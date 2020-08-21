COLERAINE — The Eagle Ridge Lakes Nine-Hole League conducted an event on Monday, Aug. 10, at Eagle Ridge Golf Course in Coleraine.

The event was “Shamble.”

Taking first was the team consisting of Jan Maki, Judy McIlwain and Joan Barle.

Taking second was the team of Kayla Evans, Karen Raitanen and Patty Lynch.

The Eagle Ridge Grill winner was Judy McIlwain.

