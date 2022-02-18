HIBBING — JT and Tommy Haines grew up in Mountain Iron in the 1980s, and their sport of choice was hockey.
So it’s no surprise that the brothers would want to be involved with the sport, and they are doing so in a big way — on the big screen.
The Haines brothers premiered their Indie film “Hockeyland” on Wednesday and Thursday in Duluth, then on Friday, they brought their creative genius to Hibbing, in the Hibbing High School Auditorium.
The Haines’ have been making films for 10 years with one thing in mind — focusing on community and legacy things, and hanging onto something that’s worth protecting.
“Our films have those elements in them,” Haines said. “We moved away from Mountain Iron in 1987, and since then, we’ve been making documentary films. We want to remember the old days of hockey.
“We always wanted to do a high-school picture, and this was a nice opportunity to do that.”
The Haines’ started filming “Hockeyland” during the 2019-20 season, focusing on the Eveleth-Gilbert and Hermantown High School boys teams.
The Golden Bears had 15 seniors on that team, and of course, Hermantown has been dominating northern Minnesota for quite some time.
The focus was on two hockey families Elliot Van Orsdel and Nick, Will, and Sam Troutwine of Eveleth-Gilbert, and Blake Biondi and Indio Dowd of Hermantown.
“It was two different programs and two different experiences,” Haines said. “It was the second-to-the-last season for the Golden Bears, and they hadn’t won a playoff game in a while. They had a shot at making a run at sections.
“Those players had been skating together since they were kids, so we got a sense of how meaningful it was to play hockey all of the way through. That’s not how it works in the cities.”
The Haines brothers went in depth on those families.
“We focused on how those teams progressed through the season,” Haines said. “We got to know their families, and the challenges they faced as to how it relates to hockey. We got a little picture of what they thought about it, and what it meant to them.
“You get to see the people below the surface with some of these boys.”
For Van Orsdel, who plays Tier III hockey for the Minnesota Mullets in the USPHL, it was the opportunity of a lifetime.
“When they showed up at the first practice, I hadn’t even heard of it,” Van Orsdel said.
“They started filming practice, then they talked to a few of us. They must have liked me because they asked if they could film me throughout the season.
“I brought them home and introduced them to my family, and we built a relationship over the course of the season. They tagged along with me when I went to practice, to the rink, to school and work. They were there for it.”
Troutwine said he enjoyed the experience.
“It was cool to see how they put it all on the screen, what was going on here in hockey,” Troutwine said. “It shows how close everyone is on the team, the bond all of the players and coaches have.
“We were all close. We had been playing together for 11 or 12 years. I hadn’t been in anything like this before. It was a new experience, a fun experience. That made it more exciting.”
According to Van Orsdel, there was a premiere of the film in New York on Nov. 13, 2020. He was flown there to see the final product.
“I thought it turned out wonderfully,” Van Orsdel said. “Going back and watching it, it was emotional with the things we did together. I did have some anxiety going into it, but it came out great.
“I’m glad I had the opportunity to do it.”
Troutwine was playing hockey at the time of that premiere, so he wasn’t able to fly to New York directly.
He did have the chance to watch it online, however. He is going to Duluth today to see it on the big screen.
“I saw it at home,” Troutwine said. “It’s going to be cool to watch it with the audience seeing it, too. When I saw it online, it was cool. You get to see everything that’s going on with high school hockey.
“I didn’t know what to expect, but it’s a good film. They did a good job with it.”
According to Haines, the Duluth showings are sold out, and Haines is expecting a good turnout in Hibbing.
“We’re excited to be in the Hibbing High School Auditorium. It’s a huge venue. There’s no risk of a sellout with a 1,700-seat theater,” Haines said with a laugh. “It’s a big deal to bring it back to these communities.”
“We can’t wait to see who shows up.”
According to Haines, Aaron Brown will be making an appearance in the film, and a former local musician will have one of his songs in the movie.
“We’re excited because we have a licensed Bob Dylan track through Universal Music about halfway through the film,” Haines said. “For an Indie film, it’s usually challenging to do that.
“They usually deal with bigger productions, but when we heard this song in the Hoyt Lakes parking lot on the radio, it had to be in the movie. We spent months trying to chase down the right contact person. We hope people are pleasantly surprised to hear that song.”
There will be a question and answer session right after the movie at about 8:40 p.m., then they will head to Boomtown at about 9 p.m. to close out the presentation.
“It’s going to be a lot of fun,” Haines said. “My brother and I played hockey in Mountain Iron for six or seven years. We didn’t play high school hockey and maybe we wished we had, but we remember those days playing in Mountain Iron. It stuck with us.
“We remember the old rinks, and that kind of thing sticks with you. Not everybody gets those opportunities. The community feel is so present in the hockey community, and we’ve always carried that with us.”
According to Van Orsdel, it’s a good look into the lives of high school hockey players.
“It’s less about me and more about the culture of hockey in the State of Minnesota,” Van Orsdel said. “These kids go through a lot. It might not seem like a lot, but through high school, that’s our entire lives.
“We don’t know much more. We become a family, then it comes to an end. It’s a great story to see what everybody goes through. It’s all about being together, having a family and that camaraderie. I’m glad I got to experience it.”
