone took the win, Wiarda, Aarhus, Olafson and Provinzino secured top five finishes.
