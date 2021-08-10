HIBBING — The final big event of the season for the Mesaba Country Club in Hibbing is the Fall Classic, two-person scramble which will be held on Sept. 18 and 19.

The cash entry fee price is $90. The entry fee includes a free practice round on Friday, flight prizes and on-course games which will be held on both Saturday and Sunday.

Teams will have the option to sign up for the Senior Division if eligible. There will be a giant cash skins games on both days. The defending champs are Jeff Cowling/Zach Morehouse and the defending Senior champs are Bill Kern/Mint Harris.

Players may call 218-263-4826 to register.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments