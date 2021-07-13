GRAND RAPIDS — Grand Rapids Speedway held a regular night of racing Thursday, July 8 with normal car classes but this week the Northern Renegades Sprint Cars were part of the show instead of the WISSOTA Late Models. Chad Finckbone, and Tyler Kintner took wins again Thursday night, Kevin Burdick, Travis Olafson, Johnny Broking, and Chris Lewis also drove into Victory Lane.
The WISSOTA Pure Stocks kicked off features for the night with Mark Gangl and Margo Butcher out front on the poll positions. Butcher was able to take the lead first until Mikey Blevins raced quickly up and stole it and then Butcher stole it back.
M. Blevins and Samuel Blevins then battled for second, while Austin Carlson challenged them low to look for a possible pass. Chad Finkbone made his way up from eighth and challenged Carlson for his spot. S. Blevins was then able to pull into the lead, Butcher hung in second, Carlson and Finkbone battled for third, then they both were determined and was able to get around Butcher, so then they battled for second. Finkbone was able to be successful and was able to inch closer to S. Blevins in the lead. M. Blevins held onto third, while Carlson challenged him. Butcher then rounded off the top five. Finkbine tried to get around S. Blevins on his high side and low side but S. Blevins tried hard to keep him behind. When Carlson fell back into the pack Butcher was able to secure fourth and Josh Berg was able to secure fifth. With only a couple laps left Finkbone was able to get low on S. Blevins and steal the win in the WISSOTA Pure Stock class.
Travis Krumrei and Bret Masters led the 17 WISSOTA Super Stocks onto the track for their race.
On green, Krumrei was able to take the lead while Jeff Forseen raced into second. Alan Olafson raced in third, Mervin Castle and Tyler Kintner raced for fourth side by side, Jack Rivord also was able to challenge the two. Kintner raced high on the track which allowed him to race right into second behind Krumrei. Forseen now raced in third while Rivord and Olafson battled for fourth side by side until Rivord was able to steal it.
Kintner was able to race up on Krumrei and quickly stole the lead from him. Rivord inched closer to Krumrei and looked for a pass into second, he was able to get around after a couple laps. Micheal Blevins was racing quick and was able to race into third. Krumrei, and Castle followed in the top five.
Jake Froemke and Matthew Hammitt led the WISSOTA Super Stocks on the track next when the green flag dropped Froemke took the lead while Dalton Carlson raced high into second with Kevin Burdick and Doug Koski close behind him. Both Burdick and Koski were able to waste no time and get around but a caution flag was thrown for a pile-up of cars on the straight stretch. Froemke lined up back out front with Koski and Burdick right behind. Burdick was able to get into second, Koski raced in third, Carlson raced in fourth, Hammitt raced in fifth. Burdick inched up on Froemke in the lead and looked for a high pass for the lead, and wasted no time to get around. Kevin Salin challenged Hammitt on and off for fifth. Carlson was able to kept fourth from Hammitt and Salin. A caution flag was then dropped for a spun car with 12 laps completed. When they got going again, Burdick was able to steal the lead, Froemke and Koski battled for second, Froemke was able to keep it. Two more caution flags were thrown back-to-back and the racers ended up finishing. Burdick, Froemke, Koski, Carlson, and Smith.
Michael Procopio and Davey Mills were out front of the WISSOTA Modifieds. When the green flag dropped, Jeffrey Wood was able to take the lead, Procopio raced into second but Mills, Bob Broking, and Johnny Broking was not letting him have it easy. Mills was able to battle with J. Broking for second when Procopio fell back while B. Broking battled Procopio. J. Broking pulled into second, Mills raced in third with B. Broking challenging him high and low. Josh Beaulieu was able to hang on to fifth. J. Broking closed the gap on Woods and was able to look for a high pass for the lead and was successful. B. Broking then raced in third, Mills raced in fourth and Beaulieu rounded off the top five for the night.
The 14 Northern Renegades were then pushed onto the track with Teal Amason and Chris Lewis out front. When the green flag dropped, Paul Schultz was able to steal the lead but Lewis quickly stole it back. Amason and Schultz battled for second, Amason was able to keep him behind. Zach Olson raced up into third while Brad Larson challenged him. Schultz and Larson both made a pass on Amason for second and they both battled for the spot. Schultz was able to inch away from Larson, Ken Hron, and Jori Hughes for second. Chris Lewis fell back for a bit so Larson, Hron, and Hughes all raced up for the lead until a caution flag was thrown for a spun car.
Lewis took the leas again on green, Schults, Hron, Olson, and Jake Barsness battled for second all bunched up. Olson was able to pull away into second and was able to challenge Lewis for the lead. With a lot of side-by-side racing KC Hawkinson was finally able to claim, the second position, Hughes secured third, Olson stayed in fourth and Hron was able to round off the top five positions for the night.
The WISSOTA Hornets closed out the features for the night with Tristen Mclynn and Brans Gruba out front of the pack. When the drivers got going, there was a caution flag dropped right away for a spun car. Gruba was able to take the lead when they got racing again, but Marcus Ammerman challenged him for it with Travis Olafson right behind. Ammerman wad able to get out into the lead but Olafson challenged him side by side until he was successful and secured the lead. Ammerman and Chaston Finkbone then battled for second but Ammerman tried hard to keep him behind. Justin Barsness and Gruba battled for fifth until another caution flag was thrown for a stalled car. Olafson still was able to keep out front though, while Ammerman and Alex Aderman battled for second, Finkbone raced in fourth, Barsness held on in fifth. Barsness was able to race up and challenge Finkbone for fourth and wasted no time to get around for the checkered flags. Ammerman was able to secure second while Aderman secured third.
Results
SUPER ONE FOODS WISSOTA HORNETS
A Feature 1: 1. 00-Travis Olafson[4]; 2. 24-Marcus Ammerman[3]; 3. 37A-Alex Aderman[8]; 4. 47J-Justin Barsness[5]; 5. 40C-Chaston Finckbone[6]; 6. 15-Jesse Feltus[10]; 7. 9E-Eathan Newman[7]; 8. 40-Ellen Lange[12]; 9. 11A-Jamie Ammerman[9]; 10. 40X-Tristen Mclynn[1]; 11. 59F-Lilian Farrington[14]; 12. 14G-Brant Gruba[2]; 13. (DNF) 83B-Brady Fosso[13]; 14. (DNF) R34-Ryder Gangl[16]; 15. (DNF) 83-Dominic Provinzino[15]; 16. (DNS) 75EH-Logan ZumMallen
Heat 1: 1. 24-Marcus Ammerman[1]; 2. 40C-Chaston Finckbone[3]; 3. 9E-Eathan Newman[6]; 4. 40X-Tristen Mclynn[2]; 5. 11A-Jamie Ammerman[4]; 6. 75EH-Logan ZumMallen[7]; 7. 83B-Brady Fosso[5]; 8. 59F-Lilian Farrington[8]
Heat 2: 1. 37A-Alex Aderman[1]; 2. 14G-Brant Gruba[3]; 3. 47J-Justin Barsness[6]; 4. 00-Travis Olafson[7]; 5. 15-Jesse Feltus[4]; 6. 40-Ellen Lange[5]; 7. (DNF) 83-Dominic Provinzino[8]; 8. (DNF) R34-Ryder Gangl[2]
17 entries
RAPIDS BREWING COMPANY WISSOTA MWM
A Feature 1: 1. 22-Tyler Kintner[8]; 2. 19J-Jack Rivord[7]; 3. 10-Michael Blevins Sr[6]; 4. 14-Travis Krumrei[1]; 5. 10M-Mervin Castle III[4]; 6. F7-Jeff Forseen[3]; 7. 11H-Harley Kroening[13]; 8. 77-Alan Olafson[5]; 9. 18-Justin Feltus[9]; 10. 19-Darrin Lawler[17]; 11. 5G-Patrick McCarthy[12]; 12. 32-Brennan Schmidt[10]; 13. 8E8-Jessy Krause[14]; 14. 21-Bret Masters[2]; 15. 2-Charlie Castle[11]; 16. (DNF) 21X-Ross Siiter[15]; 17. (DNF) 33-Travis Tupa[16]
Heat 1: 1. 10M-Mervin Castle III[3]; 2. 77-Alan Olafson[5]; 3. 14-Travis Krumrei[4]; 4. 21-Bret Masters[1]; 5. 18-Justin Feltus[8]; 6. 2-Charlie Castle[7]; 7. 5G-Patrick McCarthy[2]; 8. 11H-Harley Kroening[6]; 9. 8E8-Jessy Krause[9]
Heat 2: 1. 22-Tyler Kintner[4]; 2. 19J-Jack Rivord[5]; 3. 10-Michael Blevins Sr[3]; 4. F7-Jeff Forseen[2]; 5. 32-Brennan Schmidt[8]; 6. (DNF) 21X-Ross Siiter[6]; 7. (DNF) 33-Travis Tupa[1]; 8. (DNF) 19-Darrin Lawler[7]
8 entries
BOTTLES & BREWS LIQUOR WISSOTA MODIFIEDS
A Feature 1: 1. 45J-Johnny Broking[5]; 2. 55W-Jeffrey Wood[1]; 3. 45-Bob Broking[4]; 4. 22M-Davey Mills[2]; 5. 22B-Josh Beaulieu[6]; 6. 17-Michael Procopio[3]; 7. 43-Lance Schilling[7]; 8. 72-Adam Johnson[8]
Heat 1: 1. 45-Bob Broking[3]; 2. 45J-Johnny Broking[7]; 3. 22M-Davey Mills[2]; 4. 55W-Jeffrey Wood[6]; 5. 17-Michael Procopio[1]; 6. 22B-Josh Beaulieu[5]; 7. 43-Lance Schilling[4]; 8. 72-Adam Johnson[8]
11 entries
ROTH RV WISSOTA PURE STOCKS
A Feature 1: 1. 40-Chad Finckbone[8]; 2. 10-Samuel Blevins[5]; 3. 10JR-Mikey Blevins[3]; 4. 32-Margo Butcher[2]; 5. 35B-Josh Berg[4]; 6. 24M-Michael MacAdams[9]; 7. 57-Austin Carlson[6]; 8. 34-Mark Gangl[1]; 9. 88-Joseph Krause[10]; 10. (DNF) 66-Michael Roth[7]; 11. (DNS) 86J-Jake Smith
Heat 1: 1. 32-Margo Butcher[2]; 2. 66-Michael Roth[1]; 3. 57-Austin Carlson[3]; 4. 10JR-Mikey Blevins[5]; 5. 24M-Michael MacAdams[4]; 6. 88-Joseph Krause[6]
Heat 2: 1. 40-Chad Finckbone[4]; 2. 10-Samuel Blevins[3]; 3. 35B-Josh Berg[5]; 4. 34-Mark Gangl[2]; 5. (DNF) 86J-Jake Smith[1]
10 entries
COORS LIGHT WISSOTA SUPER STOCKS
A Feature 1: 1. 30-Kevin Burdick[5]; 2. 63-Jake Froemke[1]; 3. 76-Doug Koski[3]; 4. 57-Dalton Carlson[4]; 5. 86-Don Smith[10]; 6. 32H-Matthew Hammitt[2]; 7. PBC-Trevor Voss[8]; 8. 36-Tyler Kroening[6]; 9. (DNF) 11-Kevin Salin[7]; 10. (DNF) 14-Ricky Helms[9]
Heat 1: 1. 57-Dalton Carlson[4]; 2. 76-Doug Koski[5]; 3. 63-Jake Froemke[9]; 4. 30-Kevin Burdick[10]; 5. 32H-Matthew Hammitt[3]; 6. 36-Tyler Kroening[2]; 7. 11-Kevin Salin[8]; 8. PBC-Trevor Voss[6]; 9. 14-Ricky Helms[7]; 10. (DNF) 86-Don Smith[1]
14 entries
BLUE MOON APPLIANCE NORTHERN RENEGADES
A Feature 1: 1. 30M-Chris Lewis[2]; 2. 46-KC Hawkinson[9]; 3. 19-Jori Hughes[7]; 4. Z15-Zach Olson[4]; 5. 46H-Ken Hron[8]; 6. 250-Brad Larson[5]; 7. 101-Paul Schultz[3]; 8. 47-Jake Barsness[10]; 9. 56-Josh Braford[11]; 10. 15E-Caley Emerson[6]; 11. 92-Danny Wait Jr[12]; 12. 67-Chad Wulff[13]; 13. 2-Teal Arnason[1]; 14. 70-Corey Olson[14]
Heat 1: 1. 46H-Ken Hron[3]; 2. 15E-Caley Emerson[7]; 3. 30M-Chris Lewis[2]; 4. 19-Jori Hughes[1]; 5. 46-KC Hawkinson[5]; 6. 56-Josh Braford[6]; 7. 67-Chad Wulff[4]
Heat 2: 1. 101-Paul Schultz[4]; 2. 250-Brad Larson[1]; 3. Z15-Zach Olson[6]; 4. 2-Teal Arnason[2]; 5. 47-Jake Barsness[5]; 6. 92-Danny Wait Jr[3]; 7. 70-Corey Olson[7]
