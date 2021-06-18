COLERAINE — In the mid-1980s, it was recommended that Coleraine may be a good site for a golf course.
The idea came from Gov. Rudy Perpich’s Design Team, which consisted of a number of specialists in a variety of fields. It visited rural communities to see how it could help them come up with some short-and-long-term ideas to get set them up for the future.
Dr. Cavour Johnson of Coleraine was able to persuade the Design Team to come to Coleraine for a weekend, and a team of seven or eight came for one weekend in the summer.
“Some were architects, some were engineers, and all had interest in small communities,” said Mike Barle, who spearheaded the drive for the golf course. “They came up with a list of short and long term goals.”
Barle said the short-term goals included making the downtown area more aesthetic, connect the two parks with a walkway, and find a site to locate an industrial park.
One of the long-term ideas was looking into building a golf course in Coleraine. Barle said the idea sat dormant until the late 1980s, when he heard that the Coleraine City Council had been talking about building a golf course. Being that Barle was probably the most ardent golfer in the community at the time, he volunteered and was accepted to head up the committee that would eventually make the golf course a reality nearly a decade later.
“I thought this would be a great project that would directly impact Coleraine,” said Barle. “The city council gave me the go-ahead, so a committee of nine or 10 community people was put together in 1989. I wanted to have a committee that was going to look at it fairly so I wanted people on the committee that were non-golfers. We had some younger and older people, males and females, just so we could look at it and say let’s do this fairly and let’s come up with an idea and see if it makes any sense.”
The committee worked to see if a golf course was feasible for the community. Barle said some of the hurdles facing the committee included finding land and finding out what the process was of how to start the project. Slowly but surely, these obstacles were overcome.
Barle said land near the ski hill in Coleraine was looked at as a possible site, along with land in Bugaloosa Location. Eventually, the old airport and dump south of Coleraine was picked as the site.
“It was a good location because of its proximity to the community,” Barle said. At the time, Phil Taylor, a Twin Cities developer, owned the old airport land and also land around Trout Lake, and he was developing it for residential purposes. Barle said he met with Taylor and said that if Taylor would donate the land for the golf course to the city, Taylor would receive development considerations in exchange for the land.
“In other words, we set aside some property for residential housing and commercial property that he could develop, but he would give us the land we needed for the golf course for nothing, which was about 250 acres,” Barle explained.
Taylor agreed to the deal, and the rest is history.
In about 1991, Joel Goldstrand’s firm was hired to plan out the golf course, and a feasibility study for the golf course commenced.
“People knew what was going on and they started asking questions about how this might happen,” Barle said. “We needed some facts and figures so we hired a consulting firm to do a feasibility study. They came back and said it made some sense and that it was not inconceivable that we could make it work.”
A financial plan was then developed to find the cost of building a golf course. A consultant was hired and a plan for 18 holes and a clubhouse was developed. Barle said a nine-hole golf course was looked at, but it is usually regarded as a “community golf course which doesn’t really attract people for outside play” while an 18-hole course would attract people from outside the community to play.
“We wanted to use it as an economic development tool for Coleraine, one that was not only recreational in nature but also made some sense where people would build some houses around it,” Barle explained. “We knew at the time that Trout Lake was being developed and we knew that building a golf course would make that much more valuable.”
With a positive feasibility study and land available for the course, the financial aspect of the course was studied. Searching for grants and loans to support the project, and also looking at a general obligation bond, the planning continued.
In all, the project received grants totaling $400,000 from the IRRRB, a $400,000 loan from the Blandin Foundation, and the city would have to do a $1.6 million general obligation bond to fund the building of the golf course, which was estimated to cost $2.4 million.
“In May 1994, the city of Coleraine agreed to do a general obligation bond for $1.6 million and that concluded our financial plan,” Barle said. “We then let it out for bid and the whole thing came in at $2.3 million for all the different parts.”
Construction was started in October 1994, and the golf course opened for business on June 15, 1996.
Kurt Johnson, who still works part-time under son Adam, was the first employee hired at Eagle Ridge, as he took over the superintendent duties at the golf course.
“I was there when it was dirt,” said Johnson. “We did the seeding, built the whole course. A lot of people said I wouldn’t be able to grow grass on that piece of land but we were able to do it.
“I think we put the city of Coleraine back on the map. I think it has encouraged younger people to be around the course and build around the course. It’s been a real plus for the community.”
Gordy Skaar – a Bemidji native – has been the director of golf at Eagle Ridge since the beginning. He said he was hired when the clubhouse was under construction and added that he wanted to relocate his family out of the Twin Cities and back to Northern Minnesota.
“It was interesting getting the golf course started from the ground up,” Skaar, still the director of golf at the course, said. “It was an open canvas. When you open a new golf course they are not always in the greatest of shape. We had rocks everywhere and we had to pick them. Now the grass has grown in beautifully and we don’t have any of those issues any more.”
Skaar said the idea for the course was to help increase economic development in the area, to build a tax base for the city of Coleraine. There were opponents to the project right from the start, but Skaar said that 25 years later the golf course has built that tax base.
“The tax base now just right around the golf course is right around $22 million,” Skaar said. “The vision that the people putting this together had was great. Now you look around and you see more than 70 new homes around the golf course. The bond payments are going to end in two-and-a-half years and that is going to change the city dynamics of having some income. And, the tax base has been paying for the golf course all along and that has been great.”
