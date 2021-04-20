COLERAINE — The Eagle Ridge Women’s Golf League begins Monday, May 3, with play on Monday evenings and Thursday mornings.
Play on Monday is nine holes, and play on Thursday us nine or 18 holes, golfer’s choice.
This league is more social than competitive, and there are no teams. Ladies of all golfing skills are welcome to join. For more information, call Eagle Ridge Golf Course, Coleraine, at 218-245-2217, Susan at 218-259-2646, or Patti at 218-999-9556.
