COLERAINE — The Eagle Ridge Ladies 9-Hole Golf League conducted an event July 13.
The format was low putts.
Vickie Wilford was first with a score of 18.
Tying for second with 19 were Carolyn Lucarelli, Bev Jones and Joan Shaughnessy.
Tying for third with 20 were Linda Johnson, Carol Lasky, Mary Drewes, Kris Hanson and Barb Matanich.
