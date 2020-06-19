GRAND RAPIDS — I just finished reading “One Tough Out, Fighting Off Life’s Curveballs,” a book chronicling the life of former Twin and Hall of Famer, Rodney Cline Carew.
I thought it was an excellent read, especially for those of us who remember the earlier Twins like Carew, Tony Oliva, and Harmon Killebrew and managers like Billy Martin, Sam Mele and Gene Mauch.
The book was full of insights into Carew’s 18 years in the big leagues, reflecting on the highlights, anecdotes and friendships from his Hall of Fame career.
But the baseball part of the book takes a back seat to the human side of Carew’s life – he describes the abuse and poverty and racism he overcame just to reach the big leagues.
He talks about the many “curveballs” he’s faced in the second half of his life, from the death of his 18-year-old daughter to his battles against a failing heart.
This is Fathers’ Day week, where we honor our fathers. If you are fortunate enough to still have your dad around, or if you are a dad, maybe there’ll be a backyard cookout Sunday, a card, possibly a new sport shirt or some special tool. Maybe you’ll head to the golf course or go fishing. It’s a day to say thanks to the man you call father, a day to tell him that you love him.
What really broke my heart reading this book was learning of Carew’s terrible childhood – a childhood, not only of extreme poverty, but a childhood with an extremely abusive father – both mentally and physically abusive. I won’t go into detail, let’s just say it is a miracle that Carew even survived the constant, horrendous abuse. His dad left marks that scarred his son’s skin and penetrated his soul.
Those who remember a bit about Carew, probably recall how he seemed a little “stand-offish,” a loner, in a shell. It wasn’t until Carew was 71 years old that he was able to let go of that, to forget that ugly past, and to decide to spend the rest of his days on earth doing good for others.
Fortunately, most of us have a pretty special man in our lives that we call dad. I hope you let him know.
The sports world is full of famous father-son, father-daughter stars. In basketball there was Rick Barry and his sons Brent, Jon, Scooter and Drew – all NBA players. In baseball there were the Griffeys and the Fielders and the Boones and the Bonds.
In hockey there were the Hulls, Bobby and Brett, and the Howes. Football of course, had Archie Manning and his sons Peyton and Eli. Racing had the Earnhardts, boxing had Muhammad Ali and his daughter Laila.
Those are the more well-known father-son, father-daughter combinations. There are some that are not as well known. Here are a few.
The late Ted Uhlaender, who played center field for the Twins for a few years, has a daughter Katie, an Olympic skeleton competitor who finished second in the World Cup.
Former Twin pitcher Frankie “Sweet Music” Viola’s daughter Brittany was an Olympic diver.
Ted Irvine was a lesser-known NHL player who played for four teams in an 11- year NHL career. His son is Chris Irvine. Chris was a professional wrestler, both the WWF and WWE World Champion. He defeated both Dwayne” the Rock” Johnson and Steve “Stone Cold” Austin. Chris Irvine’s wrestling name? Chris Jericho.
There was another wrestler, “Animal” – half of the famous tag team “the Road Warriors.” His real name was Joe Lauriantis. His son James, who attended Wayzata High School, was an All-American linebacker at Ohio State who went on to have an outstanding NFL career with the Rams and Saints, finishing his career with 916 solo tackles.
Most have heard of Tim McGraw, the award winning country singer. His father Tug was an outstanding relief pitcher for the Philadelphia Phillies for years.
Liam Stewart just signed to play professional hockey in New Zealand after a couple of stints of pro hockey in the US and England. Liam’s father is rock legend Rod Stewart.
Popeye Jones had an 11-year NBA career and is now an assistant coach for the NBA’s Indiana Pacers. It’s more than a bit unusual; Popeye’s son Seth is a defenseman and the captain of the NHL’s Columbus Bluejackets .
Remember Ted Brown, the running back for the Vikings? He had a very respectable eight-year career at Minnesota. His son JT Brown played for the 2011 National Champion UMD Bulldog hockey team and is now playing in the Minnesota Wild organization for the Iowa Wild.
In 1992, Olympian Mike Conley won a gold medal in the triple jump. His son Mike Jr, is an outstanding guard for the Utah Jazz of the NBA.
Jonathon Roy is an up and coming pop singer and songwriter who just released his third album. Jonathon’s dad? NHL Hall of Fame goalie Patrick Roy.
From what I’ve read, most of the fathers listed here were of the type Jim Valvano referred to when he said “My father gave me the greatest gift anyone could give another person; he believed in me.” Most of the fathers here believed in their kids; they didn’t care if their sons or daughters followed in their footsteps or not, but they did instill in them a sense that if they put their mind to it and had passion for it, that anything was possible. They were encouragers.
I guess that’s what made Rod Carew’s journey all the more remarkable. Fortunately for Rod, his mother instilled in him hope, and the vision that someday, things would be better. She believed that he would be special and told him so often. That’s all he had – a mother’s dream that her son would be special someday; she believed in him.
