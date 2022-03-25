GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Chronic wasting disease management
GRAND RAPIDS — The discovery of a wild white-tailed deer infected with CWD within the city of Grand Rapids is prompting the DNR to update its response plan to better reflect a statewide approach to disease surveillance, management, control and education.
The health of Minnesota’s wild deer herd remains a top priority for DNR, and the department always has looked at CWD as a disease that could impact the entire state yet implemented aggressive disease management actions as needed in each area where CWD was found.
This new discovery doesn’t make CWD a statewide problem, but – as the map shows – it does mean we need to take more of a statewide approach.
There now are eight areas spread across Minnesota, from north to south, where CWD has been found in wild or farmed deer. Despite these detections, the disease remains rare in Minnesota. Fewer than 1% of deer have tested positive for CWD in areas where the disease has consistently been detected during the past five years.
Since 2002, DNR has tested 106,000 deer statewide and 153 have tested positive. Most of those cases occurred in southeastern Minnesota.
Our enhanced statewide surveillance will include:
*Updating the DNR’s CWD response plan this spring
*Investigating options for hunters to use a self-mailing kit for free testing statewide
*Expanding the taxidermist network (partner sampling program) statewide
*Upgrading and improving current design for self-service sampling stations for hunters
We’ll be seeking public input as we explore and implement the ideas above and other options for enhanced statewide surveillance.
All-IRC Boys Hockey
COLERAINE — Four members of the Greenway High School boys hockey team have been selected for the 2021-22 Iron Range Conference Boys Hockey All-Conference Team.
The four Raiders named are senior goaltender Nathan Jurganson, junior forward Carter Cline, senior defenseman Bodie Jorgenson and senior forward Ezra Carlson.
Named from Rock Ridge are senior goaltender Ian Kangas, senior defenseman Nick Troutwine, senior forward Keegan Ruedebusch and junior forward Dylan Hedley.
Selected from International Falls are junior forward Colin Kostiuk, senior defenseman Ben Glowack, and senior forward Parker Sivonen.
Picked from North Shore are senior forward Nate Bilben and senior forward Douglas Choulet.
Receiving honorable mention are Aden Springer and Aiden Rajala, both of Greenway, Zach Bentler, North Shore, Max Dremmel and Matt Wherley, both of International Falls, and Brennan Peterson and Braden Tiedeman, both of Rock Ridge.
All-Arrowhead Conference Boys Basketball Team
CHERRY — Ten players have been named to the 2022 All-Arrowhead Conference Boys’ Basketball Team.
Electric scorers headline the list including Cherry sophomore Isaac Asuma, MI-B junior Asher Zubich and North Woods senior TJ Chiabotti.
Other selections include Ely’s Joey Bianco, E-G’s Will Bittmann, Mesabi East’s Cody Fallstrom, MI-B’s Nik Jesch, Cherry’s Noah Asuma, International Falls’ Jett Tomczak and North Woods’ Sean Morrison.
Honorable mentions to the All-Arrowhead team include E-G’s Carter Mavec, North Woods’ Jared Chiabotti and Alex Hartway, Cherry’s Sam Serna and Ely’s Harry Simons.
