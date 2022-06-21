GRAND RAPIDS — Grand Rapids Speedway opened up again for another week of racing.
Although it was windy, it was beautiful weather for a race night. The classes that were held this week were the Winged Sprint cars, WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds, WISSOTA Super Stocks, WISSOTA Pure Stocks and WISSOTA Hornets. This week there were no WISSOTA Modifieds.
Tyler Kintner was able to steal another win in the WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds, Terran Spacek won in his WISSOTA Super Stock, Chad Finckbone snuck by for another win in his WISSOTA Pure Stock, Carter Matthews took a feature win in his WISSOTA Hornet and Ken Hron stole a win in his Winged Sprint.
The WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds didn’t have many cars to run this week but they still put on a great show. Travis Tupa and Tyler Kinter started on the poll positions and they did end up battling it out, but
Kintner was able to move out front of the pack. There was then a caution almost right away with a few spun cars, but even after the lineup Kintner was able to keep out front. Tupa fell back in the pack while Charlie Castle moved up to secure second. Mervin Castle raced in third, Garrett Paull raced in fourth but then another cation was thrown for debris on the track. Kintner still kept out front, Castle and Darrin Lawler battled for second, Castle kept Lawler behind. Paull secured fourth and M. Castle secured fifth.
A total of 12 WISSOTA Pure Stocks were up on the track next, Austin Carlson and Jake Smith were on the pole positioning. They ended up having four cautions thrown and then had to line up single file to race after that. Carlson kept out front of the pack for most of the race while Chad Finckbone battled with Smith right away but quickly got around into second early in the race and followed Carlson close. John
Farrington was also racing well in the front of the pack until he lost a tire that flew into the trees. Al Sadek raced hard and started the race in seventh to make a few passes and was able to secure third,
Chaston Finckbone made six position changes to finish fourth, Cameron Labelle secured fifth. Chad and Carlson raced one another the whole race with the cautions until the checkered flags but Chad snuck by
when Carlson was pushed out of his line and Chad was able to sneak by for another feature win.
Terran Spacek and Don Smith led the WISSOTA Super Stocks on the track for their race of the night, they both battled for the lead on green, while Dalton Carlson and Tristan LaBarge battled for second side by
side each other. Matt Sparby kept his positioning in fifth. After a few laps, Spacek was bale to steal and secure the lead, Smith followed behind in second securing the position, Carlson raced in third, LaBarge raced in fourth, and Kevin Salin raced in fifth until he exited the track. Sparby then moved back up into his fifth spot. Carlson and LaBarge then ended up racing for third, LaBarge raced low but could not get by until he made a quick move right at the flag stand to steal third from Carlson.
The Winged Sprints then came out for their feature for the night. In their race they only had one minor caution. Jamey Ogston and Danny Wait started on the pole positions. The drivers raced very well and Ken Hron made a very quick move from being called on the caution to racing back to the front for the lead and win. Paul Schultz, Jamey Ogston, and Hron all battled for the lead back and forth as well, putting on a great show for the fans. Behind Hron, Ogston was able to secure second after finally getting by Schultz, and Schultz tried hard to steal his position. Josh Braford started sixth and raced into fourth, Zach Olson maintained in fifth in his starting positioning but did challenge others throughout the race.
The WISSOTA Hornets closed out the night with a caution-less race. Carter Matthews and Marty Serbus lined up out front. Matthews was able to take the lead right away on green and secured the win. Tristen
McLynn, Mark Gangl, and Marty Serbus, all raced each other for second while Justin Barsness put himself in the mix of things as well. Gangl was able to pull away into second, Barsness challenged Gangl for second and wasted no time to secure the position. Bonnie McLynn raced well and secured her fourth positioning, while Brant Gruba was able to race around T. McLynn to round off the top five for the night.
Results
RAPIDS BREWING COMPANY WISSOTA MWM
A Feature 1: 1. 22-Tyler Kintner[2]; 2. 2-Charlie Castle[3]; 3. 19-Darrin Lawler[5]; 4. 16-Garrett Paull[4]; 5. 10-Mervin Castle III[6]; 6. 26K-Sam Kolar[7]; 7. (DNF) 33-Travis Tupa[1]
Heat 1: 1. 19-Darrin Lawler[1]; 2. 2-Charlie Castle[3]; 3. 22-Tyler Kintner[4]; 4. 16-Garrett Paull[2]; 5. 33- Travis Tupa[6]; 6. 10-Mervin Castle III[7]; 7. 26K-Sam Kolar[5]
9 entries
COORS LIGHT WISSOTA SUPER STOCKS
A Feature 1: 1. 22T-Terran Spacek[1]; 2. 86-Don Smith[2]; 3. 19-Tristan LaBarge[4]; 4. 57-Dalton Carlson[3]; 5. 81X-Matt Sparby[5]; 6. (DNF) 89F-Bonnie Farrington[8]; 7. (DNF) 11-Kevin Salin[7]; 8. (DNF) 79A-Andy LaBarge[9]; 9. (DNF) 46-Dustin Nelson[6]
Heat 1: 1. 57-Dalton Carlson[2]; 2. 86-Don Smith[3]; 3. 19-Tristan LaBarge[7]; 4. 22T-Terran Spacek[5]; 5. 81X-Matt Sparby[9]; 6. 46-Dustin Nelson[1]; 7. 11-Kevin Salin[8]; 8. 89F-Bonnie Farrington[6]; 9. (DNF) 79A-Andy LaBarge[4]
12 entries
ROTH RV WISSOTA PURE STOCKS
A Feature 1: 1. 40-Chad Finckbone[4]; 2. 57-Austin Carlson[1]; 3. 4-Al Sadek Sr[7]; 4. 40C-Chaston Finckbone[10]; 5. 27C-Cameron Labelle[6]; 6. (DNF) 15-Landon Gross[9]; 7. (DNF) 24F-John Farrington[5]; 8. (DNF) 88B-Brandon Puschinsky[8]; 9. (DNF) 86J-Jake Smith[2]; 10. (DNF) 3C-Jamie Chlebecek[11]; 11. (DNS) 35B-Josh Berg; 12. (DNS) 8E8J-Jennie Krause
Heat 1: 1. 57-Austin Carlson[4]; 2. 86J-Jake Smith[2]; 3. 40-Chad Finckbone[3]; 4. 4-Al Sadek Sr[5]; 5. 15- Landon Gross[6]; 6. 3C-Jamie Chlebecek[1]
Heat 2: 1. 24F-John Farrington[1]; 2. 35B-Josh Berg[2]; 3. 27C-Cameron Labelle[4]; 4. 88B-Brandon Puschinsky[5]; 5. 40C-Chaston Finckbone[3]; 6. 8E8J-Jennie Krause[6]
10 entries
SUPER ONE FOODS WISSOTA HORNETS
A Feature 1: 1. 07-Carter Matthews[1]; 2. 47J-Justin Barsness[8]; 3. 34-Mark Gangl[5]; 4. 25X-Bonnie McLynn[4]; 5. 14G-Brant Gruba[6]; 6. 40R-Tristen Mclynn[10]; 7. 40-Ellen Lange[3]; 8. 19JR-Addison LaBarge[9]; 9. 7S-Marty Serbus[2]; 10. 7-Dominic Provinzino[7]
Heat 1: 1. 14G-Brant Gruba[2]; 2. 40-Ellen Lange[4]; 3. 7S-Marty Serbus[3]; 4. 7-Dominic Provinzino[5]; 5. (DNF) 19JR-Addison LaBarge[1]
Heat 2: 1. 34-Mark Gangl[2]; 2. 25X-Bonnie McLynn[1]; 3. 47J-Justin Barsness[4]; 4. 07-Carter Matthews[3]; 5. 40R-Tristen Mclynn[5]
9 entries
WINGED SPRINTS
A Feature 1: 1. 46H-Ken Hron[3]; 2. 03-Jamey Ogston[1]; 3. 91-Paul Schultz[4]; 4. 56-Josh Braford[6]; 5. Z15-Zach Olson[5]; 6. 21L-Ryan Lilliberg[7]; 7. 10C-Travis Case[8]; 8. (DNF) 92-Danny Wait Jr[2]; 9. (DNF) 9-Ryan Johnson[9]
Heat 1: 1. 03-Jamey Ogston[5]; 2. 56-Josh Braford[4]; 3. Z15-Zach Olson[1]; 4. (DNF) 21L-Ryan Lilliberg[3]; 5. (DNF) 9-Ryan Johnson[2]
Heat 2: 1. 46H-Ken Hron[2]; 2. 91-Paul Schultz[3]; 3. 92-Danny Wait Jr[4]; 4. (DNF) 10C-Travis Case[1]
