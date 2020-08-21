GRAND RAPIDS — I felt sorry for Twins pitcher Kenta Maeda the other night. He pitched a spectacular game, setting a franchise record for consecutive strikeouts (8) and pitching eight innings of no- hit ball.
A very weak blooper in the top of the ninth ruined his bid for the no-no. But it wasn’t just losing the no-hitter that made me feel bad for the guy. And it wasn’t the fact that he didn’t even pick up the win when the Twins bullpen had a breakdown.
It was that he pitched this gem in front of no one. In a normal game, with fans in the stands, when Maeda walked off the mound in the ninth he would have been met with a thunderous, long, roaring standing ovation. He would have tipped his hat to the crowd. He probably would have had to come out of the dugout for an encore acknowledgment of the fans’ love.
What did Maeda get? A round of applause from his teammates, a couple elbow bumps and a few virtual high fives. Sure, acknowledgement from your peers for a job well done is great; maybe that’s all an athlete needs. But I have to believe without fans, both the athletes and sports in general, lose not just excitement, but meaning as well.
I believe that TV networks, team executives and especially the athletes themselves realize that perhaps they have all underappreciated the value of the “fan.” I believe the fan has been taken advantage of, looked at as merely a cash cow for teams and players, and not as an integral part of the game.
Fans are the ones who create the atmosphere. Fans are the ones who send shivers down your spine. As I’ve been watching some baseball lately, I’ve seen quite a few spectacular plays, huge hits. But without the roar of the crowd, they come across as routine.
I’m sure we all remember the Twins World Series in ’87 and ’91. What do you remember most? A couple of key hits? Kirby’s homerun? Morris’s gem? Ask the players what they remember; I’m sure on top of the list would be the fans, the noise, the Homer Hankies. That fan- created excitement boosted the ‘91 World Series to the rank of possibly the greatest Series ever played. Can you imagine those games played without fans?
Fans help create the entertainment value that is worth millions and millions to the leagues. I hope teams realize this now and perhaps when this Covid thing is over, teams will look at the fan in a different light, show some appreciation for that member of the team who does not wear a number on the back of his jersey, does not have a multi-million-dollar contract.
How can teams show fans that they are a valuable piece of the franchise’s success both on the field and at the cash register?
Baseball has instituted a few changes to the game lately with the hopes of getting young people more involved in the game – make it more interesting for the upcoming generation. Want to make the game interesting for kids? How about reducing ticket prices for kids? Not just a once or twice a season special event – all year. How about reducing ticket prices across the board, for all teams, all sports? Grow your fans base that way.
Getting into a Twins game for a family of four (tickets, parking, concessions) is at minimum $250 – for cheap seats. I’m not going to figure in the cost for those living outside the metro area who need to spring for a hotel, gas money and food.
The average NFL game costs a family of four $510, the NBA is $339. The average baseball jersey is $125 and the average baseball hat $16.50.
It could be worse. The average price for a single ticket at a Las Vegas Golden Knights hockey game is $600. A Wild ticket on average is $256.
Twins fans pay $9 for a beer, $5 for a hot dog, $5.50 for a bag of peanuts and $6.50 for a pretzel. Timberwolves fans fork over $13 for a burger, while Vikings fans pay $5.50 for French fries, $5.75 for a hot dog.
The New England Patriots are the most expensive team for a family to watch with an average price of $925. (This includes one ticket, one beer, one sandwich and parking.) Who comes in second in the NFL? The Vikings at $861.
Maybe teams could adopt the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta philosophy. In Atlanta a fan can buy a hot dog, a soft drink, and fries for $7. Plus, you are able to refill your soda as many times as you’d like at no extra charge – a bottomless coke! They call it the “Fan First Approach.” Fan first – I like that. But one might argue, the team is losing money offering these concessions at such a low price. Nope. On average, fans are spending 16% more at the stadium. Sounds like a win-win situation to me.
So post-Covid, let’s change things up. Let’s put the fans first for a change. Lower the ticket prices, especially for kids, lower the concession stand prices. If the numbers in Atlanta are an indicator, our Minnesota teams will see more spending at games. With lower ticket prices, more attendance. I’m not an economist, definitely not a rocket scientist, but it seems pretty simple to me. Honor what the fans do for the team, for the excitement they bring, for the value they add to a franchise; give them a break. Not just a fan appreciation night here and there; make every home game a fan appreciation night.
