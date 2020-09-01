COLERAINE — The Eagle Ridge Ladies Nine-Hole Golf League conducted an event on Aug. , at Eagle Ridge Golf Course in Coleraine.

The event was Blind Partners Putts.

Placing first with a score of 31 was Linda Johnson and Lee Starr.

Taking second with 33 were Patti Lynch/Proxy while Kelly Manner and Jan Maki placed third with 35. Joan Shaugnessy and Kayla Evans had 36.

Patti Lynch had the longest putt on hole No. 9.

The Eagle Ridge Grill Winner was Jan Maki, free wrap.

