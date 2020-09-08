COLERAINE — Sunday, Aug. 30, saw Jan Maki and Matt Troumbly as Eagle Ridge ladies and mens club champions.
Tonya LaFrenier was the second low Gross winner while Karen Raitanen was first low Net winner. Patty Lynch and Judi McIlwain came in tied for second low Net.
Men’s flight winners were Gordon Skaar in the President’s Flight, Rick Anderson in First Flight and Ryan Troumbly in Second Flight.
Congratulations to all.
